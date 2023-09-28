chargement...

Les news du 28 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 27 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 27 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Taake
 Taake - Et Hav Av Avstand (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Hell Militia
 Hell Militia - Hollow Void (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sleep Token
 Sleep Token - Take Me Back ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
The Metal Commandments - European Tour 2023
 The Metal Commandments - Eu... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - F.O.A.D. (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Brutal Truth
 Brutal Truth - Extreme Cond... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ascend The Helix
 Ascend The Helix - Spiral O... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Make Them Beg... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Eur... (R)
Par Chri$		   
Cruel Force
 Cruel Force - Dawn Of The Axe (C)
Par Keyser		   
Lurk
 Lurk - Aegis (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 28 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 28 Septembre 2023 Deathblow - Venus - Nôidva - Rorcal - Fortid - Peine Kapital - Slidhr - Inculter - Shrapnel Storm - Neurectomy - Gnaw Their Tongues - Goatburner - Reckless - Aeternus - Nebelkrähe - Alasteth - Ural - Iku-Turso - Seraphic Entombment - Silva - Verilehto
»
(Lien direct)
DEATHBLOW (Thrash Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse l'écoute complète de son nouvel EP Rotten Trajectory à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Sewer Mouth Records. Tracklist :

1. Rotten Trajectory
2. Pounder
3. In Plain Sight

»
(Lien direct)
VENUS (Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le morceau "Circus Strange" extrait de son premier long-format Obscured Until Observed prévu le 14 novembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Sons of Grus
02. The Observatory
03. City of Nektron
04. Circus Strange
05. Alive
06. Artificially Prolonged Existance
07. Venus Legacy
08. The Arrythmic Pulse of Universe
09. Subatomic Search For Human Consciousness

»
(Lien direct)
NÔIDVA (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Lappish Shatanism le 27 octobre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Korpikutsu
2. Fall of the Axis Mundi
3. Natural Oneness
4. Dryads of the Virgin Forest
5. Supranormaali Transsendentaali
6. Hidden Hate of the Northern Shamanism
7. Pohjolan Hymni
8. Lappish Shatanism

»
(Lien direct)
RORCAL (Sludge/Doom Metal/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) offre en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouvel album Silence qui sort demain sur Hummus Records (CD & LP) et Sludgelord Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Early Mourning
2. Childhood Is a Knife in the Throat
3. The Worst in Everything
4. Extinguished Existence
5. Hope Is a Cancer
6. Constant Void
7. Under the Nails
8. No Alleviation, Even in Death

Le groupe sera par ailleurs en tournée européenne sur les dates suivantes :

29.09.23 Geneva (CH) - Cave 12
30.09.23 La Chaux-de-Fonds (CH) - Bikini Test
13.10.23 Besançon (FR) - Les Passagers du Zinc
14.10.23 Nijmegen (NL) - Soulcrusher Festival
20.10.23 Luzern (CH) - Sedel
21.10.23 Winterthur (CH) - Gaswerk
22.10.23 Braunschweig (D) - Nexus
23.10.23 Kiel (D) - Alten Meierei
24.10.23 Berlin (D) - Schokoladen
25.10.23 Leipzig (D) - Connewitz
26.10.23 Budapest (H) - Analog Music Hall
27.10.23 Linz (A) - Kapu
28.10.23 Fribourg (CH) - Fri-Son
03.11.23 Zürich (CH) - Rote Fabrik
17.11.23 Lyon (FR) - Farmer
18.11.23 Paris (FR) - Cirque Electrique
01.12.23 Neuchâtel (CH) - Bar King
02.12.23 Frankfurt (D) - ExZess

»
(Lien direct)
FORTID (Black / Viking, Islande) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Narkissos qui sortira le 13 octobre via Prophecy Productions. "Rotinn arfur" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
PEINE KAPITAL (Sludge, France) sortira son premier album éponyme le 27 octobre prochain via Sludgelord Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cour Bestiale" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Ordure Alpha
02. Cour Bestiale
03. Uniformol
04. Demain Charogne

»
(Lien direct)
SLIDHR (Black Metal, Irlande/Islande) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé White Hart! qui sortira le 13 octobre 2023 via Debemur Morti. "What The Gauntlet Bestows" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
INCULTER (Black / Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Morbid Origin qui sortira le 8 décembre via Edged Circle Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Intro
2. Death Reigns
3. Age Of Reprisal
4. Chained To The Void
5. Children Of Demise
6. Extinction
7. Morbid Origin
8. Perennial Slaves
9. Lethal Salvation


»
(Lien direct)
SHRAPNEL STORM (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Silo qui sortira le 6 octobre via Great Dane Records. "Justice And Glory" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NEURECTOMY (Technical Brutal Death avec notamment John Longstreth à la batterie, USA) sortira son premier long-format Overwrought le 17 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Abducted for Research
2) Culinary Cadaveric Art
3) Anencephalic Birth
4) Dolphin
5) Zombified
6) Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progres
7) Overwrought
8) Crimson Tsunami

»
(Lien direct)
GNAW THEIR TONGUES (Black/Noise/Experimental, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus The Cessation of Suffering le 24 novembre via Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :

1. Dreamless
2. The Veneer
3. Salvation Body
4. The Cessation of Suffering
5. Mensenlucht
6. Vengeful Spit
7. Met Huid en Haar
8. Throatrot
9. The Departure of Light
10. Messen

»
(Lien direct)
GOATBURNER (Death/Grind avec notamment le chanteur de Rotten Sound, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Dismemberment" extrait de son nouvel album Fatal à venir le 6 octobre sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Danger!
02. Pool of Blood
03. Disaster
04. Attack
05. Revolving Reaper
06. Lobotomized
07. Morbid Angle
08. Hateful Beaks
09. Blender Bender
10. Dismemberment

»
(Lien direct)
RECKLESS (Speed Metal, Colombie) propose en écoute le morceau "Neutralized" qui figurera sur son premier full-length Sharp Magick Steel dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Kneel Before The Gods
2. Crimson Obsession
3. Glittering Death
4. Sharp Magik Steel
5. Behind The Mist
6. Neutralized
7. Wake Up Screaming
8. Unholy Odyssey

»
(Lien direct)
AETERNUS (Death/Black, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Philosopher le 17 novembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Existentialist Hunter
2. World Bleak Nepotism
3. The Intentionality of Unitigated Evil
4. Void of Venom
5. Wresting Worm
6. The Luciferian Architect
7. Carving the Pristine Anomie

»
(Lien direct)
NEBELKRÄHE (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Nielandsmann" tiré de son nouvel opus ephemer à paraître le 27 octobre sur Crawling Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Tumult auf Claim Abendland
2. Nielandsmann – feat. Noise
3. ephemer
4. Dornbusch (Im Norden kein Westen) – feat. sG
5. Über Menschen unter Tage
6. Kranichträume – feat. Markus Stock
7. Die Strandbar von Scheria

»
(Lien direct)
ALASTETH (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée The Nihilism of Alasteth le 13 octobre chez Schwarzdorn Production. Tracklist :

The Return (Of The Ancient Gods)
The Nihilism of Alasteth
V.O.I.D. (Visions of Impenetrable Darkness)
Forever Forlorn
Henchmen of Perverted Devotion
Faded Glory

Bonus Tracks (CD Version):
7. Durch den tiefen Wald (Alasteth's Zarathustra Remake)
8. ...Still Wandering

»
(Lien direct)
URAL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Heritage" issu de son nouvel album Psychoverse qui sort le 10 octobre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

Drag me to the Wolves
Heritage
Nightmare
Blood Red Sand
Fall of the One World
Uncanny Valley
Carousel of Hell
66.6 F.M.

»
(Lien direct)
IKU-TURSO (Black Metal, Finlande/Pays-Bas) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Ikuinen Kirous le 27 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Nkotimsefuopua
2. Ebenezer
3. Adinkra
4. Een Zucht Van Verdriet
5. Gauss
6. Noirthoren
7. Thornspawn Chalice

»
(Lien direct)
SERAPHIC ENTOMBMENT (Death/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Quivering Majesty" extrait de son premier long-format Sickness Particles Gleam prévu le 13 octobre chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Vault of Vision
2. Angel's Entrail
3. Carried by Claws
4. Writhing Lungs
5. Quivering Majesty

»
(Lien direct)
SILVA (Melodic Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier full-length Forgotten Sanctuary le 20 octobre via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Foreboding Ruins
2. Desolate Hordes
3. Forgotten Sanctuary
4. Aurora
5. Death, My Becoming
6. Burrowed Light
7. Eye of Fate
8. Beyond Death

»
(Lien direct)
VERILEHTO (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Kuoleman Siipien Havina le 10 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

Track list:
01. Johdanto
02. Lohduton Kylmä Polku
03. Kuoleman Siipien Havina
04. Alla Tähtitaivaan
05. Kirottu Kiulu
06. Hirtetyn Hyvästit
07. Kalman Seppä
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
28 Septembre 2023

