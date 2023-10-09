THREE EYES OF THE VOID (Black Metal, Ukraine/Pologne) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Descent" tiré de son premier long-format The Atheist dont la sortie est programmée piur le 27 octobre chez Folter Records. Tracklist :
1. Behind the Stars (9:40)
2. Against the One (6:23)
3. Descent (7:10)
4. No More Light (8:21)
5. Delirium (3:19)
6. The Atheist (7:50)
WAYFARER (Atmosphérique Black/Folk, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne un troisième extrait de son prochain album intitulé American Gothic qui sortira le 27 octobre via Profound Lore Records. "A High Plains Eulogy" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
Par pourriture
Par von_yaourt
Par AxGxB
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par xworthlessx
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB