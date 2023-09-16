Les news du 16 Septembre 2023
Les news du 16 Septembre 2023 Tenebro - Blood Incantation
|»
|Intitulé Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla, le deuxième album de TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 21 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Lo Squartamento della Tartaruga" :
01. Ferox
02. Lo Squartamento Della Tartaruga
03. Feto Strappato E Gettato Nel Fango
04. Khakhua
05. Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla
06. Pellicola Maledetta
07. Il Ritrovamento Della Donna Impalata
08. A Caccia... Di Umani.
09. Il Paese Del Sesso Selvaggio
10. Massacro Della Trouppe
11. Oscuro Rito Sessuale
|
|»
|BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal / Ambient, USA) a dévoilé hier le clip de "Obliquity Of The Ecliptic", titre figurant sur son nouveau EP intitulé Luminescent Bridge et paru hier sur Century Media Records :
01. Obliquity Of The Ecliptic
02. Luminescent Bridge
|
