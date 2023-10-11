PÉNITENCE ONIRIQUE (Black Metal Mystérieux, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Nature Morte qui sortira le 3 novembre via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
NORTHERN GENOCIDE (Industrial Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié son nouveau single "Necropolis". Celui-ci figurera sur le nouveau disque du combo à paraître l'année prochaine sur Inverse Records.
OWDWYR (Classical Technical Death Metal, USA) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Stench of Indemnity" tiré de son premier longue-durée Receptor prévu le 20 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Praefatio
2. The Liminal Carapace
3. Ripped from The Bog
4. Stench of Indemnity
5. Lagos
6. Ein
7. Writhe
8. Supplicant
9. Reverie
10. Cower
11. A Vessel Emerges
12 Not Afraid
13. Pitchtongue Vesper
14. Catalyst Sequence
15. The Sputtering Torch
ASKESIS (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Creation of Non-Existence" extrait de son premier long-format Beyond the Fate of Death à venir le 20 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1.Retaliation
2.Creation of Non-Existence
3.Logical Suicide
4.Dawn of Current Inferno
5.King of Somberness
6.Stone of Perdition
7.With No Death that Chases Us
8.Black Ontology
