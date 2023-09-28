|
Les news du 28 Septembre 2023
News
Les news du 28 Septembre 2023 Fortid - Peine Kapital - Slidhr - Inculter - Shrapnel Storm - Neurectomy - Gnaw Their Tongues - Goatburner - Reckless - Aeternus - Nebelkrähe - Alasteth - Ural - Iku-Turso - Seraphic Entombment - Silva - Verilehto
|»
|FORTID (Black / Viking, Islande) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Narkissos qui sortira le 13 octobre via Prophecy Productions. "Rotinn arfur" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|PEINE KAPITAL (Sludge, France) sortira son premier album éponyme le 27 octobre prochain via Sludgelord Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cour Bestiale" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Ordure Alpha
02. Cour Bestiale
03. Uniformol
04. Demain Charogne
|
|»
|SLIDHR (Black Metal, Irlande/Islande) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé White Hart! qui sortira le 13 octobre 2023 via Debemur Morti. "What The Gauntlet Bestows" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|INCULTER (Black / Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Morbid Origin qui sortira le 8 décembre via Edged Circle Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Intro
2. Death Reigns
3. Age Of Reprisal
4. Chained To The Void
5. Children Of Demise
6. Extinction
7. Morbid Origin
8. Perennial Slaves
9. Lethal Salvation
|
|»
|SHRAPNEL STORM (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Silo qui sortira le 6 octobre via Great Dane Records. "Justice And Glory" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|NEURECTOMY (Technical Brutal Death avec notamment John Longstreth à la batterie, USA) sortira son premier long-format Overwrought le 17 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Abducted for Research
2) Culinary Cadaveric Art
3) Anencephalic Birth
4) Dolphin
5) Zombified
6) Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progres
7) Overwrought
8) Crimson Tsunami
|
|»
|GNAW THEIR TONGUES (Black/Noise/Experimental, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus The Cessation of Suffering le 24 novembre via Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :
1. Dreamless
2. The Veneer
3. Salvation Body
4. The Cessation of Suffering
5. Mensenlucht
6. Vengeful Spit
7. Met Huid en Haar
8. Throatrot
9. The Departure of Light
10. Messen
|
|»
|GOATBURNER (Death/Grind avec notamment le chanteur de Rotten Sound, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Dismemberment" extrait de son nouvel album Fatal à venir le 6 octobre sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Danger!
02. Pool of Blood
03. Disaster
04. Attack
05. Revolving Reaper
06. Lobotomized
07. Morbid Angle
08. Hateful Beaks
09. Blender Bender
10. Dismemberment
|
|»
|RECKLESS (Speed Metal, Colombie) propose en écoute le morceau "Neutralized" qui figurera sur son premier full-length Sharp Magick Steel dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Kneel Before The Gods
2. Crimson Obsession
3. Glittering Death
4. Sharp Magik Steel
5. Behind The Mist
6. Neutralized
7. Wake Up Screaming
8. Unholy Odyssey
|
|»
|AETERNUS (Death/Black, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Philosopher le 17 novembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Existentialist Hunter
2. World Bleak Nepotism
3. The Intentionality of Unitigated Evil
4. Void of Venom
5. Wresting Worm
6. The Luciferian Architect
7. Carving the Pristine Anomie
|
|»
|NEBELKRÄHE (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Nielandsmann" tiré de son nouvel opus ephemer à paraître le 27 octobre sur Crawling Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Tumult auf Claim Abendland
2. Nielandsmann – feat. Noise
3. ephemer
4. Dornbusch (Im Norden kein Westen) – feat. sG
5. Über Menschen unter Tage
6. Kranichträume – feat. Markus Stock
7. Die Strandbar von Scheria
|
|»
|ALASTETH (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée The Nihilism of Alasteth le 13 octobre chez Schwarzdorn Production. Tracklist :
The Return (Of The Ancient Gods)
The Nihilism of Alasteth
V.O.I.D. (Visions of Impenetrable Darkness)
Forever Forlorn
Henchmen of Perverted Devotion
Faded Glory
Bonus Tracks (CD Version):
7. Durch den tiefen Wald (Alasteth's Zarathustra Remake)
8. ...Still Wandering
|
|»
|URAL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Heritage" issu de son nouvel album Psychoverse qui sort le 10 octobre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
Drag me to the Wolves
Heritage
Nightmare
Blood Red Sand
Fall of the One World
Uncanny Valley
Carousel of Hell
66.6 F.M.
|
|»
|IKU-TURSO (Black Metal, Finlande/Pays-Bas) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Ikuinen Kirous le 27 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Nkotimsefuopua
2. Ebenezer
3. Adinkra
4. Een Zucht Van Verdriet
5. Gauss
6. Noirthoren
7. Thornspawn Chalice
|
|»
|SERAPHIC ENTOMBMENT (Death/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Quivering Majesty" extrait de son premier long-format Sickness Particles Gleam prévu le 13 octobre chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Vault of Vision
2. Angel's Entrail
3. Carried by Claws
4. Writhing Lungs
5. Quivering Majesty
|
|»
|SILVA (Melodic Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier full-length Forgotten Sanctuary le 20 octobre via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Foreboding Ruins
2. Desolate Hordes
3. Forgotten Sanctuary
4. Aurora
5. Death, My Becoming
6. Burrowed Light
7. Eye of Fate
8. Beyond Death
|
|»
|VERILEHTO (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Kuoleman Siipien Havina le 10 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
Track list:
01. Johdanto
02. Lohduton Kylmä Polku
03. Kuoleman Siipien Havina
04. Alla Tähtitaivaan
05. Kirottu Kiulu
06. Hirtetyn Hyvästit
07. Kalman Seppä
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par xworthlessx
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Kurtz
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint