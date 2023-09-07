|
Les news du 7 Septembre 2023
Les news du 7 Septembre 2023 Wayfarer - Deadfuck - Cardinals Folly - Farscape - Head Cleaner - Netherdom - Rebaelliun - Putrascension - Excarnated Entity - Morta - Waśń - Broder - Carnation - Mortajas - Reaping Death
|WAYFARER (Atmosphérique Black/Folk, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé American Gothic qui sortira le 27 octobre via Profound Lore Records. "To Enter My House Justified" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|DEADFUCK (Death/Grind, France) a mis en ligne deux extraits et le tracklisting de son album Valeur Chair qui sort le 10 septembre via France, Black, Death, Grind. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Diégèse
2. Ecchymose
3. Testimonium
4. Genèse
5. Apoptose
6. Charlatan
7. Pandémie
8. Traître
9. Grime
10. Bétail
11. Maniaque
12. Brutal
|CARDINALS FOLLY (Doom, Finlande) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Live By The Sword qui sortira le 27 octobre via Soulseller Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Life Eternal
2. Ride Or Die 666
3. Luciferian
4. Priesthood Of Darkness
5. Innsmouth Royalty
6. Live By The Sword
7. Ludovico
8. Last Bastions Of Doom
|FARSCAPE (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le titre "Captivity of Souls" qui figure sur son nouvel album Purged and Forgotten dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Purged and Forgotten
2. Leucotomy
3. The Last Solstice
4. Backing From the Hole
5. Miss Violence
6. Captivity of Souls
7. Vengeance of the Forgotten
|HEAD CLEANER (Death/Grind, Grèce) a dévoilé son nouveau disque The Extreme Sound Of Truth en écoute intégrale avant sa sortie demain sur Vinylstore.gr. Tracklist :
01 Cold Machines
02 System Of Perversity
03 Bread And Circuses
04 Mass Production Dream
05 Among The Living Dead
06 Call Me Uncivilized
07 Seven Sisters
08 Not Like All Of You
09 Pathetic Champions
10 For Tomorrow's Lesson
11 Nothing But The Truth
|Le one-man band NETHERDOM (Black Metal) sortira son premier long-format Forsaking, Forseeking le 31 octobre chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Lured By All That Is Forsaken [9:27]
2. In The Depths Of The Fog [7:54]
3. To Forsake Remnants Of An Existence Bereft of Meaning [23:33]
|REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) a posté le morceau "All Hail The Regicide" issu de son nouvel opus Under The Sign Of Rebellion qui sort le 22 septembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. All Hail The Regicide
3. The Gods Manace
4. Fear The Infidel
5. Insurgent Fire
6. Light Eater
7. The Decimating Opposition
8. In Heresy We Trust
9. Hostile Presence
10. Antagonize
11. The Ultimate War
|PUTRASCENSION (Melodic Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier full-length Forever Below le 6 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Deeper Hell
2. Hydrohammer
3. Void Within
4. Stillness
5. Carved In Fog
6. Efface
7. Meslamtaea
|EXCARNATED ENTITY (Death Metal, USA) propose son premier longue-durée Mass Grave Horizon en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Abjection
2. Carcinogen Shroud
3. Irradiated Shadows
4. Corridor of Flame
5. Paralytic Reverie
6. Mass Grave Horizon
7. The Butcher's Pulpit
8. Gallery of Defeat
|MORTA (Black Metal, Espagne) offre son premier long-format La España negra en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Requiem por una España fragmentad
2. La caída de los infieles
3. La fé impura de un futuro envuelto en llamas
4. La muerte santa
5. Leyenda negra del tiempo
6. Mi invierno eterno
7. Estigia
8. Transustanciación Diabólica
|WAŚŃ (Black Metal, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Z nałożnicą" ("With the concubine") tiré de son nouvel album Ciemną doliną ("Through the Dark Valley") prévu le 29 septembre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01 Ciemną doliną
02 Mięsiste
03 W ekstazie
04 Planeta
05 Wąpierz śpi
06 Z nałóżnicą
07 Wilgoć
08 Upadłe
|BRODER (Drone/Doom, Noise, Danemark) sortira son nouveau disque Skarpretterfossilet le 25 octobre chez Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :
1) En sten på et alter
2) Kraniekløversken
3) Bondejagt
4) Marvdram
5) Byldemor
|CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Metropolis" extrait de son nouvel opus Cursed Mortality à venir le 3 novembre via Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Herald of Demise (04:03) feat. Andy LaRocque)
2. Maruta (04:07)
3. Metropolis (03:24)
4. Replicant (03:49)
5. Dutroux (03:48)
6. Submerged in Deafening Silence (04:26)
7. Cycle of Suffering (04:05)
8. Cursed Mortality (07:30)
|MORTAJAS (Doom Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album Mortajas II le 18 octobre sur Sun & Moon Records. Tracklist :
1. Miedo y dolor
2. Las palabras del silencio
3. Bajo un nuevo sol
4. Perdido en un mar
5. He Perdonado
|REAPING DEATH (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir (pour le moment au seul format numérique) sa première démo deux titres via le label Unholy Domain Records. Intitulée Hypnomorphosis celle-ci sera bientôt disponible en cassette et est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
