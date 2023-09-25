|
Les news du 25 Septembre 2023
News
Les news du 25 Septembre 2023 Three Eyes of the Void - One Master - Helgrindur - Farsoth - Hyperia - Martyrdoom - Comaniac - Vengeance - Valdrin - Sort Sind - Earthblood - Putrascension
|»
|THREE EYES OF THE VOID (Black Metal, Ukraine/Pologne) sortira son premier full-length The Atheist le 27 octobre via Folter Records. Tracklist :
1. Behind the Stars (9:40)
2. Against the One (6:23)
3. Descent (7:10)
4. No More Light (8:21)
5. Delirium (3:19)
6. The Atheist (7:50)
|
|»
|ONE MASTER (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album The Names of Power le 24 novembre sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. The First Names [7:52]
2. The Forbidden Names [6:29]
3. The Secret Names [10:36]
4. The Solitary Names [6:42]
5. The Celestial Names [8:20]
6. The Final Names [14:33]
|
|»
|HELGRINDUR (Pagan Metal, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre Fernweh tiré de son nouveau disque éponyme à paraître le 20 octobre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
An der Mühle
Fernweh
Erinnerung
Das Mädchen am Teich
Golem
Herr des Waldes
Helgrindur
Bergisches Land
Lebenslicht
Zur Ewigkeit
|
|»
|FARSOTH (Death Metal, Suède) propose en écoute le morceau "Morbid Symphony" figurant sur son nouvel opus Morbid Symphonies dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 novembre via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Hate
2. Nothingness
3. Infernal Bondage
4. Morbid Symphony
5. Bound To Death
6. Afterlife
7. Provoke Me
8. Your Death
9. Rotten Flesh Stew
10. World Beyond
|
|»
|HYPERIA (Melodic Thrash/Death, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Automatic Thrash Machine" issu de son nouvel album The Serpent’s Cycle qui sort le 17 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Ego Trip (4:41)
2. Automatic Thrash Machine (4:02)
3. Prophet of Deceit (4:16)
4. Psychosomatic (4:29)
5. The Serpent’s Cycle (5:04)
6. Trapped in Time (3:58)
7. Spirit Bandit (4:04)
8. Eye for an Eye ( 4:47)
9. Binge & Surge (3:44)
10. Deathbringer (5:31)
11. Crazy On You [Heart Cover] (5:03)
Durée totale : 49:41
|
|»
|MARTYRDOOM (Death/Doom, Pologne) a dévoilé le morceau "Shedding of the Soul" tiré de son nouveau disque As Torment Prevails prévu le 23 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Voidcreeper
2. 93
3. Katatonic Ascension of Cirrhosis
4. Purtenance
5. Shedding of the Soul
6. Torment
7. Festering Existence
8. Garden of Flesh
9. In the Grip of Winter [Autopsy cover]
|
|»
|COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne le titre "Desolation Manifest" extrait de son nouvel opus None for All à venir le 13 octobre chez Metalworld. Tracklist :
1. Eye to Eye
2. Desolation Manifest
3. None for All
4. Long Life Doll
5. Start the Madness
6. Nothing But Lies
7. Breakdown Rite
8. Between The Stars
9. Self Sacrifice
|
|»
|VENGEANCE (Heavy/Speed, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Sewer Surge via Dying Victims Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1. Attack from the Gutter
2. Vengeance...
3. Brain Damage
4. Disappointing Parking Lot Sex
5. Another Fukkin' Day
6. Dregs of Society
7. U.G.H.
|
|»
|VALDRIN (Melodic Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Throne of the Lunar Soul le 24 novembre sur Blood Harvest. Tracklist :
1. Neverafter
2. Golden Walls of Ausadjur
3. Seven Swords (In the Arsenal of Steel)
4. Paladins of Ausadjur
5. Sojourner Wolf
6. The Hierophant
7. Vagrant in the Chamber of Night
8. Holy Matricide
9. Throne of the Lunar Soul
10. Two Carrion Talismans
11. Hymn to the Convergence
|
|»
|SORT SIND (Death/Black avec des membres et ex-membres de Ascendency, Had, Sulphurous, Taphos et Phrenelith, Danemark) sortira son premier longue-durée I Skyggen af Livet le 24 novembre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Morke
2. Fortærer
3. Foragt
4. Hævntorst
5. Tomhed
6. Skygge
7. Sortsyn
8. Dysterhed
|
|»
|EARTHBLOOD (Sludge/Doom/Thrash, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier EP Primal Fury paru le 24 août dernier via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Primal Fury
2. Sigil
3. The Bellows of Terra
4. Acid King
|
|»
|PUTRASCENSION (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Efface" extrait de son premier long-format Forever Below qui sort le 6 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Deeper Hell
2. Hydrohammer
3. Void Within
4. Stillness
5. Carved In Fog
6. Efface
7. Meslamtaea
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par AxGxB
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Kurtz
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Lestat
Par xworthlessx
Par Ander