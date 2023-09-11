chargement...

Les news du 11 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 11 Septembre 2023 Tomb Mold - Strange New Dawn - LaColpa - Psygnosis - Alkaloid - Speedtrip - Krieg - Ruin Lust
TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Enduring Spirit le 15 septembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Les différents formats physique seront quant à eux disponibles à compter du 13 octobre. L'illustration est signée Jesse Jacobi.

01. The Perfect Memory (Phantasm Of Aura)
02. Angelic Fabrications
03. Will Of Whispers
04. Fate’s Tangled Thread
05. Flesh As Armour
06. Servants Of Possibility
07. The Enduring Spirit Of Calamity

STRANGE NEW DAWN (Progressive Doom Metal/Rock avec des anciens membres de Green Carnation et In the Woods..., Norvège) sortira son nouvel album New Nights of Euphoria le 24 novembre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :

01. Journey Within
02. Class Hero Idol
03. Defenders of Faith
04. The Wake of Icons
05. Fortune Bringer
06. Finding the Pieces
07. Seek It
08. High Strangenes
09. Sons of Galaxy
10. The Passing

LACOLPA (Sludge/Doom Metal/Noise, Italie) a sorti son nouveau single "The Last Amethyst Deceiver", réinterprétation d'un titre de Coil.

PSYGNOSIS (Industrial/Progressive Death Metal, France) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Eclipse" extrait de son nouveau disque Mercury qui sort le 15 septembre via Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Öpik-Oort (12:33)
2. Eclipse (10:38)
3. Sunshine (08:57)
4. Caloris Basin (08:43)
5. Uranometria (15:27)
Total: 56:18

ALKALOID (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Numen à venir le 18 septembre sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

Disc 1
1. Qliphosis (07:48)
2. The Cambrian Explosion (03:58)
3. Clusterfuck (06:00)
4. Shades of Shub-Niggurath (06:11)
5. A Fool's Desire (08:10)
6. The Fungi From Yuggoth (06:06)

Disc 2
1. The Black Siren (Instrumental) (1:39)
2. Numen (Dyson VII) (7:03)
3. Recursion (Dyson VIII) (3:29)
4. The Folding (Dyson IX) (6:54)
5. Alpha Aur (13:23)

Durée totale : 70:15

SPEEDTRIP (Thrash Metal, Inde) sortira son nouvel album Apocalyptic Killzone le 24 septembre.

KRIEG (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Ruiner qui sortira le 13 octobre via Profound Lore Records. "No Gardens Grow Here" s'écoute ici :

RUIN LUST (Death/Black, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Dissimulant qui sortira le 29 septembre via 20 Buck Spin. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
11 Septembre 2023

