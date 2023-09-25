»

VALDRIN (Melodic Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Throne of the Lunar Soul le 24 novembre sur Blood Harvest. Tracklist :



1. Neverafter

2. Golden Walls of Ausadjur

3. Seven Swords (In the Arsenal of Steel)

4. Paladins of Ausadjur

5. Sojourner Wolf

6. The Hierophant

7. Vagrant in the Chamber of Night

8. Holy Matricide

9. Throne of the Lunar Soul

10. Two Carrion Talismans

11. Hymn to the Convergence



<a href="https://bloodharvestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/throne-of-the-lunar-soul">Throne of the Lunar Soul de VALDRIN</a>