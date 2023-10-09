»

(Lien direct) THREE EYES OF THE VOID (Black Metal, Ukraine/Pologne) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Descent" tiré de son premier long-format The Atheist dont la sortie est programmée piur le 27 octobre chez Folter Records. Tracklist :



1. Behind the Stars (9:40)

2. Against the One (6:23)

3. Descent (7:10)

4. No More Light (8:21)

5. Delirium (3:19)

6. The Atheist (7:50)



