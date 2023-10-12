»

(Lien direct) CEREMONIAL BLOODBATH (Black / Death, Canada) sera de retour le 17 novembre prochain avec le sortie sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories de son deuxième album intitulé Genesis Of Malignant Entropy. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bloodlust Raids Of Vengeance" :



01. The Ritual Of Unholy Descent

02. Exhumation Of The Ominous

03. Bloodlust Raids Of Vengeance

04. The Boneless One

05. Loathing Swarm

06. Caustic Invocation

07. Dissonance Of Morbidity

08. Mutilation Of Sacrifice

09. The Invocation Of The Tomb Of Mankind



<a href="https://sentientruin.bandcamp.com/album/genesis-of-malignant-entropy">Genesis of Malignant Entropy de CEREMONIAL BLOODBATH</a>