Les news du 22 Septembre 2023
News
Les news du 22 Septembre 2023 Mythologik - Suffer Yourself - Destructor - Progeny of Sun - Farscape - My Lament - Bloodphemy - Bull Elephant - Cirkeln - Ritual Clearing - Magnitudo - Asidie - Endseeker - Stortregn - Asagraum - Askesis - Cruel Fate - Serpents Oath - Popiór - Wormhole - On Thorns I Lay
|MYTHOLOGIK (Thrash/Melodic Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP éponyme en auto-production. Tracklist :
1 - Across Again
2 - Eroded
3 - Todesgeist
4 - Heir Apparent
|SUFFER YOURSELF (Funeral Doom/Death, Pologne) sorti aujourd'hui son nouvel album Axis of Tortures via Aesthetic Death (Europe) et Tragedy Productions (Amérique). Tracklist :
01. Enter the Axis (intro)
02. Axis Insanity
03. Axis Despair
04. Axis Pain
05. Axis Time
06. Serutrot fo Sixa
|DESTRUCTOR (Thrash/Heavy/Power, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Blood, Bone, and Fire le 24 novembre sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Blood, Bone, and Fire
2. Iron Clad
3. Storm Upon the World
4. Never Surrender
5. Depths of Insanity
6. The Calling
7. Heroic Age
8. Hammering the Steel
9. Dominate
|PROGENY OF SUN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "False Radiance" extrait de son premier long-format Throne of Desolation à venir le 8 décembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Forged by the Devil
2. Damsel
3. Heartless Dome
4. Caldera
5. False Radiance
6. Dweller
7. Coward
8. Invasion
9. Courier
10. Restoration
11. Human Disposal Site
12. War of the Ages
|FARSCAPE (Thrash Metal, Brésil) offre son nouvel opus Purged and Forgotten en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Purged and Forgotten
2. Leucotomy
3. The Last Solstice
4. Backing From the Hole
5. Miss Violence
6. Captivity of Souls
7. Vengeance of the Forgotten
|MY LAMENT (Doom/Death, Belgique) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album The Season Came Undone sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :
1. Everything Goes to Waste
2. My Mausoleum
3. Fallacy
4. Like Fallen Rain
5. Oh, Fall
6. Dying of the Light
7. Like Something Almost Being Said (Instrumental)
8. November
9. Life Will Be the Death of Me (2023 Remaster)
|BLOODPHEMY (Death Metaln Pays-Bas) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie avant la fin de l'année de son nouvel opus Dawn of Malevolence.
|BULL ELEPHANT (Progressive Doom/Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque he Long War le 17 novembre sur Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :
1. Expansion From Perceived Reality
2. Blackened Chaos Horizon
3. Berlin Falling
4. Zentrum der neuen Welt
5. Severing the Last Strands of Self
6. The Long War
|CIRKELN (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus The Primitive Covenant le 3 novembre via True Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Garden of Thorns
2. The Witch Bell
3. Ensam i natt (The Leather Nun cover)
4. Defiled and Sanitized
5. Awakened by Lost Arcane Premonitions
6. As I Lay Waiting
7. His Master's Coils
8. The Death of Thy Father
|RITUAL CLEARING (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Penitence le 17 novembre sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Burn [8:15]
2. Penitence [3:40]
3. Cold, Forever [6:53]
4. Deathfog [5:15]
5. Void [6:46]
6. Mensis [7:42]
|MAGNITUDO (Sludge/Post-Metal, Italie) sort aujourd'hui en auto-production un nouvel EP baptisé Scotoma. Tracklist :
1. Monument
2. The Healing
3. The Algorithm
4. Rebirth
|ASIDIE (Melodic Doom/Gothic Metal, Italie) a sorti au début du mois son nouvel album Inside a Restless Mind en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Becoming No One
2. Beyond the Pain
3. The Red Light
4. The New Dawn
5. Eventually Death Has Come
6. Dream of Blood and Glory
7. Sorrowful Dimension
8. The Fall
|ENDSEEKER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Global Worming qui sortira le 27 octobre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Global Worming
2. Hell Is Here
3. Violence Is Gold
4. Wheel Of Torture
5. C.B.V.
6. Terror
7. Hanging Gardens
8. Our Only Life
9. Nemesis
|STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique, Suisse) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Finitude qui sortira le 13 octobre via The Artisan Era. "Omega Axiom" se découvre ici :
|ASAGRAUM (Trve Black Metal Mélodique, Norvège/Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Veil Of Death, Ruptured qui sortira le 20 octobre via Edged Circle Productions. "De Waanzin Roept Mijn Naam" se découvre ci-dessous :
|ASKESIS (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Beyond the Fate of Death le 20 octobre sur
Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
1.Retaliation
2.Creation of Non-Existence
3.Logical Suicide
4.Dawn of Current Inferno
5.King of Somberness
6.Stone of Perdition
7.With No Death that Chases Us
8.Black Ontology
|CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Destin cruel le 17 novembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Triomphe de la Mort
2. Vampire Boréal
3. Destin Cruel
4. Transit Sidéral
5. Descente aux Enfers
6. Feu Christique
7. L'Usurpateur
|SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouveau disque Revelation le 24 novembre via Odium Records. Tracklist :
01. Invocatio Genesis
02. Blood Covenant
03. Gateways to Tiamat
04. Purification through Fire
05. Invociatio Apocalypsis
06. Beyond the Void
07. Drakonian Gnosis
08. Path of the Serpent
09. Invocatio Resurrectio
10. Cult of Death
11. Unto Typhon
12. Pandaemonium
|POPIÓR (Thrash Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Pomarlisko le 12 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Międzyświat
2. Zabierz Mnie Do Piekła
3. Marne Wycie Hien
4. Cień Starych, Cmentarnych Drzew
5. Astralne Wrota Gwiazd
6. Czarny Bal
7. Pomarlisko
8. Requiem
|WORMHOLE (Technical Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Almost Human. Tracklist :
1. System Erase (3:31)
2. Elysiism (3:06)
3. Spine Shatter High-Velocity Impact (3:47)
4. Data Fortress Orbital Stationary (3:08)
5. Delta Labs (3:12)
6. Almost Human (3:15)
7. Bleeding Teeth Fungus (2:44)
8. The Grand Oscillation (3:14)
Total: 25:57
|ON THORNS I LAY (Death/Doom/Gothic Metal/Rock, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 13 octobre sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Fallen From Grace (8:07)
2. Newborn Skies (4:44)
3. Crestfallen (8:08)
4. Among The Wolves (7:38)
5. Raise Empires (7:18)
6. Thorns Of Fire (7:23)
Total: 58:54
