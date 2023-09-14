|
Les news du 14 Septembre 2023
Les news du 14 Septembre 2023 Eternal Evil - Cerulean - Triskelyon - Dantalion - Grave with a View - Black Pestilence - King Of Wyrms - Sinnery - Suol - Primalfrost - Azgaal - Faust - Suffer Yourself - Signs of the Dying Summer - Tomb Mold
|ETERNAL EVIL (Black/Thrash, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Gates Beyond Mortality prévu pour le 27 octobre via Listenable Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
|CERULEAN (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Carrion Angel le 27 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Sky Burial
2. Carrion Angel
3. Gnashing of Teeth
4. Shroud of Locusts
|TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a sorti son nouvel opus Artificial Insanity chez Moribund Records. Tracklist :
1. Tektyranny (4:15)
2. At War With Demons (3:39)
3. Bringers of Chaos (5:16)
4. Is Hope Still Alive? (4:20)
5. Obsolescence (3:16)
6. One Blood (5:12)
7. Visionaries (4:29)
8. Beyond The Past (4:59)
9. Celtic Creatures (3:09)
10. Why Burn? (3:48)
11. It Doesn't Really Matter (Platinum Blonde cover) (4:03)
Durée totale : 46:00
|DANTALION (Depressive Black Metal/Melodic Death/Doom, Espagne) vient de sortir son nouvel album Fatum via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
Great Funeral of Dawn
Abyss Eating Serpent
Qayin Dominor Tumulus
Novena Wake Begins
Hades Visions
Exu King of Souls Omulu
Mortuary Song
Sounds of Bells and Open Scissors
|GRAVE WITH A VIEW (Black 'n Roll, Finlande) a posté son nouveau single "Wounds".
|BLACK PESTILENCE (Black/Punk/Noise, Canada) a sorti son nouveau disque Chaotic Wisdom. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Mortal Rift (3:29)
2. A Life of Evil (3:06)
3. The Devil’s Connection (3:29)
4. Chaos and Carnality (3:18)
5. Aspect of Darkness (3:06)
6. Infernal Might (feat. Mark Russell) (2:35)
7. Animus (5:50)
Durée totale : 24:53
|KING OF WYRMS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "To March From Darkness" issu de son nouvel opus The Womb Ov Borealis qui sort le 6 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. In Aeons We Spoke – 08:21
2. Grave Ov Birth – 04:08
3. Sulphur – 06:56
4. Desolation Fog – 08:32
5. To March From Darkness – 06:01
6. Illusory Veil – 08:52
7. Sightless Vision – 05:30
8. What Time Has Wrought – 13:43
Durée totale : 1:02:20
|SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "An Ode" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Below the Summit prévu le 29 septembre sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :
1. Somber - 3:27
2. An Ode (Knife Of Erato) - 5:16
3. We Just Want You To - 0:21
4. Share This - 2:19
5. Serene - 5:13
Durée totale : 16:38
|SUOL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 27 octobre chez Swarte Yssel. Tracklist :
01. Hellevaart
02. Slot van Voorst
03. Over de Geute
04. Vrouwe IJssel
05. Wetterman's Waanzin
06. Bodemdrift
|Le one-man band PRIMALFROST (Melodic Death/Power, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Solace Kingdom" tiré de son dernier album Lost Elegies (2021).
|Le one-man band AZGAAL (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Barzaiel. Tracklist :
01. Angel Of War 05:48
02. Hell Is Here 04:57
03. A Tale Of Thousand Mysteries 05:25
04. Tame The Dragon 04:03
05. The Demon Hunter 03:45
06. Brecheliant 08:23
07. The Keeper's Death 06:59
08. The Warlock Of Firetop Mountain 06:45
09. On The Road To Apocalyspe 05:23
10. Barzaiel 09:37
|FAUST (Death/Thrash, Pologne) va sortir un live intitulé VooDoo Live le 16 septembre au format numérique auto-produit avec Paweł "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz (Batushka, ex-Vader) à la batterie. Tracklist :
1. Wyznanie niewiary
2. Homo Homini Deus - Człowiek człowiekowi Bogiem
3. Życie bez życia
4. Zanim się obudzę
5. Unleashed - In the name of God (Unleashed cover)
6. Samotność
7. Niemiłość i Trwoga
|SUFFER YOURSELF (Funeral Doom/Death, Suède) a mis en ligne le titre "Axis Insanity" extrait de son nouvel opus Axis of Tortures à venir le 22 septembre via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
01. Enter the Axis (intro)
02. Axis Insanity
03. Axis Despair
04. Axis Pain
05. Axis Time
06. Serutrot fo Sixa
|SIGNS OF THE DYING SUMMER (Depressive Black Metal, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel album Promenada ciszy sur
Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Promenada ciszy I
2. Promenada ciszy II
3. Promenada ciszy III
4. Promenada ciszy IV
5. Promenada ciszy V
6. Promenada ciszy VI
|En parallèle de la sortie vendredi de son nouvel album intitulé The Enduring Spirit, TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) et 20 Buck Spin viennent également d'annoncer la sortie en vinyle de la démo Aperture Of Body parue l'année dernière au seul format cassette. Il s'agira d'une édition 12" disponible dans plusieurs couleurs.
01. Final Assembly Of Light
02. Aperture Of Body
03. Prestige Of Rebirth
