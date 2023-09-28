»

(Lien direct) RORCAL (Sludge/Doom Metal/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) offre en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouvel album Silence qui sort demain sur Hummus Records (CD & LP) et Sludgelord Records (K7). Tracklist :



1. Early Mourning

2. Childhood Is a Knife in the Throat

3. The Worst in Everything

4. Extinguished Existence

5. Hope Is a Cancer

6. Constant Void

7. Under the Nails

8. No Alleviation, Even in Death



Le groupe sera par ailleurs en tournée européenne sur les dates suivantes :



29.09.23 Geneva (CH) - Cave 12

30.09.23 La Chaux-de-Fonds (CH) - Bikini Test

13.10.23 Besançon (FR) - Les Passagers du Zinc

14.10.23 Nijmegen (NL) - Soulcrusher Festival

20.10.23 Luzern (CH) - Sedel

21.10.23 Winterthur (CH) - Gaswerk

22.10.23 Braunschweig (D) - Nexus

23.10.23 Kiel (D) - Alten Meierei

24.10.23 Berlin (D) - Schokoladen

25.10.23 Leipzig (D) - Connewitz

26.10.23 Budapest (H) - Analog Music Hall

27.10.23 Linz (A) - Kapu

28.10.23 Fribourg (CH) - Fri-Son

03.11.23 Zürich (CH) - Rote Fabrik

17.11.23 Lyon (FR) - Farmer

18.11.23 Paris (FR) - Cirque Electrique

01.12.23 Neuchâtel (CH) - Bar King

02.12.23 Frankfurt (D) - ExZess