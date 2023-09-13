»

(Lien direct) NACHTGNAWER (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira nouvel EP intitulé Unholy Vampyric Supremacy le 22 septembre via Purity Through Fire, en collaboration avec leur compatriote WolfSeer (ambient). Tracklist :



1. WulfSeer - Catching the Inner Self Through Demonized Veil

2. Nachtgnawer - Ouroboros - Diaboli

3. WulfSeer - Pariah, Your Soul

4. Nachtgnawer - Sword & Chalice

5. WulfSeer - No Role to Perform

6. Nachtgnawer - Black Spears of Misanthropy

7. WulfSeer - Banshee Scream!



