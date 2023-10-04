»

(Lien direct) TETRAGRAMMACIDE (Death/Black, Inde) a dévoilé le titre "Spectral Hyaenas of Amenta Howl, the Vulture of Ma'at Descends, and Tahuti Watches Without His Ape" extrait de son nouvel opus Typho-Tantric Aphorisms From The Arachneophidian Qur'an prévu le 3 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Trans-linguistic Utterance Of A Sacred Orgasmal Cry Fills The Lemurian Sky (By The Same Mouth, One True God Crieth Hriliu)

2. Spectral Hyaenas Of Amenta Howl, The Vulture Of Ma'at Descends, And Tahuti Watches Without His Ape

3. Mandelbrot Scarab Of Fractal Manifestation Trapped In The Arachnid Webs, Spun Above The Hidden Pathways Into Non-Euclidean Interbetweenness

4. Fundamental Reconciliation Between Maya And Yama Through Perpetual Okbish-Ouroboric Cunnilingus

5. Nuit Arches Over The Neither-Neither City Of Cubes; Hadit Meditates While Hanging Upside Down Inside A Tesseract-Ka'aba

6. Kalikshetra-Kairo Consciousness Revival (Alogical Exegesis Of The Sandhipada-Sarisreepa Continuum Vigyaan)

7. Thanatos And Eros Wrestle Forever, Folding And Unfolding From The Substratum Of Supreme Voidness Of S'lba

8. Intoxicated Bees Of Sekhet-Aarhu Circumambulate The Abode Of Self Beheaded One Who Forever Danceth In Her Shaktisexual Ecstasy

9. One Who Weaves The Chthonic Garland Of 52 Skullphabets Severed By The Sword Of Neti-Neti

10. Golden Ontological Embroideries Of Pythagorean Meta-Geometries Sewn On The Blue Veil Surface Of Nought

11. Fifteen Streams of Lunar Kalas Secrete From The Quaking Yoni Of The Goddess Sixteen (Tantric Alchemy Of The Cascading Nectars Of Sodashi)



