Les news du 25 Septembre 2023
News
Les news du 25 Septembre 2023 Sort Sind - Earthblood - Putrascension
|SORT SIND (Death/Black avec des membres et ex-membres de Ascendency, Had, Sulphurous, Taphos et Phrenelith, Danemark) sortira son premier longue-durée I Skyggen af Livet le 24 novembre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Morke
2. Fortærer
3. Foragt
4. Hævntorst
5. Tomhed
6. Skygge
7. Sortsyn
8. Dysterhed
|EARTHBLOOD (Sludge/Doom/Thrash, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier EP Primal Fury paru le 24 août dernier via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Primal Fury
2. Sigil
3. The Bellows of Terra
4. Acid King
|PUTRASCENSION (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Efface" extrait de son premier long-format Forever Below qui sort le 6 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Deeper Hell
2. Hydrohammer
3. Void Within
4. Stillness
5. Carved In Fog
6. Efface
7. Meslamtaea
