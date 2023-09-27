»

(Lien direct) TORN THE FUCK APART (Technical Death/Groove, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Corrosive Form”" extrait de son nouvel album Kill. Bury. Repeat. à venir le 6 octobre sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :



1. Corrosive Form - 3:28

2. A Statement Of Malicious Intent - 2:32

3. Something Went Wrong - 4:06

4. Stuck In The Trunk - 4:20

5. Submerged In Human Compost - 4:26

6. Kill.Bury.Repeat. - 4:26

7. Dead But Delicious - 4:19

8. Autopsy Report (Inconclusive) - 4:19

9. Scratch The Bone - 5:43

10. Unleashing The Bloodthirsty (Cannibal Corpse Cover) - 3:55



Durée totale : 41:38



