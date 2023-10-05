Les news du 5 Octobre 2023
|SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death, USA) vient de partager un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Perpetual Deception" tiré de Hymns From The Apocrypha à paraître le 3 novembre sur Nuclear Blast Records :
01. Hymns From The Apocrypha
02. Perpetual Deception
03. Dim Veil Of Obscurity
04. Immortal Execration
05. Seraphim Enslavement (YouTube)
06. Descendants
07. Embrace The Suffering
08. Delusions Of Mortality
09. Ignorant Deprivation
|»
|GOATKRAFT (Black Metal, Norvège) a posté le titre "Bestial Black Metal Hordes" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Prophet of Eternal Damnation dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Portal To Annihilation
2. Herald of Death
3. Bestial Black Metal Hordes
4. Filth Eradication
6. Prophet of Eternal Damnation
7. Death Psalm
8. Barbaric Hatred And Doom
9. Primal Instincts
10. Thermonuclear Genocide
|»
|MIARA (Melodic Death Metal, Italie) offre en écoute le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Hungering Inside à paraître le 17 novembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1 - Hungering Inside
2 - You Still Remain
3 - The Gate of Hell
4 - Fit Into the Mold
5 - Save Me
6 - Broken Bond
7 - My Will Dominates
8 - Trying
9 - Honesty Is a Dream
|»
|SUPURATION/S.U.P. (Avant-garde Metal/Death/Doom, France) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la réédition de la plupart de sa discographie. Les albums sortiront tous les six mois par ordre chronologique en commençant courant décembre par The Cube dont 2023 marque les trentre ans. Entre les albums, le label espagnol ressortira les bootlegs du groupe tous les deux mois. Ce rythme de sortie durera cinq ans. Le tout en format digipak.
|»
|THIRD STORM (Black/Death, Suède) offre son nouvel album The Locust Mantra en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. The Clandestine Gospel
2. Mater Pest
3. Demigod Doctrine
4. World Infernal
5. When Noble Hearts Failed
6. Inescapable Echoes of War
7. Alter Omega
8. In the Garden of Crystallized Souls
9. Dawn of the Fearmongers
|»
|DEGRAVE (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Volume le 3 novembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Unseen Force
2. Corpsewood Curse
3. Speeding Black Leather Hell
4. Midnight Assassin
5. Nuremburg Nights
6. The Butchers Apron
7. Marked For Death
8. Campaign Of Sin
9. Howl Of The Horde
|»
|Le one-man band AGLO (Death/Doom, Australie) a dévoilé le morceau "Shame As A Weapon" tiré de son premierl ong-format Build Fear qui sort le 10 novembre chez Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :
1. Last Rites
2. Storm of Fears
3. Regression
4. Relativity Undone
5. Shame as a Weapon
6. Warhead
7. Into The Maze
|»
|THE ANSWER LIES IN THE BLACK VOID (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Hongrie/Pays-Bas) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Virgin Fire" issu de son nouvel opus Thou Shalt prévu le 13 octobre via Burning World Records. Tracklist :
1. Ataraxia
2. To Kill the Father
3. In Obsidian Clouds
4. Virgin Fire
5. Shadow Work
6. Jhieronymus
7. Thou Shalt
8. Purgatory
9. Vaporize
|»
|SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Blood Covenant" extrait de son nouvel album Revelation à venir le 24 novembre sur Odium Records. Tracklist :
01. Invocatio Genesis
02. Blood Covenant
03. Gateways to Tiamat
04. Purification through Fire
05. Invocatio Apocalypsis
06. Beyond the Void
07. Drakonian Gnosis
08. Path of the Serpent
09. Invocatio Resurrectio
10. Cult of Death
11. Unto Typhon
12. Pandaemonium
Bon, la production est toujours très synthétique mais ce nouveau titre de Suffocation est vraiment très bon.
05/10/2023 09:58