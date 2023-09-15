»

PATRIARCHS IN BLACK (Stoner/Doom/Rock, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Dead Or Dying" tiré de son nouvel album My Veneration à paraître le 6 octobre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :



01. Dead Or Dying

02. Show Them Your Power

03. Lust For Lies

04. Veneration

05. Non Defectum

06. My Veneration

07. Dead And Gone

08. Crooked Smile

09. Heaven Burn

10. Hallowed Be Her Name

11. Digital Lies

12. I Stole Your Love

13. Hole In The Sky



