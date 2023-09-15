chargement...

Killtown Over Paris
 Killtown Over Paris - Altar... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Eur... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Grind-O-Matic
 Grind-O-Matic - Influencing... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Pain Of Truth
 Pain Of Truth - Not Through... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Endstille
 Endstille - DetoNation (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - 四元素 (Shige... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Fall Of Summer 2016 - 2ème Jour
 Fall Of Summer 2016 - 2ème ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping - Blacken... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
Coprolith
 Coprolith - Coprolith (Démo) (C)
Par Keyser		   
European Annihilation 2023
 European Annihilation 2023 ... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Sinister
 Sinister - Cross The Styx (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ancestral Blood
 Ancestral Blood - Forgotten... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread - Beyond Ac... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Panzerchrist
 Panzerchrist - Last Of A Kind (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 2 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 2 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 15 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 15 Septembre 2023 Oerheks - Omission - Sadistic Force - Blood Oath - Patriarchs in Black - As the Sun Falls - Morbus Grave - Superdeathflame - The Color of Rain - Mortuary - Alkaloid - Myrkur - Blood Incantation - Tomb Mold
»
(Lien direct)
OERHEKS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Belgique) sortira sa nouvelle démo Valkengebed le 28 octobre sur Amor Fati Productions (vinyle) et Babylon Doom Cult Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Valkengebed [11:24]
2. Blauwe Vleugels [15:07]

»
(Lien direct)
OMISSION (Blackened Thrash Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque Disciples of Ravens Vengeance le 24 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Rabid Aggression
2. Hatred Circles
3. Shrouded Alive
4. Roulette
5. Slow and Crooked
6. Burn the Cross
7. Conspiracy From Murks
8. It's Better to Burn Out
9. ...Than to Fade Away

»
(Lien direct)
SADISTIC FORCE (Black/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Midnight Assassin le 13 octobre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions (CD) et Goat Throne Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. The Unseen Force
2. Corpsewood Curse
3. Speeding Black Leather Hell
4. Midnight Assassin
5. Nuremburg Nights
6. The Butchers Apron
7. Marked For Death
8. Campaign Of Sin
9. Howl Of The Horde

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD OATH (Death Metal, Chili) offre son premier longue-durée Lost in Eternal Silence en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Caligari Records (CD & K7) et Raise the Dead Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Beyond the Dimensional Gates
2. Sanctuary of Souls
3. Fateful Existence
4. The Sacrifice
5. Singularity
6. Reflections of Darkness
7. The Journey Into the Depths
8. Lost in An Eternal Silence

»
(Lien direct)
PATRIARCHS IN BLACK (Stoner/Doom/Rock, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Dead Or Dying" tiré de son nouvel album My Veneration à paraître le 6 octobre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. Dead Or Dying
02. Show Them Your Power
03. Lust For Lies
04. Veneration
05. Non Defectum
06. My Veneration
07. Dead And Gone
08. Crooked Smile
09. Heaven Burn
10. Hallowed Be Her Name
11. Digital Lies
12. I Stole Your Love
13. Hole In The Sky

»
(Lien direct)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "The Wanderer" extrait de son nouvel EP Where the Silence Reigns à venir le 13 octobre. Tracklist :

1. The Wanderer
2. Trees As My Gravestone
3. Where the Silence Reigns

»
(Lien direct)
MORBUS GRAVE (Death Metal, Italie) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie CD au premier semestre 2024 de son nouveau disque.

»
(Lien direct)
SUPERDEATHFLAME (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a sorti son nouveau single "A Tale of Disclosure" sur Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
THE COLOR OF RAIN (Post-Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Oceans Above le 7 novembre chez Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cult Of The Cosmic Flood (4:24)* 1st single 12/09
2. Corrosion Of The Flesh (5:02)^ 3rd single 17/10
3. Oceans Above (5:52)+ 2nd single 26/09
4. The Guiding Lights Of Eden (5:59)
5. Translucence (5:04)
6. Pillars Of Creation (5:25)
7. Urban Misanthropy (4:24)
8. Darkness Cloaks The Cloaks (5:52)

Total: (41:52)

»
(Lien direct)
MORTUARY (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Sublime the Decline le vendredi 13 octobre via Adipocere Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ALKALOID (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) sort aujourd'hui sur Season of Mist son nouvel album Numen. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

Disc 1
1. Qliphosis 07:48
2. The Cambrian Explosion 03:58
3. Clusterfuck 05:29
4. Shades of Shub-Niggurath 06:11
5. A Fool's Desire 08:10
6. The Fungi from Yuggoth 06:06

37:42

Disc 2
1. The Black Siren 01:39
2. Numen 07:03
3. Recursion 03:30
4. The Folding 06:54
5. Alpha Aur 13:23

32'29

»
(Lien direct)
MYRKUR (Folk ASMR, Danemark) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Spine prévu pour le 20 octobre via Relapse Records. "Mothlike" est à découvrir ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 29 septembre prochain via Century Media Records un nouveau EP intitulé Luminescent Bridge. Il s'agit d'un EP comprenant deux titres (un Death Metal, un Ambiant) que vous pouvez découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Obliquity Of The Ecliptic
02. Luminescent Bridge

»
(Lien direct)
TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir aujourd'hui sur 20 Buck Spin son quatrième album intitulé The Enduring Spirit. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Perfect Memory (Phantasm Of Aura)
02. Angelic Fabrications
03. Will Of Whispers
04. Fate’s Tangled Thread
05. Flesh As Armour
06. Servants Of Possibility
07. The Enduring Spirit Of Calamity
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
15 Septembre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
