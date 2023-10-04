|
Les news du 4 Octobre 2023
Les news du 4 Octobre 2023 Hellman - Crystal Coffin - Genus Ordinis Dei - Omission - Varathron - Mourn the Light - High Priest - Ice Howl - Archdruid - Ritvs - Carnation - Pénitence Onirique - Litha - Vokonis - Chaînes - Guyođ - Arch Of Coven - Tetragrammacide - Slave Steel
|HELLMAN (Death 'n Roll, Chili) a signé sur Black Lodge Records pour la sortie le 26 janvier de son premier longue-durée Born, Suffering, Death. Tracklist :
01. The 4th Power
02. Desktop Activist
03. A Waste of Human Being
04. The Cycle
05. Bringer of Death
06. Unnecessary Consuming
07. Silent Genocide
08. Sacrifice Zone
09. Out of Hand (Entombed cover)
10. Where Was God
|CRYSTAL COFFIN (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "Cryogenesis" qui figurera sur son nouvel album The Curse of Immortality dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre via A Beast in the Field. Tracklist :
1. Shadows Never Cast [6:15]
2. The Undead [5:08]
3. The Vortex of Earth and Death [4:19]
4. Final Breaths [5:36]
5. Cryogenesis [6:00]
6. Rise [3:42]
7. Leviathans Encased [5:54]
8. The Closing of the Crystal Coffin [5:36]
|GENUS ORDINIS DEI (Symphonic Death/Groove/Metalcore, Italie) propose une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Genesis" extrait de son nouveau disque The Beginning prévu le 8 décembre sur Eclipse Records. Tracklist :
01. Aeternus
02. Changing Star
03. Genesis
04. Chant of the Water
05. The Divine Order
06. Blackstone
07. We Are the Strangers
08. Shaman
09. The Dragon and the Sword
10. For a New God
11. Chant of the Wind
12. The Fortress without Gates
|OMISSION (Blackened Thrash Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Hatred Circles" extrait de son nouvel opus Disciples of Ravens Vengeance à paraître le 24 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Rabid Aggression
2. Hatred Circles
3. Shrouded Alive
4. Roulette
5. Slow and Crooked
6. Burn the Cross
7. Conspiracy From Murks
8. It's Better to Burn Out...
9. ...Than to Fade Away
|VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album The Crimson Temple le 1er décmbre via Agonia Records. Il contiendra dix morceaux pour une durée de quarante-six minutes. Tracklist :
01. Ascension
02. Hegemony of Chaos
03. Crypts in the Mist
04. Cimmerian Priesthood
05. Sinners of the Crimson Temple
06. Immortalis Regnum Diaboli
07. To the Gods of Yore
08. Shrouds of the Miasmic Winds
09. Swamp King
10. Constellation of the Archons
|MOURN THE LIGHT (Heavy/Doom, USA), HIGH PRIEST (Epic Doom Metal, USA), ICE HOWL (Doom/Stoner/Heavy, USA) et ARCHDRUID (Epic Stoner/Doom, USA) sortiront un split éponyme le 24 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. We are the Light - Mourn the Light
2. No One Gets Out Alive - Mourn the Light
3. In The Hall Of The High Priest - High Priest
4. The Wizard's Gold - High Priest
5. Old Men And Their Lies - High Priest
6. Silent Resistance - Ice Howl
7. Final Stand Of The Third Age - Ice Howl
8. Green Outlaw - Archdruid
9. Niseag - Archdruid
|RITVS (70's Hard Rock/Progressive Rock, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Der Tag Naht le 15 décembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Die Kinder Cuzcos
2. Der Drang
3. Der Tag naht
4. Ruß und Feuer
5. Abstinenz
6. Obsession
7. Erde unter meiner Hand
|CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Cursed Mortality qui sortira le 3 novembre via Season Of Mist. "Cycle Of Suffering " s'écoute ici :
|PÉNITENCE ONIRIQUE (Black Metal Mystérieux, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Nature Morte qui sortira le 3 novembre via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Désir
2. Les Mammonites
3. Nature Morte
4. Lama Sabachthani
5. Je vois Satan tomber comme l'éclair
6. Pharmakos
7. Les Indifferenciés
|Le one-man band LITHA (Black Metal fondé par Andrew Black de Mizmor et Hell, USA) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 17 novembre chez Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
1. Hunger 07:35
2. Wearing Away
3. I Am Many
4. Bite The Hand
5. Thirst
|VOKONIS (Stoner/Doom, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Exist Within Light le 27 octobre via Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :
1. Houndstooth
2. Revengeful
3. Exist Within Light
|CHAÎNES (Black Metal, Belgique) a posté le morceau "Que vos morts soient souillés jusqu'à l'os" tiré de son premier longue-durée Les Litanies des Chaînes qui sort le 31 octobre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. La Fange existe dans nos coeurs
2. Que ta Lumière me serve de fin
3. De Vermine et de fer
4. Macabre romantique
5. Que vos morts soient souillés jusqu'à l'os
6. Vois la lumière aveugler par centaines les yeux écarlates des hommes rampants
|GUYOĐ (Doom/Death, Autriche) sortira son premier long-format Heart of Thy Abyss le 4 novembre chez
Kvlt und Kaos Productions. Tracklist :
1. First Wave of Destruction
2. In Tharsis
3. Into the Temple of Vepar
4. Thy Everlasting Lightless Realm, pt. I: Descension
5. Thy Everlasting Lightless Realm, pt. II: Abscission
6. Thy Everlasting Lightless Realm, pt. III: Eruption
7. Unfathomable Depths
8. Guyot
9. Watcher in the Dark
|ARCH OF COVEN (Metalcore, Blois) sortira son nouvel EP Psych le 2 novembre prochain. Il a été composé autour du concept du deuil et de la perte.
|TETRAGRAMMACIDE (Death/Black, Inde) a dévoilé le titre "Spectral Hyaenas of Amenta Howl, the Vulture of Ma'at Descends, and Tahuti Watches Without His Ape" extrait de son nouvel opus Typho-Tantric Aphorisms From The Arachneophidian Qur'an prévu le 3 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Trans-linguistic Utterance Of A Sacred Orgasmal Cry Fills The Lemurian Sky (By The Same Mouth, One True God Crieth Hriliu)
2. Spectral Hyaenas Of Amenta Howl, The Vulture Of Ma'at Descends, And Tahuti Watches Without His Ape
3. Mandelbrot Scarab Of Fractal Manifestation Trapped In The Arachnid Webs, Spun Above The Hidden Pathways Into Non-Euclidean Interbetweenness
4. Fundamental Reconciliation Between Maya And Yama Through Perpetual Okbish-Ouroboric Cunnilingus
5. Nuit Arches Over The Neither-Neither City Of Cubes; Hadit Meditates While Hanging Upside Down Inside A Tesseract-Ka'aba
6. Kalikshetra-Kairo Consciousness Revival (Alogical Exegesis Of The Sandhipada-Sarisreepa Continuum Vigyaan)
7. Thanatos And Eros Wrestle Forever, Folding And Unfolding From The Substratum Of Supreme Voidness Of S'lba
8. Intoxicated Bees Of Sekhet-Aarhu Circumambulate The Abode Of Self Beheaded One Who Forever Danceth In Her Shaktisexual Ecstasy
9. One Who Weaves The Chthonic Garland Of 52 Skullphabets Severed By The Sword Of Neti-Neti
10. Golden Ontological Embroideries Of Pythagorean Meta-Geometries Sewn On The Blue Veil Surface Of Nought
11. Fifteen Streams of Lunar Kalas Secrete From The Quaking Yoni Of The Goddess Sixteen (Tantric Alchemy Of The Cascading Nectars Of Sodashi)
|SLAVE STEEL (Thrash/Death, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "F(r)ail" qui clôture son nouvel album In Fieri paru le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath.
