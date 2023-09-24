»

(Lien direct) CRUEL FORCE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Devils' Dungeon" extrait de son nouvel opus Dawn of the Axe sorti vendredi chez Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :



1. Azrael's Dawn

2. At the Dawn of the Axe

3. Night of Thunder

4. Death Rides the Sky

5. Devil's Dungeon

6. Watchtower of Abra

7. Across the Styx

8. Power Surge

9. Realm of Sands



