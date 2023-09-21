»

(Lien direct) CONDEMNED (Brutal death metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus Daemonium qui sortira le 17 novembre via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Thee I invoke

2. Malodorous Asteroth

3. Valac

4. Chants Of Merihem

5. Maw of Hellmouth

6. Cursed Revelations Of Balam

7. Devils Feast

8. Daimonozomai

9. Infernal Legions Of Amon

10. Sigil Of Belial

11. Ydier Nayr Pir

12. The Divine Order Of Babylon



