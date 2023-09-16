»

(Lien direct) THE NEGATIVE BIAS (Atmospheric Black Metal/Ambient, Autriche) a mis en ligne le titre "The Dystopian Realm of Necrokosm" extrait de son nouvel album The Seven Seals of Saligia à venir le 6 octobre sur Vendetta Records. Tracklist :



Final Abominations Of This Barren Earth

Among Dark Suns Incubations

Praised By The Nether World

Unfolding The Perpetual Gates

Descendant Mankind

The Wage Of Sin Is Demise

The Dystopian Realm Of Necrokosm



