LIGHTLORN (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal, Suède) a posté le titre "Of Longing Spirit and Infinite Solitude" extrait de son premier longue-durée At One with the Night Sky prévu le 27 octobre sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1) Amongst Stellar Remnants
2) A Tragedy in Starlight
3) Dimensionless Blackness
4) Ghostly Soliloquies
5) Of Longing Spirit and Infinite Solitude
6) Spiral Arms Like Swirling Rivers
7) Earthbound
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par xworthlessx
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Kurtz
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint