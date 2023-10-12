|
Les news du 12 Octobre 2023
News
Les news du 12 Octobre 2023 Sorcerer - Gravesend - Nahasheol - Cirkeln - Funeral Vomit - Infernal Devastation - Aphelium Aeternum - Falling From Grace - Beltfed Weapon - Ceremonial Bloodbath - Carcinoid - Phobocosm
|»
|SORCERER (Heavy/Doom, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Reign Of The Reaper qui sortira le 27 octobre via Metal Blade. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :
|
|»
|Annoncé pour le 27 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin Records, le nouvel album de GRAVESEND (Black Metal, USA) intitulé Gowanus Death Stomp se dévooile encore un petit peu plus aujourd'hui avec "Lupara Bianca", troisième extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Deranged
02. 11414
03. Even A Worm Will Turn
04. Festering In Squalor
05. Code Of Silence
06. Gowanus Death Stomp
07. Streets Of Destitution
08. Make (One's) Bones
09. Crown Of Tar
10. Thirty Caliber Pesticide
11. The Third Rail
12. Mortsafe (Resurrection Men)
13. Lupara Bianca
14. Carried By Six
15. Vermin Victory
16. Enraged
|
|»
|NAHASHEOL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a publié sur ce lien le titre "Bringer of Divine Ecstasy" tiré de son premier long-format Serpens Abyssi à venir le 3 novembre via Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :
1. Arcanum Mortuus
2. The Aetheric Void
3. The Awakening
4. Bring Of Divine Ecstasy
5. Mambah Maa
6. Devan Thanatha
|
|»
|CIRKELN (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) propose à cette adresse le morceau "The Witch Bell" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus The Primitive Covenant dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 novembre sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Garden of Thorns
2. The Witch Bell
3. Ensam i natt (The Leather Nun cover)
4. Defiled and Sanitized
5. Awakened by Lost Arcane Premonitions
6. As I Lay Waiting
7. His Master's Coils
8. The Death of Thy Father
|
|»
|FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Spectral Parasite" issu de son premier album Monumental Putrescence prévu le 19 décembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Intro (The Entombment)
02. Immense Morbidity
03. The Mortuary Moon
04. Spectral Parasite
05. Cadaveric Apparition
06. Interlude (Towards the Abysmal Doom)
07. Monumental Putrescence
08. Necromantical Winds
09. Swarming Pestilence
10. Outro (The Sinister Mist)
|
|»
|INFERNAL DEVASTATION (Death Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie courant 2024 de son premier full-length. Un extrait, "Dephts of Hell", est d'ores et déjà disponible.
|
|»
|APHELIUM AETERNUM (Symphonic Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Dark Interstellar Mysteries le 1er décembre au format LP via Dominance of Darkness Records après sa sortie CD le mois dernier. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Stargate Opens
2. Dark Interstellar Mysteries
3. Spiritual Journey to the Arcane Cosmos
4. Voidgänger
5. Event Horizon
6. Where Creation Ends
7. Into the Timeless Abyss
8. Nocturnal Dimensions Unfold
9. Dead Eyes Stare into the Nightsky
10. Outro
|
|»
|FALLING FROM GRACE (Groove/Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Final Hour" extrait de son premier long-format At The Edge à venir courant 2024 sur Inverse Records.
|
|»
|BELTFED WEAPON (Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Accept Your Insanity" qui ouvre son EP Darkened Demise paru en juin en auto-production.
|
|»
|CEREMONIAL BLOODBATH (Black / Death, Canada) sera de retour le 17 novembre prochain avec le sortie sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories de son deuxième album intitulé Genesis Of Malignant Entropy. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bloodlust Raids Of Vengeance" :
01. The Ritual Of Unholy Descent
02. Exhumation Of The Ominous
03. Bloodlust Raids Of Vengeance
04. The Boneless One
05. Loathing Swarm
06. Caustic Invocation
07. Dissonance Of Morbidity
08. Mutilation Of Sacrifice
09. The Invocation Of The Tomb Of Mankind
|
|»
|CARCINOID (Death Metal, Australie) sera de retour le 16 novembre prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Encomium To Extinction à paraître sur Headsplit Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Led To The Worms" :
01. Led To The Worms
02. Encomium To Extinction
03. Mired In Decay
04. Morbid Curse
05. Strangulation
|
|»
|PHOBOCOSM (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son troisième album intitulé Foreordained le 8 décembre prochain sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Infomorph" :
01. Premonition
02. Primal Dread
03. Everlasting Void
04. Infomorph
05. Revival
06. For An Aeon
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Billy S.
Par pourriture
Par von_yaourt
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par xworthlessx
Par Sosthène