LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Ascend The Helix
 Ascend The Helix - Spiral O... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Make Them Beg... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Eur... (R)
Par Chri$		   
Cruel Force
 Cruel Force - Dawn Of The Axe (C)
Par Keyser		   
Lurk
 Lurk - Aegis (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Killtown Over Paris
 Killtown Over Paris - Altar... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Grind-O-Matic
 Grind-O-Matic - Influencing... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Pain Of Truth
 Pain Of Truth - Not Through... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Endstille
 Endstille - DetoNation (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - 四元素 (Shige... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Fall Of Summer 2016 - 2ème Jour
 Fall Of Summer 2016 - 2ème ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping - Blacken... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
Coprolith
 Coprolith - Coprolith (Démo) (C)
Par Keyser		   
European Annihilation 2023
 European Annihilation 2023 ... (R)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 22 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 22 Septembre 2023 Mythologik - Suffer Yourself - Destructor - Progeny of Sun - Farscape - My Lament - Bloodphemy - Bull Elephant - Cirkeln - Ritual Clearing - Magnitudo - Asidie - Endseeker - Stortregn - Asagraum - Askesis - Cruel Fate - Serpents Oath - Popiór - Wormhole - On Thorns I Lay
»
(Lien direct)
MYTHOLOGIK (Thrash/Melodic Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP éponyme en auto-production. Tracklist :

1 - Across Again
2 - Eroded
3 - Todesgeist
4 - Heir Apparent

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFER YOURSELF (Funeral Doom/Death, Pologne) sorti aujourd'hui son nouvel album Axis of Tortures via Aesthetic Death (Europe) et Tragedy Productions (Amérique). Tracklist :

01. Enter the Axis (intro)
02. Axis Insanity
03. Axis Despair
04. Axis Pain
05. Axis Time
06. Serutrot fo Sixa

»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUCTOR (Thrash/Heavy/Power, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Blood, Bone, and Fire le 24 novembre sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Blood, Bone, and Fire
2. Iron Clad
3. Storm Upon the World
4. Never Surrender
5. Depths of Insanity
6. The Calling
7. Heroic Age
8. Hammering the Steel
9. Dominate

»
(Lien direct)
PROGENY OF SUN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "False Radiance" extrait de son premier long-format Throne of Desolation à venir le 8 décembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Forged by the Devil
2. Damsel
3. Heartless Dome
4. Caldera
5. False Radiance
6. Dweller
7. Coward
8. Invasion
9. Courier
10. Restoration
11. Human Disposal Site
12. War of the Ages

»
(Lien direct)
FARSCAPE (Thrash Metal, Brésil) offre son nouvel opus Purged and Forgotten en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Purged and Forgotten
2. Leucotomy
3. The Last Solstice
4. Backing From the Hole
5. Miss Violence
6. Captivity of Souls
7. Vengeance of the Forgotten

»
(Lien direct)
MY LAMENT (Doom/Death, Belgique) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album The Season Came Undone sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :

1. Everything Goes to Waste
2. My Mausoleum
3. Fallacy
4. Like Fallen Rain
5. Oh, Fall
6. Dying of the Light
7. Like Something Almost Being Said (Instrumental)
8. November
9. Life Will Be the Death of Me (2023 Remaster)

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODPHEMY (Death Metaln Pays-Bas) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie avant la fin de l'année de son nouvel opus Dawn of Malevolence.

»
(Lien direct)
BULL ELEPHANT (Progressive Doom/Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque he Long War le 17 novembre sur Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :

1. Expansion From Perceived Reality
2. Blackened Chaos Horizon
3. Berlin Falling
4. Zentrum der neuen Welt
5. Severing the Last Strands of Self
6. The Long War

»
(Lien direct)
CIRKELN (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus The Primitive Covenant le 3 novembre via True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Garden of Thorns
2. The Witch Bell
3. Ensam i natt (The Leather Nun cover)
4. Defiled and Sanitized
5. Awakened by Lost Arcane Premonitions
6. As I Lay Waiting
7. His Master's Coils
8. The Death of Thy Father

»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL CLEARING (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Penitence le 17 novembre sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Burn [8:15]
2. Penitence [3:40]
3. Cold, Forever [6:53]
4. Deathfog [5:15]
5. Void [6:46]
6. Mensis [7:42]

»
(Lien direct)
MAGNITUDO (Sludge/Post-Metal, Italie) sort aujourd'hui en auto-production un nouvel EP baptisé Scotoma. Tracklist :

1. Monument
2. The Healing
3. The Algorithm
4. Rebirth

»
(Lien direct)
ASIDIE (Melodic Doom/Gothic Metal, Italie) a sorti au début du mois son nouvel album Inside a Restless Mind en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Becoming No One
2. Beyond the Pain
3. The Red Light
4. The New Dawn
5. Eventually Death Has Come
6. Dream of Blood and Glory
7. Sorrowful Dimension
8. The Fall

»
(Lien direct)
ENDSEEKER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Global Worming qui sortira le 27 octobre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Global Worming
2. Hell Is Here
3. Violence Is Gold
4. Wheel Of Torture
5. C.B.V.
6. Terror
7. Hanging Gardens
8. Our Only Life
9. Nemesis


»
(Lien direct)
STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique, Suisse) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Finitude qui sortira le 13 octobre via The Artisan Era. "Omega Axiom" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ASAGRAUM (Trve Black Metal Mélodique, Norvège/Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Veil Of Death, Ruptured qui sortira le 20 octobre via Edged Circle Productions. "De Waanzin Roept Mijn Naam" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ASKESIS (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Beyond the Fate of Death le 20 octobre sur
Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

1.Retaliation
2.Creation of Non-Existence
3.Logical Suicide
4.Dawn of Current Inferno
5.King of Somberness
6.Stone of Perdition
7.With No Death that Chases Us
8.Black Ontology

»
(Lien direct)
CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Destin cruel le 17 novembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Triomphe de la Mort
2. Vampire Boréal
3. Destin Cruel
4. Transit Sidéral
5. Descente aux Enfers
6. Feu Christique
7. L'Usurpateur

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouveau disque Revelation le 24 novembre via Odium Records. Tracklist :

01. Invocatio Genesis
02. Blood Covenant
03. Gateways to Tiamat
04. Purification through Fire
05. Invociatio Apocalypsis
06. Beyond the Void
07. Drakonian Gnosis
08. Path of the Serpent
09. Invocatio Resurrectio
10. Cult of Death
11. Unto Typhon
12. Pandaemonium

»
(Lien direct)
POPIÓR (Thrash Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Pomarlisko le 12 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Międzyświat
2. Zabierz Mnie Do Piekła
3. Marne Wycie Hien
4. Cień Starych, Cmentarnych Drzew
5. Astralne Wrota Gwiazd
6. Czarny Bal
7. Pomarlisko
8. Requiem

»
(Lien direct)
WORMHOLE (Technical Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Almost Human. Tracklist :

1. System Erase (3:31)
2. Elysiism (3:06)
3. Spine Shatter High-Velocity Impact (3:47)
4. Data Fortress Orbital Stationary (3:08)
5. Delta Labs (3:12)
6. Almost Human (3:15)
7. Bleeding Teeth Fungus (2:44)
8. The Grand Oscillation (3:14)
Total: 25:57

»
(Lien direct)
ON THORNS I LAY (Death/Doom/Gothic Metal/Rock, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 13 octobre sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Fallen From Grace (8:07)
2. Newborn Skies (4:44)
3. Crestfallen (8:08)
4. Among The Wolves (7:38)
5. Raise Empires (7:18)
6. Thorns Of Fire (7:23)

Total: 58:54
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
22 Septembre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
