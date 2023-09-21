chargement...

Les news du 21 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 21 Septembre 2023 Helmet - Condemned - Den Saakaldte - Gravesend - Berzerker Legion
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le clip vidéo de "Gun Fluf", nouveau morceau d'HELMET (Post-Hardcore / Noise) tiré de l'album Left à paraître le 10 novembre sur eONE Music.

01. Holiday (YouTube)
02. Gun Fluf
03. NYC Tough Guy
04. Make-Up
05. Big Shot
06. Bombastic
07. Reprise
08. Dislocated
09. Tell Me Again
10. Powder Puff
11. Resolution

»
(Lien direct)
CONDEMNED (Brutal death metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus Daemonium qui sortira le 17 novembre via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Thee I invoke
2. Malodorous Asteroth
3. Valac
4. Chants Of Merihem
5. Maw of Hellmouth
6. Cursed Revelations Of Balam
7. Devils Feast
8. Daimonozomai
9. Infernal Legions Of Amon
10. Sigil Of Belial
11. Ydier Nayr Pir
12. The Divine Order Of Babylon


»
(Lien direct)
DEN SAAKALDTE (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Pesten Som Tar Over qui sortira le 29 septembre via Agonia Records. "Å Skjende En Engel " s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVESEND (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Gowanus Death Stomp qui sortira le 27 octobre via 20 Buck Spin. "Gowanus Death Stomp" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BERZERKER LEGION (Death mélodique, International) a dévoilé le premier extrait de son nouvel opus Chaos Will Reign qui sortira le 27 octobre via Listenable Records. "Choirs Of Anguish" se découvre ici :
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
21 Septembre 2023

