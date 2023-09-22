Les news du 22 Septembre 2023
Endseeker - Stortregn - Asagraum - Askesis - Cruel Fate - Serpents Oath - Popiór - Wormhole - On Thorns I Lay
|ENDSEEKER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Global Worming qui sortira le 27 octobre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Global Worming
2. Hell Is Here
3. Violence Is Gold
4. Wheel Of Torture
5. C.B.V.
6. Terror
7. Hanging Gardens
8. Our Only Life
9. Nemesis
|STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique, Suisse) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Finitude qui sortira le 13 octobre via The Artisan Era. "Omega Axiom" se découvre ici :
|ASAGRAUM (Trve Black Metal Mélodique, Norvège/Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Veil Of Death, Ruptured qui sortira le 20 octobre via Edged Circle Productions. "De Waanzin Roept Mijn Naam" se découvre ci-dessous :
|ASKESIS (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Beyond the Fate of Death le 20 octobre sur
Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
1.Retaliation
2.Creation of Non-Existence
3.Logical Suicide
4.Dawn of Current Inferno
5.King of Somberness
6.Stone of Perdition
7.With No Death that Chases Us
8.Black Ontology
|CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Destin cruel le 17 novembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Triomphe de la Mort
2. Vampire Boréal
3. Destin Cruel
4. Transit Sidéral
5. Descente aux Enfers
6. Feu Christique
7. L'Usurpateur
|SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouveau disque Revelation le 24 novembre via Odium Records. Tracklist :
01. Invocatio Genesis
02. Blood Covenant
03. Gateways to Tiamat
04. Purification through Fire
05. Invociatio Apocalypsis
06. Beyond the Void
07. Drakonian Gnosis
08. Path of the Serpent
09. Invocatio Resurrectio
10. Cult of Death
11. Unto Typhon
12. Pandaemonium
|POPIÓR (Thrash Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Pomarlisko le 12 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Międzyświat
2. Zabierz Mnie Do Piekła
3. Marne Wycie Hien
4. Cień Starych, Cmentarnych Drzew
5. Astralne Wrota Gwiazd
6. Czarny Bal
7. Pomarlisko
8. Requiem
|WORMHOLE (Technical Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Almost Human. Tracklist :
1. System Erase (3:31)
2. Elysiism (3:06)
3. Spine Shatter High-Velocity Impact (3:47)
4. Data Fortress Orbital Stationary (3:08)
5. Delta Labs (3:12)
6. Almost Human (3:15)
7. Bleeding Teeth Fungus (2:44)
8. The Grand Oscillation (3:14)
Total: 25:57
|ON THORNS I LAY (Death/Doom/Gothic Metal/Rock, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 13 octobre sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Fallen From Grace (8:07)
2. Newborn Skies (4:44)
3. Crestfallen (8:08)
4. Among The Wolves (7:38)
5. Raise Empires (7:18)
6. Thorns Of Fire (7:23)
Total: 58:54
