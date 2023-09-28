»

(Lien direct) GNAW THEIR TONGUES (Black/Noise/Experimental, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus The Cessation of Suffering le 24 novembre via Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :



1. Dreamless

2. The Veneer

3. Salvation Body

4. The Cessation of Suffering

5. Mensenlucht

6. Vengeful Spit

7. Met Huid en Haar

8. Throatrot

9. The Departure of Light

10. Messen



<a href="https://gnawtheirtongues.bandcamp.com/track/salvation-body-preview-track">Salvation Body (preview track) de GNAW THEIR TONGUES</a>