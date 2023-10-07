chargement...

Les news du 7 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 7 Octobre 2023 Convocation - Revulsed - Cirith Ungol - Thanamagus
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé No Dawn For The Caliginous Night, le troisième album de CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom / Death Metal) sortira le 24 novembre sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Graveless Yet Dead" :

01. Graveless Yet Dead
02. Atychiphobia
03. Between Aether And Land
04. Lepers And Derelicts
05. Procession

»
(Lien direct)
Après huit ans d'absence, REVULSED (Brutal Death Metal, Australie) fera son retour cette année avec la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé Cerebral Contamination à paraître courant décembre sur Everlasting Spew Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième trailer :

»
(Lien direct)
CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy / Doom, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait issu de son prochain album intitulé Dark Parade qui sortira le 20 octobre sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous "Velocity (S.E.P.)" :

01. Velocity (S.E.P.)
02. Relentless
03. Sailor On The Seas Of Fate
04. Sacrifice
05. Looking Glass (Bandcamp)
06. Dark Parade
07. Distant Shadows
08. Down Below

»
(Lien direct)
THANAMAGUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 27 octobre prochain via Seed Of Doom Records (vinyle) et Carbonized Records (CD, cassette) un nouveau EP intitulé Lie In Wait. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Beneath Despond Ash" :

01. Procession (Intro)
02. Severed Spiritual Limbs
03. Unburied Whispers
04. Lowermost Dispiritedness
05. Beneath Despond Ash
Thrasho AxGxB
7 Octobre 2023

