FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) et [MIDNIGHT PREY (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Allemagne) vont sortir un split intitulé Gathered Under Open Skies le 15 décembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Firmament - Lord Of The Night Sky [4:34]
2. Firmament - Mortal Giants [4:28]
3. Midnight Prey - Black Cat [5:47]
4. Midnight Prey - Sword and Shield [7:52]
KING OV WYRMS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque The Womb Ov Borealis en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. In Aeons We Spoke – 08:21
2. Grave Ov Birth – 04:08
3. Sulphur – 06:56
4. Desolation Fog – 08:32
5. To March From Darkness – 06:01
6. Illusory Veil – 08:52
7. Sightless Vision – 05:30
8. What Time Has Wrought – 13:43
Par pourriture
Par von_yaourt
Par AxGxB
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par xworthlessx
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB