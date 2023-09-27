Les news du 27 Septembre 2023
|Intitulé Ashes, Organs, Blood & Crypts, le nouvel album d'AUTOPSY (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 27 octobre sur Peaceville Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Throatsaw" :
01. Rabid Funeral
02. Throatsaw
03. No Mortal Left Alive
04. Well Of Entrails
05. Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts
06. Bones To The Wolves
07. Marrow Fiend
08. Toxic Death Fuk
09. Lobotomising Gods
10. Death Is The Answer
11. Coagulation
|»
|LUNAR TOMBFIELDS (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé An Arrow To The Sun qui sortira le 6 octobre via Les Acteurs De l'Ombre. "As Iron Calls, So Pile the Dreams" s'écoute ici :
|»
|BURNING CREATION (Death/Viking, Pologne) sortira son premier EP Never Dead Nation le 29 septembre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01 Time of Broken Shields
02 Not Equal
03 Hamlet of the Gods
04 Fimbulvinter
05 Never Dead Nation
|»
|AEONIAN SORROW (Gothic/Doom/Death, Finlande/Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Katara le 1er novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Anemos
2. Elumia
3. Ashes and Death
4. Her Torment
5. Katara
6. Forbidden Cry
7. Ikuinen suru
|»
|TWEEDLEDEAD (Extreme Metal, Italie) a signé sur Lethal Scissor Records pour la sortie le 22 novembre de son premier longue-durée Infernotes. Tracklist :
01 Remains
02 Anger Mud
03 Kingdom Collapse
04 Psychotropic Lies
05 Cain
06 Ad Extirpanda
07 Liars
08 Queen
09 Inﬂucancer
10 Nightmares
11 Sins
12 Rostov Butcher
|»
|UNBORN PROPHECY (Progressive Death Metal, Costa Rica) a publié une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le morceau "Awakening of Tiamat" extrait de son premier long-format Waking Our Ancient Memories paru en avril dernier via Wormholedeath.
|»
|APEX OF DEVASTATION (Deathcore, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP éponyme. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
01 Futile Malevolence
02 Sinful Coward
03 Fall from Grace
04 Human Infestation
05 Repurposed
06 Last Breath
|»
|Le one-man band MURASHITA (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Depraved Sanctity" avec en guests des membres et ex-membres de Suffocation et Chimaira.
|»
|TORN THE FUCK APART (Technical Death/Groove, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Corrosive Form”" extrait de son nouvel album Kill. Bury. Repeat. à venir le 6 octobre sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Corrosive Form - 3:28
2. A Statement Of Malicious Intent - 2:32
3. Something Went Wrong - 4:06
4. Stuck In The Trunk - 4:20
5. Submerged In Human Compost - 4:26
6. Kill.Bury.Repeat. - 4:26
7. Dead But Delicious - 4:19
8. Autopsy Report (Inconclusive) - 4:19
9. Scratch The Bone - 5:43
10. Unleashing The Bloodthirsty (Cannibal Corpse Cover) - 3:55
Durée totale : 41:38
Très classique mais très efficace le AUTOPSY !
27/09/2023 10:01