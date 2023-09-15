»

(Lien direct) TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir aujourd'hui sur 20 Buck Spin son quatrième album intitulé The Enduring Spirit. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. The Perfect Memory (Phantasm Of Aura)

02. Angelic Fabrications

03. Will Of Whispers

04. Fate’s Tangled Thread

05. Flesh As Armour

06. Servants Of Possibility

07. The Enduring Spirit Of Calamity



