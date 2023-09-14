»

(Lien direct) AZGAAL (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Barzaiel. Tracklist :



01. Angel Of War 05:48

02. Hell Is Here 04:57

03. A Tale Of Thousand Mysteries 05:25

04. Tame The Dragon 04:03

05. The Demon Hunter 03:45

06. Brecheliant 08:23

07. The Keeper's Death 06:59

08. The Warlock Of Firetop Mountain 06:45

09. On The Road To Apocalyspe 05:23

10. Barzaiel 09:37



<a href="https://azgaal.bandcamp.com/album/barzaiel">Barzaiel de Azgaal</a>