Les news du 16 Septembre 2023

Les news du 16 Septembre 2023 Tenebro - Blood Incantation
Intitulé Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla, le deuxième album de TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 21 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Lo Squartamento della Tartaruga" :

01. Ferox
02. Lo Squartamento Della Tartaruga
03. Feto Strappato E Gettato Nel Fango
04. Khakhua
05. Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla
06. Pellicola Maledetta
07. Il Ritrovamento Della Donna Impalata
08. A Caccia... Di Umani.
09. Il Paese Del Sesso Selvaggio
10. Massacro Della Trouppe
11. Oscuro Rito Sessuale

BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal / Ambient, USA) a dévoilé hier le clip de "Obliquity Of The Ecliptic", titre figurant sur son nouveau EP intitulé Luminescent Bridge et paru hier sur Century Media Records :

01. Obliquity Of The Ecliptic
02. Luminescent Bridge
Thrasho AxGxB
16 Septembre 2023

Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation
Death Metal / Ambient - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Grave Infestation
Persecution Of The Living
Darkened
Lord Of Sickness And Bile (EP)
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Grind-O-Matic + 3RD War Col...
Killtown Over Paris
Altars + Autophagy + Fossil...
Reaping Death
Hypnomorphosis (Démo)
Inhuman Condition
Panic Prayer (EP)
Pain Of Truth
Not Through Blood
Boréalys
L'héritage
Black Sorcery
Deciphering Torment Through...
Endstille
DetoNation
Enterré Vivant
四元素 (Shigenso)
Inherits the Void
The Impending Fall of the S...
Coprolith
Coprolith (Démo)
Sammath
Grebbeberg
Czarna Trumna
Kult sfer maleficznych
European Annihilation 2023
Devangelic + Nihilanth + Ol...
Weeping Slime
Tormented Mind
Ancestral Blood
Forgotten Myths and Legends...
Sinister
Cross The Styx
Temple Of Dread
Beyond Acheron
Degraved
Whispered Morbidity (EP)
Panzerchrist
Last Of A Kind
Torment of the Dead
Anatomia + Druid Lord
No Return
Contamination Rises
Purtenance
The Rot Within Us
Wooden Throne
Eternal Wanderer of the Nig...
Sequestrum
Pickled Preservation (EP)
Evile
The Unknown
Algebra
Chiroptera
Sequestrum
The Epitome Of Putridity (D...
