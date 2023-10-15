Les news du 15 Octobre 2023 News Les news du 15 Octobre 2023 Hortus Animae - Under the Oak - Malformed - Cruel Fate - TodoMal - Farsoth - Mindrazer » (Lien direct) HORTUS ANIMAE (Progressive Black/Gothic, Italie) a dévoilé une version live du titre "The Bless of Eternal Bleeding" extrait de la réédition de Waltzing Mephisto dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre chez Symbol of Domination / BlackHeavens Music pour son vingtième anniversaire. Tracklist :



CD 1 – Waltzing Mephisto



01. Enter (Part 1)

02. Enter (Part 2)

03. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 1)

04. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 2)

05. Springtime Deaths

06. Souls of the Cold Wind

07. Welcome the Godless

08. Freezing Moon including Terzo Incontro and Tubular Bells (Mayhem / Il Balletto di Bronzo / Mike Oldfield covers)

09. A Feeble Light of Hope

10. You're Dead (Part 1) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]

11. You're Dead (Part 2) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]



CD 2 – Godless Years Live



01. A Dream of Wolves in the Snow (Cradle Of Filth cover)

02. Locusts

03. God and His Disgusting Children

04. Chamber of Endless Nightmares

05. At the End of Doomsday (Parts 2 & 3)

06. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover)

07. Medley (I - In Adoration of the Weeping Skies / II - Cruciatus Tacitus / III - Souls of the Cold Wind)

08. There's No Sanctuary

09. Across the Sea of Pain

10. The Bless of Eternal Bleeding

11. Raining Blood (Slayer cover)

12. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover) [bonus track]





» (Lien direct) UNDER THE OAK (Thrash/Heavy, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Loyal to the Core" tiré de son dernier album Rattus Norvegicus sorti en septembre 2022 via Wormholedeath.





» (Lien direct) MALFORMED (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP The Gathering of Souls sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :



1) Drowning in Emptiness

2) The Gathering of Souls

3) Defiled

4) Enchantments of Nihilism

5) Mind Refinery



» (Lien direct) CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Québec) propose à cette adresse le titre "Descente aux Enfers" issu de son nouveau disque Destin Cruel à paraître le 17 novembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. Triomphe de la Mort

2. Vampire Boréal

3. Destin Cruel

4. Transit Sidéral

5. Descente aux Enfers

6. Feu Christique

7. L'Usurpateur

» (Lien direct) TODOMAL (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus A Greater Good prévu le 24 novembre via Ardua Music. Tracklist :



1. Silent Mass

2. High Time

3. Infero Tristi

4. Ultima Lucerna

5. Dust and Nothingness

6. Antichrist of Love

7. Loss

8. A Greater Good





» (Lien direct) FARSOTH (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le titre "Bound for Death" extrait de son nouvel album Morbid Symphonies à venir le 24 novembre sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :



1. Hate

2. Nothingness

3. Infernal Bondage

4. Morbid Symphony

5. Bound To Death

6. Afterlife

7. Provoke Me

8. Your Death

9. Rotten Flesh Stew

10. World Beyond





» (Lien direct) MINDRAZER (Melodic Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format A Thing of Nightmares en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Les détails :



Tracklist :​



1. Entombed In Time (5:36)

2. Suffer in Silence (4:05)

3. Left to Rot (6:09)

4. In the Corner of Your Eye (6:06)

5. Knightfall (5:35)

6. The Misanthropist (6:11)

7. Extractor (4:51)

8. Better Dead (4:07)

9. Crusader (6:25)

10. Mercy (1:12)



Durée totale : 50:22



Album Credits:​

Tracks 1 & 3 by Nick DeFuria and Mo Uddin

Track 2 by Zack Larmer, Nick DeFuria, Vin Verducci and Brian Weissman

Track 4 by Nick DeFuria, Zack Larmer and Patrick Wentz

Tracks 6 and 9 by Nick DeFuria and Zack Larmer

Tracks 5, 7, 8 and 10 by Nick DeFuria

Production:

Produced by Kevin Antreassian (of The Dillinger Escape Plan)

Mixed by Simon Ficken

Mastered by Josh Gannet

Artwork by Amber Leute



Album Recording Lineup:​

Nick DeFuria - Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Classical Guitar, Additional Percussion

Vin “Hawky” Verducci - Bass Guitar

Brian Weissman - Drums, Percussion, Harsh Vocals

Zack Larmer - Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals

Featuring a guest guitar solo from Mo Uddin on track 7



