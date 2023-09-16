|
Les news du 16 Septembre 2023
Les news du 16 Septembre 2023 Vórtize - Infernal Throne - Deimos' Dawn - October Tide - Malformed - Ecocide - The Answer Lies In The Black Void - Owdwyr - Hagatiz - The Negative Bias - Tenebro - Blood Incantation
|Le one-man band VÓRTIZE (Heavy Metal avec Javier Ortiz de Demoniac et Oldeath, Chili) vient de sortir son deuxième album Desde bajo tierra chez Nube Negra Prods. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Dentro del vórtice
2. Suspiro en la eternidad
3. Capa sin héroe
4. El todo
5. Tempestad
6. Nada nos detendrá
7. Quizás
8. Siempre metal
|»
|Le one-man band INFERNAL THRONE (Black/Thrash, Espagne) a sorti hier son premier longue-durée Caelum et Infernum via Theogonia Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
A World Of Chaos (Intro)
Wings Of Winter (feat. Greg Barlas)
Desolation (feat. Kerveros)
Among Two Worlds (feat. Greg Barlas)
Caelum Et Infernum
And Lead Us Not Into Temptation
Thy Flame Of Darkness
Cataclysm Of The Soul (feat. Greg Barlas)
Αιώνια Ζωή (Eternal Life - feat. Archon)
No Hope, No Pain (Outro)
|»
|DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Too Much Pain Is Not Enough" figurant sur son premier full-length Anthem Of The Lost paru en avril sur MDD Records.
|»
|OCTOBER TIDE (Melodic Doom/Death, Suède) a posté le morceau "Blodfattig" issu de son nouvel album The Cancer Pledge qui sort le 6 octobre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Peaceful, Quiet, Safe
2. Tapestry of our End
3. Unprecedented Aggression
4. Blodfattig
5. The Cancer Pledge
6. I know why I´m cold
7. Season of Arson
8. Breathe the Water
|»
|MALFORMED (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Enchantments of Nihilism" extrait de son nouvel EP The Gathering of Souls prévu le 13 octobre via Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :
1) Drowning in Emptiness
2) The Gathering of Souls
3) Defiled
4) Enchantments of Nihilism
5) Mind Refinery
|»
|ECOCIDE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Metamorphosis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 23 octobre sur Memento Mroi. Tracklist :
1. Prologue
2. Metamorphosis
3. Terminus
4. Corrupted Reality
5. On the Shores of Madness
6. Vortex Singularity
7. Transcendence of the Mind
8. The Flayed
9. Amongst the Tombs
|»
|THE ANSWER LIES IN THE BLACK VOID (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Hongrie/Pays-Bas) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Ataraxia" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Thou Shalt à paraître le 13 octobre chez Burning World Records. Tracklist :
1. Ataraxia
2. To Kill the Father
3. In Obsidian Clouds
4. Virgin Fire
5. Shadow Work
6. Jhieronymus
7. Thou Shalt
8. Purgatory
9. Vaporize
|»
|OWDWYR (Classical Technical Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Ein" issu de son premier longue-durée Receptor qui sort le 20 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Praefatio
2. The Liminal Carapace
3. Ripped from The Bog
4. Stench of Indemnity
5. Lagos
6. Ein
7. Writhe
8. Supplicant
9. Reverie
10. Cower
11. A Vessel Emerges
12 Not Afraid
13. Pitchtongue Vesper
14. Catalyst Sequence
15. The Sputtering Torch
|»
|HAGATIZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté le morceau "Drown in Darkness" issu de son premier long-format Cursed to the Night prévu le 11 octobre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Gathering
2. Demimonde
3. Echoes from the Afterlife
4. Everlast in darkest Night
5. Scourge beneath the Skin
6. Drown in Darkness
7. Necrovoid
|»
|THE NEGATIVE BIAS (Atmospheric Black Metal/Ambient, Autriche) a mis en ligne le titre "The Dystopian Realm of Necrokosm" extrait de son nouvel album The Seven Seals of Saligia à venir le 6 octobre sur Vendetta Records. Tracklist :
Final Abominations Of This Barren Earth
Among Dark Suns Incubations
Praised By The Nether World
Unfolding The Perpetual Gates
Descendant Mankind
The Wage Of Sin Is Demise
The Dystopian Realm Of Necrokosm
|»
|Intitulé Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla, le deuxième album de TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 21 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Lo Squartamento della Tartaruga" :
01. Ferox
02. Lo Squartamento Della Tartaruga
03. Feto Strappato E Gettato Nel Fango
04. Khakhua
05. Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla
06. Pellicola Maledetta
07. Il Ritrovamento Della Donna Impalata
08. A Caccia... Di Umani.
09. Il Paese Del Sesso Selvaggio
10. Massacro Della Trouppe
11. Oscuro Rito Sessuale
|»
|BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal / Ambient, USA) a dévoilé hier le clip de "Obliquity Of The Ecliptic", titre figurant sur son nouveau EP intitulé Luminescent Bridge et paru hier sur Century Media Records :
01. Obliquity Of The Ecliptic
02. Luminescent Bridge
Quel bonheur de retrouver Vórtize !
16/09/2023 13:44