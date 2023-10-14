SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Semitae Mentis le 9 février via Amputated Vein Records (CD & LP) et Earache Records (numérique). Tracklist :
1. The I Swells... (Decadence pt.I)
2. Atavic Future (Decadence pt.II)
3. The Days of Sleep (Decadence pt.III)
4. Beyond Perception and Matter
5. Dirac Sea (feat. Luc Lemay - Gorguts)
6. The Night Opens
7. On the Edge of the Abyss
8. Thousand Lives Within (feat. Karl Sanders - Nile)
9. Individuality Dissolves
10. ...To the Coldest Decline (Decadence pt.IV)
