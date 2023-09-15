chargement...

Les news du 15 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 15 Septembre 2023 Myrkur - Blood Incantation - Tomb Mold
»
(Lien direct)
MYRKUR (Folk ASMR, Danemark) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Spine prévu pour le 20 octobre via Relapse Records. "Mothlike" est à découvrir ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 29 septembre prochain via Century Media Records un nouveau EP intitulé Luminescent Bridge. Il s'agit d'un EP comprenant deux titres (un Death Metal, un Ambiant) que vous pouvez découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Obliquity Of The Ecliptic
02. Luminescent Bridge

»
(Lien direct)
TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir aujourd'hui sur 20 Buck Spin son quatrième album intitulé The Enduring Spirit. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Perfect Memory (Phantasm Of Aura)
02. Angelic Fabrications
03. Will Of Whispers
04. Fate’s Tangled Thread
05. Flesh As Armour
06. Servants Of Possibility
07. The Enduring Spirit Of Calamity
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
15 Septembre 2023

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Le 11 Septembre 2023 à Paris, France (L'International)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation
Death Metal - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Myrkur
 Myrkur
Folk ASMR - 2013 - Danemark		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold
Death Metal - 2015 - Canada		   
