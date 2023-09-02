chargement...

Les news du 2 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 2 Septembre 2023 Aegrus - Comaniac - Tetragrammacide - Bitter Loss Records - As The Sun Falls - Bacterial Husk - Infernal Throne
»
(Lien direct)
AEGRUS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Invoking the Abysmal Night" extrait de son nouveau disque Invoking the Abysmal Night qui sort le 27 octobre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Invoking the Abysmal Night [5:12]
2. Followers of the False Prophets [5:28]
3. Through Devil's Breath [3:45]
4. Temple of Ardent Worship [5:39]
5. Nocturnal Rites of Faust [7:07]
6. Those Who Hide from Light [5:50]
7. Where the Forest Emanates Death [7:57]

»
(Lien direct)
COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé un autre extrait de son nouvel opus None for All à venir le 13 octobre sur Metalworld. Il s'agit de "Start the Madness". Tracklist :

1. Eye to Eye
2. Desolation Manifest
3. None for All
4. Long Life Doll
5. Start the Madness
6. Nothing But Lies
7. Breakdown Rite
8. Between The Stars
9. Self Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
TETRAGRAMMACIDE (Black/Death/Noise, Inde) sortira son nouvel album Typho-Tantric Aphorisms From The Arachneophidian Qur'an le 3 novembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist à faire pâlir Nile et Bal-Sagoth réunis :

1. Trans-linguistic Utterance Of A Sacred Orgasmal Cry Fills The Lemurian Sky (By The Same Mouth, One True God Crieth Hriliu)
2. Spectral Hyaenas Of Amenta Howl, The Vulture Of Ma'at Descends, And Tahuti Watches Without His Ape
3. Mandelbrot Scarab Of Fractal Manifestation Trapped In The Arachnid Webs, Spun Above The Hidden Pathways Into Non-Euclidean Interbetweenness
4. Fundamental Reconciliation Between Maya And Yama Through Perpetual Okbish-Ouroboric Cunnilingus
5. Nuit Arches Over The Neither-Neither City Of Cubes; Hadit Meditates While Hanging Upside Down Inside A Tesseract-Ka'aba
6. Kalikshetra-Kairo Consciousness Revival (Alogical Exegesis Of The Sandhipada-Sarisreepa Continuum Vigyaan)
7. Thanatos And Eros Wrestle Forever, Folding And Unfolding From The Substratum Of Supreme Voidness Of S'lba
8. Intoxicated Bees Of Sekhet-Aarhu Circumambulate The Abode Of Self Beheaded One Who Forever Danceth In Her Shaktisexual Ecstasy
9. One Who Weaves The Chthonic Garland Of 52 Skullphabets Severed By The Sword Of Neti-Neti
10. Golden Ontological Embroideries Of Pythagorean Meta-Geometries Sewn On The Blue Veil Surface Of Nought
11. Fifteen Streams of Lunar Kalas Secrete From The Quaking Yoni Of The Goddess Sixteen (Tantric Alchemy Of The Cascading Nectars Of Sodashi)

»
(Lien direct)
BITTER LOSS RECORDS (Ashen, Cryptivore, DeadSoulAlliance, Idle Ruin, Malignant Aura, Pustilence The Furor ...) vient d'annoncer la fin de ses activités.

»
(Lien direct)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Where The Silence Reigns le 14 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. The Wanderer
2. Trees As My Gravestone
3. Where the Silence Reigns

»
(Lien direct)
BACTERIAL HUSK (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Anthropogenic Ruin le 27 octobre en auto-production.Tracklist :

1. Spores of Hallucinosis
2. Flayed By Anomalies
3. Plague Pollination
4. Corrupted Hydrosphere
5. Enshrined Gravitational Aberration
6. Umbilical Sewage
7. Mystics of Transmutation
8. Chemically Evolved
9. Cesarean-Born Constellations
10. Starving the Immortal

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band INFERNAL THRONE (Black/Thrash, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Caelum et Infernum le 15 septembre sur Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

1. A World Of Chaos (Intro)
2. Wings Of Winter (feat Greg Barlas)
3. Desolation (feat Kerveros)
4. Among Two Worlds (feat Greg Barlas)
5. Caelum Et Infernum
6. And Lead Us Not Into Temptation
7. Thy Flame Of Darkness
8. Cataclysm Of The Soul (feat Greg Barlas)
9. Αιώνια Ζωή (Eternal Life – feat Archon)
10. No Hope, No Pain (Outro)
Thrasho Keyser
2 Septembre 2023

