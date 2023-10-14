chargement...

Les news du 14 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 14 Octobre 2023 Stille Volk - Æolian - Aeternus - Spiritual Deception - Strange New Dawn
»
(Lien direct)
STILLE VOLK (Medieval/Occitan Folk, France) sortira son nouvel album Le Dieu d'Automne le 3 novembre sur Mors Ultima Ratio Productions au format LP.

»
(Lien direct)
ÆOLIAN (Melodic Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "Into the Flames" tiré de son nouveau disque Echoes of the Future à paraître le 24 novembre chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1 – Hominis Obscura
2 – Dreams or Reality
3 – The Miracle
4 – Her Grief
5 – Like a Blackened Sun
6 – Into the Flames
7 – Lords of Greed
8 – Echoes of the Future
9 – Chronicles of the Fall

»
(Lien direct)
AETERNUS (Death Metal, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Existentialist Hunter" issu de son nouvel opus Philosopher prévu le 17 novembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Existentialist Hunter
2. World Bleak Nepotism
3. The Intentionality of Unmitigated Evil
4. Void of Venom
5. Wresting Worm
6. The Luciferian Architect
7. Carving the Pristine Anomie


»
(Lien direct)
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Semitae Mentis le 9 février via Amputated Vein Records (CD & LP) et Earache Records (numérique). Tracklist :

1. The I Swells... (Decadence pt.I)
2. Atavic Future (Decadence pt.II)
3. The Days of Sleep (Decadence pt.III)
4. Beyond Perception and Matter
5. Dirac Sea (feat. Luc Lemay - Gorguts)
6. The Night Opens
7. On the Edge of the Abyss
8. Thousand Lives Within (feat. Karl Sanders - Nile)
9. Individuality Dissolves
10. ...To the Coldest Decline (Decadence pt.IV)

»
(Lien direct)
STRANGE NEW DAWN (Progressive Doom Metal/Rock, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Journey Within" extrait de son nouvel album Nights of Euphoria à venir le 24 novembre sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

01. Journey Within
02. Class Hero Idol
03. Defenders of Faith
04. The Wake of Icons
05. Fortune Bringer
06. Finding the Pieces
07. Seek It
08. High Strangenes
09. Sons of Galaxy
10. The Passing
Thrasho Keyser
14 Octobre 2023

