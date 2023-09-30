chargement...

Les news du 28 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 27 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 27 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Taake
 Taake - Et Hav Av Avstand (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Hell Militia
 Hell Militia - Hollow Void (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sleep Token
 Sleep Token - Take Me Back ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
The Metal Commandments - European Tour 2023
 The Metal Commandments - Eu... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - F.O.A.D. (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Brutal Truth
 Brutal Truth - Extreme Cond... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ascend The Helix
 Ascend The Helix - Spiral O... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Make Them Beg... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Eur... (R)
Par Chri$		   
Cruel Force
 Cruel Force - Dawn Of The Axe (C)
Par Keyser		   
Lurk
 Lurk - Aegis (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 30 Septembre 2023

News
Les news du 30 Septembre 2023
»
(Lien direct)
INBORN TENDENCY (Melodic Death/Grooven Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Heritage" sur Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
OMNIVORTEX (Technical Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti son nouvel album Circulate en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Dwells
2. Transforming To Pale Mist
3. Of Aeons Past
4. Slumbering In Black
5. Mechanical Motions
6. Husk
7. Harbingers Of Cosmic Death
8. Endless

»
(Lien direct)
LIGHTLORN (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal, Suède) a posté le titre "Of Longing Spirit and Infinite Solitude" extrait de son premier longue-durée At One with the Night Sky prévu le 27 octobre sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1) Amongst Stellar Remnants
2) A Tragedy in Starlight
3) Dimensionless Blackness
4) Ghostly Soliloquies
5) Of Longing Spirit and Infinite Solitude
6) Spiral Arms Like Swirling Rivers
7) Earthbound


»
(Lien direct)
DEN SAAKALDTE (Black Metal, Norvège) offre son nouvel opus Pesten Som Tar Over en écoute complète sur le YouTube d'Agonia records sur lequel il est sorti hier. Tracklist :

1. Av Satans Ild
2. Dødstrett Av Alt
3. En Ode Til Spinnersken
4. Pesten Som Tar Over
5. Å Skjende En Engel
6. Hat
7. Den Stormen i Oktober

»
(Lien direct)
SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel EP Below the Summit paru hier via Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Somber - 3:27
2. An Ode (Knife Of Erato) - 5:16
3. We Just Want You To - 0:21
4. Share This - 2:19
5. Serene - 5:13

Durée totale : 16:38

»
(Lien direct)
ATROPINE (Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouvel album Sanity Desecration chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Fallen
02. Dead World
03. Psyhopath
04. Executioner
05. Battlefront
06. Meat Dealer
07. Wasted Soul
08. Enter My Nightmare
09. Braindead (Remastered)

»
(Lien direct)
KAAMOSMASENNUS (Atmospheric Doom Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Le jour ne se lève plus sur Bitume Prods. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. L'esprit de l'Hiver 10:32
2. First Snow 07:29
3. Kaamosmasennus 10:37
4. La symphonie des éléments 11:02
Thrasho Keyser
30 Septembre 2023

