Les news du 17 Septembre 2023
News
Les news du 17 Septembre 2023 Hortus Animae - Display of Decay - Truth Decayed - Bleeding 90's - Infection Code - Fall Of Serenity - Veil of Mist - Honesty - Unfair Fate - Eshtadur
|HORTUS ANIMAE (Progressive Gothic/Extreme Metal, Italie) va rééditer son opus Waltzing Mephisto le 31 octobre chez Symbol of Domination / BlackHeavens Music à l'occasion des vingt ans de sa sortie. Il s'agira d'une édition double-CD avec des titres bonus. Les détails :
CD 1 – Waltzing Mephisto
01. Enter (Part 1)
02. Enter (Part 2)
03. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 1)
04. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 2)
05. Springtime Deaths
06. Souls of the Cold Wind
07. Welcome the Godless
08. Freezing Moon including Terzo Incontro and Tubular Bells (Mayhem / Il Balletto di Bronzo / Mike Oldfield covers)
09. A Feeble Light of Hope
10. You're Dead (Part 1) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]
11. You're Dead (Part 2) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]
CD 2 – Godless Years Live
01. A Dream of Wolves in the Snow (Cradle Of Filth cover)
02. Locusts
03. God and His Disgusting Children
04. Chamber of Endless Nightmares
05. At the End of Doomsday (Parts 2 & 3)
06. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover)
07. Medley (I - In Adoration of the Weeping Skies / II - Cruciatus Tacitus / III - Souls of the Cold Wind)
08. There's No Sanctuary
09. Across the Sea of Pain
10. The Bless of Eternal Bleeding
11. Raining Blood (Slayer cover)
12. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover) [bonus track]
|DISPLAY OF DECAY (Brutal Death, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Vitriol le 20 octobre via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Malicious Motorcide (3:17)
2. The Butcher (4:26)
3. Legion of Doom (4:04)
4. Familial Feast (3:26)
5. Harbinger (3:06)
6. Hot Lead Vengeance (4:01)
7. Slaughtercast (3:54)
8. Vitriol (3:19)
Durée totale : 29:36
|TRUTH DECAYED (Thrash Metal, Afrique du Sud) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Vicious Circles" figurant sur son nouvel EP Faded Visions II sorti en juillet dernier.
|BLEEDING 90'S (Death Metal, Brésil), c'est le nouveau projet de Marcus D'Angelo (Claustrofobia) et Mauricio Weimar (Extreme Drums, ex-Nephasth) qui rend hommage au metal extrême des années 1990. Le duo a d'ailleurs mis en ligne une reprise de "Blood Brothers" de Malevolent Creation.
|INFECTION CODE (Industrial Thrash Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie le 17 novembre de son nouvel album éponyme. Tracklist :
01. Maze Of Death
02. The Colour Out The Space
03. Evil Side Of Mercy
04. Deleted Error
05. Old Viral Order
06. Protoplasm Hope
07. Something Wicked This Way Comes
08. Blinded By Fear
09. Lurking Creepy Love
|FALL OF SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sera de retour début 2024 avec un nouvel album intitulé Open Wide, O Hell et qui sortira chez Lifeforce Records. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|VEIL OF MIST (Gothic Metal, France) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Soulless" issu de son nouveau disque Another End Is Possible à paraître le 17 novembre.
|HONESTY (ex-Onesta, Hardcore/Metal, France) présente son clip pour le titre "Silent Ones" tiré de son opus Wargame As DNA paru le 1er septembre via Rucktion Records et que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
INTRO
DOWN ON YOUR KNEES
CONTENDER
FINAL PULSE
THEY DON'T SEND THEIR OWN KIDS
THE LAST JUDGMENT
TROOPS OF THE NEW REICH
WARGAME AS DNA
SILENT ONES
BLACK ANGEL
WHO'S LAUGHING NOW
OUTRO
|UNFAIR FATE (Melodic Thrash Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Confrontation" extrait de son dernier album Into the Abyss paru en mai sur Wormholedeath.
|ESHTADUR (Melodic Death Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "Umbra".
