Les news du 8 Septembre 2023
News
Les news du 8 Septembre 2023 Suffocation
|SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Hymns From The Apocrypha prévu pour le 3 novembre via Nuclear Blast.
1. Hymns From The Apocrypha
2. Perpetual Deception
3. Dim Veil Of Obscurity
4. Immortal Execration
5. Seraphim Enslavement
6. Descendants
7. Embrace The Suffering
8. Delusions Of Mortality
9. Ignorant Deprivation
