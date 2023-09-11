»

(Lien direct) STRANGE NEW DAWN (Progressive Doom Metal/Rock avec des anciens membres de Green Carnation et In the Woods..., Norvège) sortira son nouvel album New Nights of Euphoria le 24 novembre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :



01. Journey Within

02. Class Hero Idol

03. Defenders of Faith

04. The Wake of Icons

05. Fortune Bringer

06. Finding the Pieces

07. Seek It

08. High Strangenes

09. Sons of Galaxy

10. The Passing



