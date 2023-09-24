chargement...

The Metal Commandments - European Tour 2023
 The Metal Commandments - Eu... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Brutal Truth
 Brutal Truth - Extreme Cond... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ascend The Helix
 Ascend The Helix - Spiral O... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Make Them Beg... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Eur... (R)
Par Chri$		   
Cruel Force
 Cruel Force - Dawn Of The Axe (C)
Par Keyser		   
Lurk
 Lurk - Aegis (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Killtown Over Paris
 Killtown Over Paris - Altar... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Grind-O-Matic
 Grind-O-Matic - Influencing... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Pain Of Truth
 Pain Of Truth - Not Through... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Endstille
 Endstille - DetoNation (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - 四元素 (Shige... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Fall Of Summer 2016 - 2ème Jour
 Fall Of Summer 2016 - 2ème ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 24 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 24 Septembre 2023 Drache - Rebaelliun - Funeral Vomit - Bacterial Husk - Dungeon - Deathblow - Bulletbelt - Herzog - Cruel Force - Foetal Juice - Anima Hereticae
»
(Lien direct)
DRACHE (Black Metal / Belgique) sortira son deuxième album le 6 octobre : Devenir le rien chez Transcendance. Les précommandes commencent dès aujourd'hui sur le site du label.
[url=]https://www.transcendance-bm.com[/url]

Tracklist :

1. A la gloire de rien du tout
2. La lumière radiante (feat. CVB)
3. Devenir le rien
4. A la gueule (feat. Brouillard)
5. Le paradis
6. Les arbustes sont morts

Une vidéo en sert d'introduction :

»
(Lien direct)
REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) a sorti son nouvel album Under The Sign Of Rebellion chez Agonia Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. All Hail The Regicide
3. The Gods Manace
4. Fear The Infidel
5. Insurgent Fire
6. Light Eater
7. The Decimating Opposition
8. In Heresy We Trust
9. Hostile Presence
10. Antagonize
11. The Ultimate War

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) sortira son premier longue-durée Monumental Putrescence le 19 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Intro (The Entombment)
02. Immense Morbidity
03. The Mortuary Moon
04. Spectral Parasite
05. Cadaveric Apparition
06. Interlude (Towards the Abysmal Doom)
07. Monumental Putrescence
08. Necromantical Winds
09. Swarming Pestilence
10. Outro (The Sinister Mist)

»
(Lien direct)
BACTERIAL HUSK (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Chemically Evolved" tiré de son premier full-length Anthropogenic Ruin prévu le 27 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Spores of Hallucinosis
2. Flayed By Anomalies
3. Plague Pollination
4. Corrupted Hydrosphere
5. Enshrined Gravitational Aberration
6. Umbilical Sewage
7. Mystics of Transmutation
8. Chemically Evolved
9. Cesarean-Born Constellations
10. Starving the Immortal

»
(Lien direct)
DUNGEON (Speed Metal, Angleterre) a sorti son nouvel EP Into the Ruins le 22 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Nagasaki Sunrise
2. Put Them in their Graves
3. No Light
4. Beneath the Church
5. Ruins

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHBLOW (Thrash Metal, USA) sort un nouvel EP intitulé Rotten Trajectory le 29 septembre chez Sewer Mouth Records. Tracklist :

1. Rotten Trajectory
2. Pounder
3. In Plain Sight

»
(Lien direct)
BULLETBELT (Black/Thrash, Nouvelle-Zélande) propose l'écoute intégrale de son nouveau disque Burn It Up paru vendredi via Impaler Records. Tracklist :

1. Burn It Up
2. Arminius
3. City of One
4. No Afterlife
5. Burn the Witch
6. Incendium Magnum Romae
7. Cosmic
8. House of Death

»
(Lien direct)
HERZOG (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier longue-durée Furnace le 24 novembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Loss of Utopia
2. Acheminement
3. Melted Tesseract
4. Oath of Weakness
5. The Craftsmen
6. All Rites
7. Oath of I
8. Oath of Us

»
(Lien direct)
CRUEL FORCE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Devils' Dungeon" extrait de son nouvel opus Dawn of the Axe sorti vendredi chez Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Azrael's Dawn
2. At the Dawn of the Axe
3. Night of Thunder
4. Death Rides the Sky
5. Devil's Dungeon
6. Watchtower of Abra
7. Across the Styx
8. Power Surge
9. Realm of Sands

»
(Lien direct)
FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Grotesque le 17 novembre sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Human Beach Master (3:50)
2. Mountain of Gore (3:10)
3.: Legion of the Grotesque (4:45)
4. Ghoul Amongst the Mouldering Dead (3:37)
5. Two Bongs Don’t Make a Right (1:26)
6. Cunt of the Litter (3:19)
7. Cemetery Leachate (4:39)
8. The Walking Groin (3:35)
9. Torn Apart (3:30)
10. F. K. E. O (3:59)
11. Gruesome (5:10)

Durée totale : 41:06

»
(Lien direct)
ANIMA HERETICAE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Descended from the Mountains en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Arcane
2. Two Wolves
3. Kraken
4. Cimmerian Darkness
5. Kalman väki
6. The Vault of the Night
7. Descended from The Mountains
Thrasho Sakrifiss + Keyser
24 Septembre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
