TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Enduring Spirit le 15 septembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Les différents formats physique seront quant à eux disponibles à compter du 13 octobre. L'illustration est signée Jesse Jacobi.
01. The Perfect Memory (Phantasm Of Aura)
02. Angelic Fabrications
03. Will Of Whispers
04. Fate’s Tangled Thread
05. Flesh As Armour
06. Servants Of Possibility
07. The Enduring Spirit Of Calamity
STRANGE NEW DAWN (Progressive Doom Metal/Rock avec des anciens membres de Green Carnation et In the Woods..., Norvège) sortira son nouvel album New Nights of Euphoria le 24 novembre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :
01. Journey Within
02. Class Hero Idol
03. Defenders of Faith
04. The Wake of Icons
05. Fortune Bringer
06. Finding the Pieces
07. Seek It
08. High Strangenes
09. Sons of Galaxy
10. The Passing
