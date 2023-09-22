chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
155 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Ascend The Helix
 Ascend The Helix - Spiral O... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Make Them Beg... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Eur... (R)
Par Chri$		   
Cruel Force
 Cruel Force - Dawn Of The Axe (C)
Par Keyser		   
Lurk
 Lurk - Aegis (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Killtown Over Paris
 Killtown Over Paris - Altar... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Grind-O-Matic
 Grind-O-Matic - Influencing... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Pain Of Truth
 Pain Of Truth - Not Through... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Endstille
 Endstille - DetoNation (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - 四元素 (Shige... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Fall Of Summer 2016 - 2ème Jour
 Fall Of Summer 2016 - 2ème ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping - Blacken... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
Coprolith
 Coprolith - Coprolith (Démo) (C)
Par Keyser		   
European Annihilation 2023
 European Annihilation 2023 ... (R)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 22 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 22 Septembre 2023 Endseeker - Stortregn - Asagraum - Askesis - Cruel Fate - Serpents Oath - Popiór - Wormhole - On Thorns I Lay
»
(Lien direct)
ENDSEEKER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Global Worming qui sortira le 27 octobre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Global Worming
2. Hell Is Here
3. Violence Is Gold
4. Wheel Of Torture
5. C.B.V.
6. Terror
7. Hanging Gardens
8. Our Only Life
9. Nemesis


»
(Lien direct)
STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique, Suisse) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Finitude qui sortira le 13 octobre via The Artisan Era. "Omega Axiom" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ASAGRAUM (Trve Black Metal Mélodique, Norvège/Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Veil Of Death, Ruptured qui sortira le 20 octobre via Edged Circle Productions. "De Waanzin Roept Mijn Naam" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ASKESIS (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Beyond the Fate of Death le 20 octobre sur
Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

1.Retaliation
2.Creation of Non-Existence
3.Logical Suicide
4.Dawn of Current Inferno
5.King of Somberness
6.Stone of Perdition
7.With No Death that Chases Us
8.Black Ontology

»
(Lien direct)
CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Destin cruel le 17 novembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Triomphe de la Mort
2. Vampire Boréal
3. Destin Cruel
4. Transit Sidéral
5. Descente aux Enfers
6. Feu Christique
7. L'Usurpateur

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouveau disque Revelation le 24 novembre via Odium Records. Tracklist :

01. Invocatio Genesis
02. Blood Covenant
03. Gateways to Tiamat
04. Purification through Fire
05. Invociatio Apocalypsis
06. Beyond the Void
07. Drakonian Gnosis
08. Path of the Serpent
09. Invocatio Resurrectio
10. Cult of Death
11. Unto Typhon
12. Pandaemonium

»
(Lien direct)
POPIÓR (Thrash Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Pomarlisko le 12 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Międzyświat
2. Zabierz Mnie Do Piekła
3. Marne Wycie Hien
4. Cień Starych, Cmentarnych Drzew
5. Astralne Wrota Gwiazd
6. Czarny Bal
7. Pomarlisko
8. Requiem

»
(Lien direct)
WORMHOLE (Technical Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Almost Human. Tracklist :

1. System Erase (3:31)
2. Elysiism (3:06)
3. Spine Shatter High-Velocity Impact (3:47)
4. Data Fortress Orbital Stationary (3:08)
5. Delta Labs (3:12)
6. Almost Human (3:15)
7. Bleeding Teeth Fungus (2:44)
8. The Grand Oscillation (3:14)
Total: 25:57

»
(Lien direct)
ON THORNS I LAY (Death/Doom/Gothic Metal/Rock, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 13 octobre sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Fallen From Grace (8:07)
2. Newborn Skies (4:44)
3. Crestfallen (8:08)
4. Among The Wolves (7:38)
5. Raise Empires (7:18)
6. Thorns Of Fire (7:23)

Total: 58:54
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
22 Septembre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Asagraum
 Asagraum
Trve Black Metal Mélodique - 2015 - Norvège / Pays-Bas		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker
Death Metal - 2014 - Allemagne		   
On Thorns I Lay
 On Thorns I Lay
Doom/Death mélodique - 1995 - Grèce		   
Stortregn
 Stortregn
Black/Death Mélodique - 2006 - Suisse		   
Wormhole
 Wormhole
Technical Death / Brutal Slam - 2015 - Etats-Unis		   
Grift
Dolt land
Lire la chronique
Grave Infestation / Sněť
Grave Infestation / Sněť (S...
Lire la chronique
Ascend The Helix
Spiral Of Reflection
Lire la chronique
Outer Heaven
Infinite Psychic Depths
Lire la chronique
Tenebrisme
Nous n’avons que le choix d...
Lire la chronique
Blood Incantation
Luminescent Bridge (Single)
Lire la chronique
Dying Fetus
Make Them Beg For Death
Lire la chronique
Cruel Force
Dawn Of The Axe
Lire la chronique
Azgaal
Barzaiel
Lire la chronique
Morta
La España negra
Lire la chronique
Lurk
Aegis
Lire la chronique
Grave Infestation
Persecution Of The Living
Lire la chronique
Darkened
Lord Of Sickness And Bile (EP)
Lire la chronique
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Grind-O-Matic + 3RD War Col...
Lire le live report
Killtown Over Paris
Altars + Autophagy + Fossil...
Lire le live report
Reaping Death
Hypnomorphosis (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Inhuman Condition
Panic Prayer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pain Of Truth
Not Through Blood
Lire la chronique
Boréalys
L'héritage
Lire la chronique
Black Sorcery
Deciphering Torment Through...
Lire la chronique
Endstille
DetoNation
Lire la chronique
Enterré Vivant
四元素 (Shigenso)
Lire la chronique
Inherits the Void
The Impending Fall of the S...
Lire la chronique
Coprolith
Coprolith (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Sammath
Grebbeberg
Lire la chronique
Czarna Trumna
Kult sfer maleficznych
Lire la chronique
European Annihilation 2023
Devangelic + Nihilanth + Ol...
Lire le live report
Weeping Slime
Tormented Mind
Lire la chronique
Ancestral Blood
Forgotten Myths and Legends...
Lire la chronique
Sinister
Cross The Styx
Lire la chronique