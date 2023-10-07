»

(Lien direct) No Dawn For The Caliginous Night, le troisième album de CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom / Death Metal) sortira le 24 novembre sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Graveless Yet Dead" :



01. Graveless Yet Dead

02. Atychiphobia

03. Between Aether And Land

04. Lepers And Derelicts

05. Procession



<a href="https://everlastingspewrecords.bandcamp.com/album/no-dawn-for-the-caliginous-night">No Dawn For The Caliginous Night de Convocation</a>