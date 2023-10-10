chargement...

Les news du 10 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 10 Octobre 2023 Cruciamentum - Display of Decay - Suol - Hagatiz - Death Magick - October Tide - Vermilia - Thus - Funeral Vomit - Carcinoid - Bloodphemy - Empire of Disease - My Lament - Firmament - Midnight Prey - Caedeous - Revulsed - King ov Wyrms
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Scorn Manifestation, le nouvel album de CRUCIAMENTUM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 24 novembre sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Obsidian Refractions" :

01. Charnel Passages
02. Abhorrence Evangelium (Bandcamp)
03. Necropolis Of Obsidian Mirrors
04. Scorn Manifestation
05. Interminable Rebirth Of Abomination
06. Drowned

»
(Lien direct)
DISPLAY OF DECAY (Brutal Death, Canada) a posté le titre "Legion of Doom" extrait de son nouvel album Vitriol à venir le 20 octobre via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Malicious Motorcide (3:17)
2. The Butcher (4:26)
3. Legion of Doom (4:04)
4. Familial Feast (3:26)
5. Harbinger (3:06)
6. Hot Lead Vengeance (4:01)
7. Slaughtercast (3:54)
8. Vitriol (3:19)

Durée totale : 29:36

»
(Lien direct)
SUOL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Over de Geute" figurant sur son premier full-length éponyme qui sort le 27 octobre sur Swarte Yssel. Tracklist :

01. Hellevaart
02. Slot van Voorst
03. Over de Geute
04. Vrouwe IJssel
05. Wetterman's Waanzin
06. Bodemdrift

»
(Lien direct)
HAGATIZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier longue-durée Cursed to the Night en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Gathering
2. Demimonde
3. Echoes from the Afterlife
4. Everlast in darkest Night
5. Scourge beneath the Skin
6. Drown in Darkness
7. Necrovoid

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH MAGICK (Dark Heavy Metal) sortira sa première démo Demo MMXXIII le 10 novembre via Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

1. End of Time
2. Violence is King
3. Carve the Symbol on My Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
OCTOBER TIDE (Melodic Doom/Death, Suède) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque The Cancer Pledge sorti la semaine dernière sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Peaceful, Quiet, Safe
2. Tapestry of our End
3. Unprecedented Aggression
4. Blodfattig
5. The Cancer Pledge
6. I know why I´m cold
7. Season of Arson
8. Breathe the Water

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier opus Ruska paru l'année dernière en auto-production.


»
(Lien direct)
THUS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Danemark) a sorti le mois dernier un nouveau single baptisé "Pacify the Parasite" et issu de son prochain EP.

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) sortira son premier long-format Monumental Putrescence le 19 décembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

Intro (The Entombment)
Immense Morbidity
The Mortuary Moon
Spectral Parasite
Cadaveric Apparition
Interlude (Towards the Abysmal Doom)
Monumental Putrescence
Necromantical Winds
Swarming Pestilence
Outro (The Sinister Mist)

»
(Lien direct)
CARCINOID (Death/Doom, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Encomium to Extinction le 16 novembre via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Headsplit Records (CD & K7). Tracklist :

1. Led To The Worms [4:58]
2. Encomium To Extinction [5:08]
3. Mired In Decay [4:14]
4. Morbid Curse [6:15]
5. Strangulation [7:34]

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODPHEMY (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le titre "From Suffering to Violence" extrait de son nouvel album Dawn of Malevolence à venir le 17 novembre sur Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1 . Convoluted Reality
2. Therapeutic Torturing
3. Metamorphic Disposition
4. Sanity Obfuscation
5. Incarcerated Recollections
6. Demented Masquerade
7. Dawn of Malevolence
8. Crimson Redemption
9. From Suffering to Violence

»
(Lien direct)
EMPIRE OF DISEASE (Melodic Death Metal, Espagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Valley" extrait de son nouvel opus Shadows in the Abyss à venir le 7 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. The Valley
2. Time For a New Era
3. Ghost of the Past
4. Digging Our Graves
5. The Game
6. Dark Side of the Soul
7. From the Depths
8. Scum
9. Shadows in the Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
MY LAMENT (Domm/Death, Belgique) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "My Mausoleum" issu de son nouveau disque The Season Came Undone sorti en septembre chez Ardua Music.


»
(Lien direct)
FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) et MIDNIGHT PREY (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Allemagne) vont sortir un split intitulé Gathered Under Open Skies le 15 décembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Firmament - Lord Of The Night Sky [4:34]
2. Firmament - Mortal Giants [4:28]
3. Midnight Prey - Black Cat [5:47]
4. Midnight Prey - Sword and Shield [7:52]

»
(Lien direct)
CAEDEOUS (Sypmphonic Extreme Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Obscura Ascensionis" extrait de son dernier opus Malum Supplicium paru en mai via MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
REVULSED (Brutal Death, Australie) a dévoilé un teaser pour son nouvel album Cerebral Contamination prévu courant décembre sur Everlasting Spew Records.

»
(Lien direct)
KING OV WYRMS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque The Womb Ov Borealis en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. In Aeons We Spoke – 08:21
2. Grave Ov Birth – 04:08
3. Sulphur – 06:56
4. Desolation Fog – 08:32
5. To March From Darkness – 06:01
6. Illusory Veil – 08:52
7. Sightless Vision – 05:30
8. What Time Has Wrought – 13:43

Durée totale : 1:02:20
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
10 Octobre 2023

