(Lien direct) MY LAMENT (Doom/Death, Belgique) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album The Season Came Undone sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :



1. Everything Goes to Waste

2. My Mausoleum

3. Fallacy

4. Like Fallen Rain

5. Oh, Fall

6. Dying of the Light

7. Like Something Almost Being Said (Instrumental)

8. November

9. Life Will Be the Death of Me (2023 Remaster)



<a href="https://mylament.bandcamp.com/album/the-season-came-undone">The Season Came Undone de My Lament</a>