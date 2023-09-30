»

(Lien direct) LIGHTLORN (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal, Suède) a posté le titre "Of Longing Spirit and Infinite Solitude" extrait de son premier longue-durée At One with the Night Sky prévu le 27 octobre sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :



1) Amongst Stellar Remnants

2) A Tragedy in Starlight

3) Dimensionless Blackness

4) Ghostly Soliloquies

5) Of Longing Spirit and Infinite Solitude

6) Spiral Arms Like Swirling Rivers

7) Earthbound



