Les news du 26 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 26 Septembre 2023 Lacrau - Phantom Winter - Macabre Demise
»
(Lien direct)
LACRAU (Depressive Black/Doom, Portugal) a sorti son premier long-format Axioma chez Monumental Rex. Tracklist :

1. Premissa
2. Doença
3. Declínio
4. Queda
5. Veneno
6. Conclusão

»
(Lien direct)
PHANTOM WINTER (Sludge Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Her Cold Materials le 10 novembre via This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :

1. Flamethrowers
2. Her Wound Is Grave
3. When I Throw Up
4. Shadow Barricade
5. Dark Lanterns
6. The Unbeholden

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MACABRE DEMISE (Brutal Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "The Nerve" extrait de son nouvel album Grave(y)art Gallery à venir le 18 novembre sur Rebirth the Metal Productions.
Thrasho Keyser
26 Septembre 2023

