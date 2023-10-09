chargement...

Les news du 9 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 9 Octobre 2023 Three Eyes of the Void - Wayfarer - Night Crowned - Sulphur Aeon - Ravenoir
»
(Lien direct)
THREE EYES OF THE VOID (Black Metal, Ukraine/Pologne) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Descent" tiré de son premier long-format The Atheist dont la sortie est programmée piur le 27 octobre chez Folter Records. Tracklist :

1. Behind the Stars (9:40)
2. Against the One (6:23)
3. Descent (7:10)
4. No More Light (8:21)
5. Delirium (3:19)
6. The Atheist (7:50)

»
(Lien direct)
WAYFARER (Atmosphérique Black/Folk, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne un troisième extrait de son prochain album intitulé American Gothic qui sortira le 27 octobre via Profound Lore Records. "A High Plains Eulogy" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT CROWNED (Black/Death mélodique moderne, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Tales qui sortira le 10 novembre via Noble Demon. "Fickan Som Försvann" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SULPHUR AEON (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Seven Crowns And Seven Seals qui sortira le 13 octobre via Ván Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
RAVENOIR (Melodic Death Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album Cultus Inferi le 31 octobre sur Black Barn Music. Tracklist :

1. Glorification of Godlessness
2. Black Luna
3. Crown's Call
4. Confession to the Darkness
5. Requiem
6. Belial's Realm
7. Orgiastic Ceremony
8. Kingdom of Amnesia
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
9 Octobre 2023

