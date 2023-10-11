»

(Lien direct) ASKESIS (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Creation of Non-Existence" extrait de son premier long-format Beyond the Fate of Death à venir le 20 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



1.Retaliation

2.Creation of Non-Existence

3.Logical Suicide

4.Dawn of Current Inferno

5.King of Somberness

6.Stone of Perdition

7.With No Death that Chases Us

8.Black Ontology



