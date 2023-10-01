»

GRAVEN SIN (Heavy/Doom, Finlande/Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée Veil of The Gods le 3 novembre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :



01 The Morrigan

02 From The Shadows

03 Bloodbones

04 She Who Rules Niflheim

05 I Am Samael

06 Cult Of Nergal

07 The Scarlet Night

08 Beyond Mesopotamia

09 The Jackal God

10 Wand Of Orcus

11 As The Erinyes Emerge



