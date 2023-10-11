chargement...

Revenant Marquis
 Revenant Marquis - Milk Teeth (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Moonlight Sorcery
 Moonlight Sorcery - Horned ... (C)
Par pourriture		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - The Enduring Sp... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Discussion avec Sakrifiss, l'enterré vivant
 Discussion avec Sakrifiss, ... (I)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 5 Octobre 2023 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blackjazz Tour 2023
 Blackjazz Tour 2023 - Ckraf... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 27 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 27 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Taake
 Taake - Et Hav Av Avstand (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Hell Militia
 Hell Militia - Hollow Void (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sleep Token
 Sleep Token - Take Me Back ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 11 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 11 Octobre 2023 Judas Priest - Pénitence Onirique - Northern Genocide - As The Sun Falls - The Answer Lies In The Black Void - Ural - Owdwyr - Askesis
»
(Lien direct)
JUDAS PRIEST (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un trailer concernant son nouvel album intitulé Invincible Shield qui sortira le 8 mars 2024 via Sony Music. Il se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
PÉNITENCE ONIRIQUE (Black Metal Mystérieux, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Nature Morte qui sortira le 3 novembre via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
NORTHERN GENOCIDE (Industrial Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié son nouveau single "Necropolis". Celui-ci figurera sur le nouveau disque du combo à paraître l'année prochaine sur Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé son nouvel EP Where The Silence Reigns en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. The Wanderer
2. Trees as My Gravestone
3. Where the Silence Reigns

»
(Lien direct)
THE ANSWER LIES IN THE BLACK VOID (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Hongrie/Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel opus Thou Shalt en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 13 octobre chez Burning World Records. Tracklist :

1. Ataraxia
2. To Kill the Father
3. In Obsidian Clouds
4. Virgin Fire
5. Shadow Work
6. Jhieronymus
7. Thou Shalt
8. Purgatory
9. Vaporize

»
(Lien direct)
URAL (Thrash Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Psychoverse via Xtrrem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Drag me to the Wolves
2. Heritage
3. Nightmare
4. Blood Red Sand
5. Fall of the One World
6. Uncanny Valley
7. Carousel of Hell
8. 66.6 F.M.

»
(Lien direct)
OWDWYR (Classical Technical Death Metal, USA) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Stench of Indemnity" tiré de son premier longue-durée Receptor prévu le 20 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Praefatio
2. The Liminal Carapace
3. Ripped from The Bog
4. Stench of Indemnity
5. Lagos
6. Ein
7. Writhe
8. Supplicant
9. Reverie
10. Cower
11. A Vessel Emerges
12 Not Afraid
13. Pitchtongue Vesper
14. Catalyst Sequence
15. The Sputtering Torch

»
(Lien direct)
ASKESIS (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Creation of Non-Existence" extrait de son premier long-format Beyond the Fate of Death à venir le 20 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1.Retaliation
2.Creation of Non-Existence
3.Logical Suicide
4.Dawn of Current Inferno
5.King of Somberness
6.Stone of Perdition
7.With No Death that Chases Us
8.Black Ontology
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
11 Octobre 2023

