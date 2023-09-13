Les news du 13 Septembre 2023
Les news du 13 Septembre 2023 Gridlink - Nachtgnawer - Uhritulet
|GRIDLINK (Technical Grindcore, USA) offre son nouvel album Coronet Juniper en écoute intégrale à cette adresse à l'occasion de sa sortie après-demain chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Silk Ash Cascade
2 Anhalter Bahnhof
3 Pitch Black Resolve
4 Nickel Grass Mosaic
5 Ocean Vertigo
6 Octave Serpent
7 Coronet Juniper
8 Zygomatic
9 Refrain
10 The Forgers Secade
11 Revenant Orchard
|NACHTGNAWER (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira nouvel EP intitulé Unholy Vampyric Supremacy le 22 septembre via Purity Through Fire, en collaboration avec leur compatriote WolfSeer (ambient). Tracklist :
1. WulfSeer - Catching the Inner Self Through Demonized Veil
2. Nachtgnawer - Ouroboros - Diaboli
3. WulfSeer - Pariah, Your Soul
4. Nachtgnawer - Sword & Chalice
5. WulfSeer - No Role to Perform
6. Nachtgnawer - Black Spears of Misanthropy
7. WulfSeer - Banshee Scream!
|Le one-man band UHRITULET (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 22 septembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Alkusoitto [2:00]
2. Katoan [3:53]
3. Ilta-auringon Kultaiset Korpit [7:53]
4. Tuomittu [4:29]
5. Yhtenä Heistä [4:51]
6. Yön Soihduissa [8:01]
