(Lien direct) PUTRASCENSION (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Efface" extrait de son premier long-format Forever Below qui sort le 6 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Deeper Hell

2. Hydrohammer

3. Void Within

4. Stillness

5. Carved In Fog

6. Efface

7. Meslamtaea



<a href="https://putrascension.bandcamp.com/album/forever-below">Forever Below de Putrascension</a>