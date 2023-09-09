Les news du 9 Septembre 2023
Cognizant
|COGNIZANT (Grindcore technique, USA) sortira son très attendu deuxième album, "Inexorable Nature of Adversity" le 11 Septembre prochain via Nerve Altar Records.Pochette, tracklist et premier extrait sont à découvrir :
1. Paralysis
2. Cyclical
3. Seizures
4. Ataxia
5. Devoid
6. Squander
7. Glean
8. Avolition
9. Adversity
10. Sanctimonious
11. Bi-Polar
12. Mirrored
13. Atrocity
14. Dissension
15. Egotism
16. Trepidation
