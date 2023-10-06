»

(Lien direct) THE PLAGUE (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Erosion of Gods le 27 octobre sur Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :



01. Harbinger of the Abyss

02. Hacked and Butchered

03. Living Catatonic

04. Impulsive Convulsions

05. Incinerated

06. Desolate Wasteland

07. Rotten, Dried, and Mummified

08. Roadside Burial

09. Entrenched in Decay

10. Erosion of Gods



