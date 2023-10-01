chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 28 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 27 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 27 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Taake
 Taake - Et Hav Av Avstand (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Hell Militia
 Hell Militia - Hollow Void (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sleep Token
 Sleep Token - Take Me Back ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
The Metal Commandments - European Tour 2023
 The Metal Commandments - Eu... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - F.O.A.D. (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Brutal Truth
 Brutal Truth - Extreme Cond... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ascend The Helix
 Ascend The Helix - Spiral O... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Make Them Beg... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Euro Tour
Catastrophic Hecatomb - Eur... (R)
Par Chri$		   
Cruel Force
 Cruel Force - Dawn Of The Axe (C)
Par Keyser		   
Lurk
 Lurk - Aegis (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 1 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 1 Octobre 2023 Regnvm Animale - Upon Shadows - Orbital Extrema - TodoMal - Gallóglaigh - Summoning Death - Graven Sin - Décembre Noir - Azathoth's Dream
»
(Lien direct)
REGNVM ANIMALE (Black/Crust, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Farsot" fraîchement débarqué en ligne au format numérique. Tracklist :

1. Farsot
2. Vanmak

»
(Lien direct)
UPON SHADOWS (Black/Gothic, Uruguay/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Poetica le 18 octobre chez Ground Media Group. Tracklist :

1. Written in Blood
2. Song of Winter
3. Cárceles
4. Chant of the Serpent
5. Monolith
6. Terra Avstralis Ignota
7. The Agony of Eros
8. Ashes

»
(Lien direct)
ORBITAL EXTREMA (Technical Progressive Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier full-length Apsis en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Apoapsis (0:52)
2. Aphelion (3:15)
3. Impending Armageddon (2:51)
4. Blitzar (3:57)
5. Event Horizon (3:07)
6. Polymetric Substantiation (3:42)
7. Exoplanetary Devastation (2:55)
8. Galactic Magnetar (3:01)
9. Hypernova (3:37)
10. Plerion (3:31)
11. Interstellar Collision (3:46)
12. Singularity (3:08)
13. Escape Velocity (2:03)
14. Hyperbolic Trajectory (3:06)
15. Fractals (3:33)
16. Celestial Genesis (6:29)

Durée totale : 53:00

»
(Lien direct)
TODOMAL (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque A Greater Good le 24 novembre via Ardua Music. Tracklist :

1. Silent Mass
2. High Time
3. Infero Tristi
4. Ultima Lucerna
5. Dust and Nothingness
6. Antichrist of Love
7. Loss
8. A Greater Good

»
(Lien direct)
GALLÓGLAIGH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Realms Unknown le 20 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Techt
02. Croisfheiste an Fheabhraí
03. Chalice, Risen
04. A Realm Unknown
05. The Calling
06. The Will of All
07. Suoni Dissonanti
08. Rí an Nihil
09. Rays of Hate
10. A Heart of Black
11. Empyrean Blaze, The Lightbringer's Call
12. Shoah
13. Winds of Funeral
14. An Opulent Passage Into the Infinite Void

»
(Lien direct)
SUMMONING DEATH (Death Metal, Mexique) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé A Traumatic Night of the Creeps le 28 octobre sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Night Of The Creeps
2. The Morbid Act of a Sadistic Rape [Traumatic cover]
3. Halloween
4. Darkday [Edge of Sanity cover]

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEN SIN (Heavy/Doom, Finlande/Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée Veil of The Gods le 3 novembre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :

01 The Morrigan
02 From The Shadows
03 Bloodbones
04 She Who Rules Niflheim
05 I Am Samael
06 Cult Of Nergal
07 The Scarlet Night
08 Beyond Mesopotamia
09 The Jackal God
10 Wand Of Orcus
11 As The Erinyes Emerge

»
(Lien direct)
DÉCEMBRE NOIR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Your Sunset | My Sunrise à venir le 13 octobre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

1. Dead End
2. Against the Daylight
3. Your Sunset | My Sunrise
4. Sentimental Giants
5. Sleepwalker - In Yesterday's Smoke
6. Trivial Heart

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band AZATHOTH'S DREAM (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Nocturnal Vampyric Bewitchment le 8 décembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

A1 Malignant Faith
A2 Instatiable Sanguine Thirst
A3 The Grave
A4 The Moor
A5 Extinguish the Light
B1 Ritual Exsanguination
B2 A Millennia Perished
B3 Winter Dawn
B4 Phantasm
Thrasho Keyser
1 Octobre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Läjä Äijälä & Albert Witchfinder
Ordeal and Triumph
Lire la chronique
Frozen Graves
An Age Of Emptiness
Lire la chronique
Athiel
Destroy The Laws Of God
Lire la chronique
Profanatica
Crux Simplex
Lire la chronique
Fluisteraars
De Kronieken Van Het Verdwe...
Lire la chronique
Serpent Corpse
Blood Sabbath
Lire la chronique
Hertz Kankarok
Gothic Materialism
Lire la chronique
Taake
Et Hav Av Avstand
Lire la chronique
Marduk
Memento Mori
Lire la chronique
Move
Black Radical Love
Lire la chronique
Sielunvihollinen
Helvetinkone
Lire la chronique
APHONIC THRENODY
Lire l'interview
Sleep Token
Take Me Back To Eden
Lire la chronique
The Metal Commandments - European Tour 2023
Malevolent Creation + Witch...
Lire le live report
Forlorn Emotion
The Sweet Decline
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse
Chaos Horrific
Lire la chronique
Belial's Throne
Forgotten Land Of The Lost ...
Lire la chronique
Starlit Melancholy
To Wilt Beneath the Stars
Lire la chronique
Grift
Dolt land
Lire la chronique
Grave Infestation / Sněť
Grave Infestation / Sněť (S...
Lire la chronique
Ascend The Helix
Spiral Of Reflection
Lire la chronique
Outer Heaven
Infinite Psychic Depths
Lire la chronique
Tenebrisme
Nous n’avons que le choix d...
Lire la chronique
Blood Incantation
Luminescent Bridge (Single)
Lire la chronique
Dying Fetus
Make Them Beg For Death
Lire la chronique
Cruel Force
Dawn Of The Axe
Lire la chronique
Azgaal
Barzaiel
Lire la chronique
Morta
La España negra
Lire la chronique
Lurk
Aegis
Lire la chronique
Grave Infestation
Persecution Of The Living
Lire la chronique