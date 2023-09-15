|
Les news du 15 Septembre 2023
Les news du 15 Septembre 2023 Oerheks - Omission - Sadistic Force - Blood Oath - Patriarchs in Black - As the Sun Falls - Morbus Grave - Superdeathflame - The Color of Rain - Mortuary - Alkaloid - Myrkur - Blood Incantation - Tomb Mold
|OERHEKS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Belgique) sortira sa nouvelle démo Valkengebed le 28 octobre sur Amor Fati Productions (vinyle) et Babylon Doom Cult Records (K7). Tracklist :
1. Valkengebed [11:24]
2. Blauwe Vleugels [15:07]
|»
|OMISSION (Blackened Thrash Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque Disciples of Ravens Vengeance le 24 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Rabid Aggression
2. Hatred Circles
3. Shrouded Alive
4. Roulette
5. Slow and Crooked
6. Burn the Cross
7. Conspiracy From Murks
8. It's Better to Burn Out
9. ...Than to Fade Away
|»
|SADISTIC FORCE (Black/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Midnight Assassin le 13 octobre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions (CD) et Goat Throne Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. The Unseen Force
2. Corpsewood Curse
3. Speeding Black Leather Hell
4. Midnight Assassin
5. Nuremburg Nights
6. The Butchers Apron
7. Marked For Death
8. Campaign Of Sin
9. Howl Of The Horde
|»
|BLOOD OATH (Death Metal, Chili) offre son premier longue-durée Lost in Eternal Silence en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Caligari Records (CD & K7) et Raise the Dead Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Beyond the Dimensional Gates
2. Sanctuary of Souls
3. Fateful Existence
4. The Sacrifice
5. Singularity
6. Reflections of Darkness
7. The Journey Into the Depths
8. Lost in An Eternal Silence
|»
|PATRIARCHS IN BLACK (Stoner/Doom/Rock, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Dead Or Dying" tiré de son nouvel album My Veneration à paraître le 6 octobre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. Dead Or Dying
02. Show Them Your Power
03. Lust For Lies
04. Veneration
05. Non Defectum
06. My Veneration
07. Dead And Gone
08. Crooked Smile
09. Heaven Burn
10. Hallowed Be Her Name
11. Digital Lies
12. I Stole Your Love
13. Hole In The Sky
|»
|AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "The Wanderer" extrait de son nouvel EP Where the Silence Reigns à venir le 13 octobre. Tracklist :
1. The Wanderer
2. Trees As My Gravestone
3. Where the Silence Reigns
|»
|MORBUS GRAVE (Death Metal, Italie) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie CD au premier semestre 2024 de son nouveau disque.
|»
|SUPERDEATHFLAME (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a sorti son nouveau single "A Tale of Disclosure" sur Inverse Records.
|»
|THE COLOR OF RAIN (Post-Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Oceans Above le 7 novembre chez Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :
1. Cult Of The Cosmic Flood (4:24)* 1st single 12/09
2. Corrosion Of The Flesh (5:02)^ 3rd single 17/10
3. Oceans Above (5:52)+ 2nd single 26/09
4. The Guiding Lights Of Eden (5:59)
5. Translucence (5:04)
6. Pillars Of Creation (5:25)
7. Urban Misanthropy (4:24)
8. Darkness Cloaks The Cloaks (5:52)
Total: (41:52)
|»
|MORTUARY (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Sublime the Decline le vendredi 13 octobre via Adipocere Records.
|»
|ALKALOID (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) sort aujourd'hui sur Season of Mist son nouvel album Numen. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
Disc 1
1. Qliphosis 07:48
2. The Cambrian Explosion 03:58
3. Clusterfuck 05:29
4. Shades of Shub-Niggurath 06:11
5. A Fool's Desire 08:10
6. The Fungi from Yuggoth 06:06
37:42
Disc 2
1. The Black Siren 01:39
2. Numen 07:03
3. Recursion 03:30
4. The Folding 06:54
5. Alpha Aur 13:23
32'29
|»
|MYRKUR (Folk ASMR, Danemark) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Spine prévu pour le 20 octobre via Relapse Records. "Mothlike" est à découvrir ici :
|»
|BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 29 septembre prochain via Century Media Records un nouveau EP intitulé Luminescent Bridge. Il s'agit d'un EP comprenant deux titres (un Death Metal, un Ambiant) que vous pouvez découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Obliquity Of The Ecliptic
02. Luminescent Bridge
|»
|TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir aujourd'hui sur 20 Buck Spin son quatrième album intitulé The Enduring Spirit. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Perfect Memory (Phantasm Of Aura)
02. Angelic Fabrications
03. Will Of Whispers
04. Fate’s Tangled Thread
05. Flesh As Armour
06. Servants Of Possibility
07. The Enduring Spirit Of Calamity
