|REGNVM ANIMALE (Black/Crust, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Farsot" fraîchement débarqué en ligne au format numérique. Tracklist :
1. Farsot
2. Vanmak
|UPON SHADOWS (Black/Gothic, Uruguay/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Poetica le 18 octobre chez Ground Media Group. Tracklist :
1. Written in Blood
2. Song of Winter
3. Cárceles
4. Chant of the Serpent
5. Monolith
6. Terra Avstralis Ignota
7. The Agony of Eros
8. Ashes
|ORBITAL EXTREMA (Technical Progressive Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier full-length Apsis en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Apoapsis (0:52)
2. Aphelion (3:15)
3. Impending Armageddon (2:51)
4. Blitzar (3:57)
5. Event Horizon (3:07)
6. Polymetric Substantiation (3:42)
7. Exoplanetary Devastation (2:55)
8. Galactic Magnetar (3:01)
9. Hypernova (3:37)
10. Plerion (3:31)
11. Interstellar Collision (3:46)
12. Singularity (3:08)
13. Escape Velocity (2:03)
14. Hyperbolic Trajectory (3:06)
15. Fractals (3:33)
16. Celestial Genesis (6:29)
Durée totale : 53:00
|TODOMAL (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque A Greater Good le 24 novembre via Ardua Music. Tracklist :
1. Silent Mass
2. High Time
3. Infero Tristi
4. Ultima Lucerna
5. Dust and Nothingness
6. Antichrist of Love
7. Loss
8. A Greater Good
|GALLÓGLAIGH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Realms Unknown le 20 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Techt
02. Croisfheiste an Fheabhraí
03. Chalice, Risen
04. A Realm Unknown
05. The Calling
06. The Will of All
07. Suoni Dissonanti
08. Rí an Nihil
09. Rays of Hate
10. A Heart of Black
11. Empyrean Blaze, The Lightbringer's Call
12. Shoah
13. Winds of Funeral
14. An Opulent Passage Into the Infinite Void
|SUMMONING DEATH (Death Metal, Mexique) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé A Traumatic Night of the Creeps le 28 octobre sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Night Of The Creeps
2. The Morbid Act of a Sadistic Rape [Traumatic cover]
3. Halloween
4. Darkday [Edge of Sanity cover]
|GRAVEN SIN (Heavy/Doom, Finlande/Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée Veil of The Gods le 3 novembre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :
01 The Morrigan
02 From The Shadows
03 Bloodbones
04 She Who Rules Niflheim
05 I Am Samael
06 Cult Of Nergal
07 The Scarlet Night
08 Beyond Mesopotamia
09 The Jackal God
10 Wand Of Orcus
11 As The Erinyes Emerge
|DÉCEMBRE NOIR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Your Sunset | My Sunrise à venir le 13 octobre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
1. Dead End
2. Against the Daylight
3. Your Sunset | My Sunrise
4. Sentimental Giants
5. Sleepwalker - In Yesterday's Smoke
6. Trivial Heart
|Le one-man band AZATHOTH'S DREAM (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Nocturnal Vampyric Bewitchment le 8 décembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
A1 Malignant Faith
A2 Instatiable Sanguine Thirst
A3 The Grave
A4 The Moor
A5 Extinguish the Light
B1 Ritual Exsanguination
B2 A Millennia Perished
B3 Winter Dawn
B4 Phantasm
