Les news du 6 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2023 Selenoplexia - OTUS - Headshot - Hebephrenique - The Plague - Macabre Demise - Sucking Leech - Helfró - Krushya
»
(Lien direct)
SELENOPLEXIA (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Exalt and Despair le 13 octobre en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
OTUS (Sludge/Doom, Italie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Apnea" issu de son dernier opus Torch sorti en septembre 2022 sur Time to Kill Records.

»
(Lien direct)
HEADSHOT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album ...Makes Us Survive! le 23 novembre chez MDD Records à l'occasion de son trentième anniversaire. Il comprendra des anciens morceaux réenregistrées.

»
(Lien direct)
HEBEPHRENIQUE (Blackened Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier EP Non Compos Mentis le 31 octobre via Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

1. An Insane Cacophony
2. The Curse of Biology
3. Waking
4. Homicidal Ambivalence
5. Non Compos Mentis

»
(Lien direct)
THE PLAGUE (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Erosion of Gods le 27 octobre sur Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

01. Harbinger of the Abyss
02. Hacked and Butchered
03. Living Catatonic
04. Impulsive Convulsions
05. Incinerated
06. Desolate Wasteland
07. Rotten, Dried, and Mummified
08. Roadside Burial
09. Entrenched in Decay
10. Erosion of Gods

»
(Lien direct)
MACABRE DEMISE (Brutal Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "The Nerve" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Grave(y)art Gallery prévu le 18 novembre chez Rebirth the Metal Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
SUCKING LEECH (Grindcore, Allemagne) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Errordynamic à venir le 13 octobre via Rebirth the Metal Productions. Tracklist :

1. 3ecksLichter
2. Our wealth their ruin
3. As mother closed my eyes
4. Victim of the system
5. DOT
6. Errordynamic

»
(Lien direct)
HELFRÓ (Black Metal, Islande) sortira son nouvel album Tálgröf le 1er décembre via Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Jarteikn (3:30)
2. Fláráð Fræði (4:01)
3. Fangelsaður í Tilvist að Eilífu (3:48)
4. Þögnin Ytra, Kyrrðin Innra (4:43)
5. Guðlegt Réttlæti (5:13)
6. Sindur (2:28)
7. Ildi Óhreins Anda (3:58)
8. Traðkandi Blómin í Eigin Hjartagarði (3:21)
9. Minning um Morðingja (4:23)
Total: 35:25

»
(Lien direct)
KRUSHYA (Thrash/Death, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Predatory Jungle Law" extrait de son premier long-format .Dogma. paru fin 2021 sur Narcoleptica Productions.
Thrasho Keyser
6 Octobre 2023

