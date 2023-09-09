Les news du 9 Septembre 2023 News Les news du 9 Septembre 2023 Cognizant » (Lien direct) COGNIZANT (Grindcore technique, USA) sortira son très attendu deuxième album, "Inexorable Nature of Adversity" le 11 Septembre prochain via Nerve Altar Records.Pochette, tracklist et premier extrait sont à découvrir :



1. Paralysis

2. Cyclical

3. Seizures

4. Ataxia

5. Devoid

6. Squander

7. Glean

8. Avolition

9. Adversity

10. Sanctimonious

11. Bi-Polar

12. Mirrored

13. Atrocity

14. Dissension

15. Egotism

16. Trepidation



<a href="https://nervealtar.bandcamp.com/album/inexorable-nature-of-adversity">Inexorable Nature of Adversity de Cognizant</a>

Suffocation

