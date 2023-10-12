Les news du 12 Octobre 2023
News
Les news du 12 Octobre 2023 Ceremonial Bloodbath - Carcinoid - Phobocosm
|CEREMONIAL BLOODBATH (Black / Death, Canada) sera de retour le 17 novembre prochain avec le sortie sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories de son deuxième album intitulé Genesis Of Malignant Entropy. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bloodlust Raids Of Vengeance" :
01. The Ritual Of Unholy Descent
02. Exhumation Of The Ominous
03. Bloodlust Raids Of Vengeance
04. The Boneless One
05. Loathing Swarm
06. Caustic Invocation
07. Dissonance Of Morbidity
08. Mutilation Of Sacrifice
09. The Invocation Of The Tomb Of Mankind
|CARCINOID (Death Metal, Australie) sera de retour le 16 novembre prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Encomium To Extinction à paraître sur Headsplit Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Led To The Worms" :
01. Led To The Worms
02. Encomium To Extinction
03. Mired In Decay
04. Morbid Curse
05. Strangulation
|PHOBOCOSM (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son troisième album intitulé Foreordained le 8 décembre prochain sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Infomorph" :
01. Premonition
02. Primal Dread
03. Everlasting Void
04. Infomorph
05. Revival
06. For An Aeon
