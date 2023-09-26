Les news du 26 Septembre 2023
News
Les news du 26 Septembre 2023 Lacrau - Phantom Winter - Macabre Demise
|»
|LACRAU (Depressive Black/Doom, Portugal) a sorti son premier long-format Axioma chez Monumental Rex. Tracklist :
1. Premissa
2. Doença
3. Declínio
4. Queda
5. Veneno
6. Conclusão
|
|»
|PHANTOM WINTER (Sludge Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Her Cold Materials le 10 novembre via This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :
1. Flamethrowers
2. Her Wound Is Grave
3. When I Throw Up
4. Shadow Barricade
5. Dark Lanterns
6. The Unbeholden
|
|»
|Le one-man band MACABRE DEMISE (Brutal Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "The Nerve" extrait de son nouvel album Grave(y)art Gallery à venir le 18 novembre sur Rebirth the Metal Productions.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Kurtz
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Lestat