CONDEMNED (Brutal death metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus Daemonium qui sortira le 17 novembre via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Thee I invoke
2. Malodorous Asteroth
3. Valac
4. Chants Of Merihem
5. Maw of Hellmouth
6. Cursed Revelations Of Balam
7. Devils Feast
8. Daimonozomai
9. Infernal Legions Of Amon
10. Sigil Of Belial
11. Ydier Nayr Pir
12. The Divine Order Of Babylon
BERZERKER LEGION (Death mélodique, International) a dévoilé le premier extrait de son nouvel opus Chaos Will Reign qui sortira le 27 octobre via Listenable Records. "Choirs Of Anguish" se découvre ici :
