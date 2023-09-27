chargement...

Les news du 27 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 27 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Taake
 Taake - Et Hav Av Avstand (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Hell Militia
 Hell Militia - Hollow Void (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sleep Token
 Sleep Token - Take Me Back ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
The Metal Commandments - European Tour 2023
 The Metal Commandments - Eu... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - F.O.A.D. (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Brutal Truth
 Brutal Truth - Extreme Cond... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ascend The Helix
 Ascend The Helix - Spiral O... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Make Them Beg... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Eur... (R)
Par Chri$		   
Cruel Force
 Cruel Force - Dawn Of The Axe (C)
Par Keyser		   
Lurk
 Lurk - Aegis (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 27 Septembre 2023

News
Autopsy - Lunar Tombfields - Burning Creation - Aeonian Sorrow - Tweedledead - Unborn Prophecy - Apex of Devastation - Murashita - Torn the Fuck Apart
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Ashes, Organs, Blood & Crypts, le nouvel album d'AUTOPSY (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 27 octobre sur Peaceville Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Throatsaw" :

01. Rabid Funeral
02. Throatsaw
03. No Mortal Left Alive
04. Well Of Entrails
05. Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts
06. Bones To The Wolves
07. Marrow Fiend
08. Toxic Death Fuk
09. Lobotomising Gods
10. Death Is The Answer
11. Coagulation

»
(Lien direct)
LUNAR TOMBFIELDS (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé An Arrow To The Sun qui sortira le 6 octobre via Les Acteurs De l'Ombre. "As Iron Calls, So Pile the Dreams" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BURNING CREATION (Death/Viking, Pologne) sortira son premier EP Never Dead Nation le 29 septembre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01 Time of Broken Shields
02 Not Equal
03 Hamlet of the Gods
04 Fimbulvinter
05 Never Dead Nation

»
(Lien direct)
AEONIAN SORROW (Gothic/Doom/Death, Finlande/Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Katara le 1er novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Anemos
2. Elumia
3. Ashes and Death
4. Her Torment
5. Katara
6. Forbidden Cry
7. Ikuinen suru

»
(Lien direct)
TWEEDLEDEAD (Extreme Metal, Italie) a signé sur Lethal Scissor Records pour la sortie le 22 novembre de son premier longue-durée Infernotes. Tracklist :

01 Remains
02 Anger Mud
03 Kingdom Collapse
04 Psychotropic Lies
05 Cain
06 Ad Extirpanda
07 Liars
08 Queen
09 Inﬂucancer
10 Nightmares
11 Sins
12 Rostov Butcher

»
(Lien direct)
UNBORN PROPHECY (Progressive Death Metal, Costa Rica) a publié une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le morceau "Awakening of Tiamat" extrait de son premier long-format Waking Our Ancient Memories paru en avril dernier via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
APEX OF DEVASTATION (Deathcore, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP éponyme. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

01 Futile Malevolence
02 Sinful Coward
03 Fall from Grace
04 Human Infestation
05 Repurposed
06 Last Breath

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MURASHITA (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Depraved Sanctity" avec en guests des membres et ex-membres de Suffocation et Chimaira.

»
(Lien direct)
TORN THE FUCK APART (Technical Death/Groove, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Corrosive Form”" extrait de son nouvel album Kill. Bury. Repeat. à venir le 6 octobre sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Corrosive Form - 3:28
2. A Statement Of Malicious Intent - 2:32
3. Something Went Wrong - 4:06
4. Stuck In The Trunk - 4:20
5. Submerged In Human Compost - 4:26
6. Kill.Bury.Repeat. - 4:26
7. Dead But Delicious - 4:19
8. Autopsy Report (Inconclusive) - 4:19
9. Scratch The Bone - 5:43
10. Unleashing The Bloodthirsty (Cannibal Corpse Cover) - 3:55

Durée totale : 41:38
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
27 Septembre 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
27/09/2023 10:01
Très classique mais très efficace le AUTOPSY ! Headbang

