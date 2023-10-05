»

(Lien direct) MIARA (Melodic Death Metal, Italie) offre en écoute le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Hungering Inside à paraître le 17 novembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :



1 - Hungering Inside

2 - You Still Remain

3 - The Gate of Hell

4 - Fit Into the Mold

5 - Save Me

6 - Broken Bond

7 - My Will Dominates

8 - Trying

9 - Honesty Is a Dream



