(Lien direct) HORTUS ANIMAE (Progressive Gothic/Extreme Metal, Italie) va rééditer son opus Waltzing Mephisto le 31 octobre chez Symbol of Domination / BlackHeavens Music à l'occasion des vingt ans de sa sortie. Il s'agira d'une édition double-CD avec des titres bonus. Les détails :



CD 1 – Waltzing Mephisto



01. Enter (Part 1)

02. Enter (Part 2)

03. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 1)

04. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 2)

05. Springtime Deaths

06. Souls of the Cold Wind

07. Welcome the Godless

08. Freezing Moon including Terzo Incontro and Tubular Bells (Mayhem / Il Balletto di Bronzo / Mike Oldfield covers)

09. A Feeble Light of Hope

10. You're Dead (Part 1) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]

11. You're Dead (Part 2) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]



CD 2 – Godless Years Live



01. A Dream of Wolves in the Snow (Cradle Of Filth cover)

02. Locusts

03. God and His Disgusting Children

04. Chamber of Endless Nightmares

05. At the End of Doomsday (Parts 2 & 3)

06. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover)

07. Medley (I - In Adoration of the Weeping Skies / II - Cruciatus Tacitus / III - Souls of the Cold Wind)

08. There's No Sanctuary

09. Across the Sea of Pain

10. The Bless of Eternal Bleeding

11. Raining Blood (Slayer cover)

12. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover) [bonus track]








