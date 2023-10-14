»

(Lien direct) ÆOLIAN (Melodic Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "Into the Flames" tiré de son nouveau disque Echoes of the Future à paraître le 24 novembre chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :



1 – Hominis Obscura

2 – Dreams or Reality

3 – The Miracle

4 – Her Grief

5 – Like a Blackened Sun

6 – Into the Flames

7 – Lords of Greed

8 – Echoes of the Future

9 – Chronicles of the Fall



