chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Bastard Grave
 Bastard Grave - Vortex Of D... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
On Thorns I Lay
 On Thorns I Lay - Aegean So... (C)
Par dedo5021		   
Revenant Marquis
 Revenant Marquis - Milk Teeth (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Moonlight Sorcery
 Moonlight Sorcery - Horned ... (C)
Par pourriture		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - The Enduring Sp... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Discussion avec Sakrifiss, l'enterré vivant
 Discussion avec Sakrifiss, ... (I)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 5 Octobre 2023 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blackjazz Tour 2023
 Blackjazz Tour 2023 - Ckraf... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 27 Septembre 2023
 Les news du 27 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Taake
 Taake - Et Hav Av Avstand (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par xworthlessx		   

Les news du 15 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 15 Octobre 2023 Hortus Animae - Under the Oak - Malformed - Cruel Fate - TodoMal - Farsoth - Mindrazer
»
(Lien direct)
HORTUS ANIMAE (Progressive Black/Gothic, Italie) a dévoilé une version live du titre "The Bless of Eternal Bleeding" extrait de la réédition de Waltzing Mephisto dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre chez Symbol of Domination / BlackHeavens Music pour son vingtième anniversaire. Tracklist :

CD 1 – Waltzing Mephisto

01. Enter (Part 1)
02. Enter (Part 2)
03. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 1)
04. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 2)
05. Springtime Deaths
06. Souls of the Cold Wind
07. Welcome the Godless
08. Freezing Moon including Terzo Incontro and Tubular Bells (Mayhem / Il Balletto di Bronzo / Mike Oldfield covers)
09. A Feeble Light of Hope
10. You're Dead (Part 1) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]
11. You're Dead (Part 2) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]

CD 2 – Godless Years Live

01. A Dream of Wolves in the Snow (Cradle Of Filth cover)
02. Locusts
03. God and His Disgusting Children
04. Chamber of Endless Nightmares
05. At the End of Doomsday (Parts 2 & 3)
06. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover)
07. Medley (I - In Adoration of the Weeping Skies / II - Cruciatus Tacitus / III - Souls of the Cold Wind)
08. There's No Sanctuary
09. Across the Sea of Pain
10. The Bless of Eternal Bleeding
11. Raining Blood (Slayer cover)
12. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover) [bonus track]

»
(Lien direct)
UNDER THE OAK (Thrash/Heavy, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Loyal to the Core" tiré de son dernier album Rattus Norvegicus sorti en septembre 2022 via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
MALFORMED (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP The Gathering of Souls sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :

1) Drowning in Emptiness
2) The Gathering of Souls
3) Defiled
4) Enchantments of Nihilism
5) Mind Refinery

»
(Lien direct)
CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Québec) propose à cette adresse le titre "Descente aux Enfers" issu de son nouveau disque Destin Cruel à paraître le 17 novembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Triomphe de la Mort
2. Vampire Boréal
3. Destin Cruel
4. Transit Sidéral
5. Descente aux Enfers
6. Feu Christique
7. L'Usurpateur

»
(Lien direct)
TODOMAL (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus A Greater Good prévu le 24 novembre via Ardua Music. Tracklist :

1. Silent Mass
2. High Time
3. Infero Tristi
4. Ultima Lucerna
5. Dust and Nothingness
6. Antichrist of Love
7. Loss
8. A Greater Good

»
(Lien direct)
FARSOTH (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le titre "Bound for Death" extrait de son nouvel album Morbid Symphonies à venir le 24 novembre sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Hate
2. Nothingness
3. Infernal Bondage
4. Morbid Symphony
5. Bound To Death
6. Afterlife
7. Provoke Me
8. Your Death
9. Rotten Flesh Stew
10. World Beyond

»
(Lien direct)
MINDRAZER (Melodic Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format A Thing of Nightmares en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Les détails :

Tracklist :​

1. Entombed In Time (5:36)
2. Suffer in Silence (4:05)
3. Left to Rot (6:09)
4. In the Corner of Your Eye (6:06)
5. Knightfall (5:35)
6. The Misanthropist (6:11)
7. Extractor (4:51)
8. Better Dead (4:07)
9. Crusader (6:25)
10. Mercy (1:12)

Durée totale : 50:22

Album Credits:​
Tracks 1 & 3 by Nick DeFuria and Mo Uddin
Track 2 by Zack Larmer, Nick DeFuria, Vin Verducci and Brian Weissman
Track 4 by Nick DeFuria, Zack Larmer and Patrick Wentz
Tracks 6 and 9 by Nick DeFuria and Zack Larmer
Tracks 5, 7, 8 and 10 by Nick DeFuria
Production:
Produced by Kevin Antreassian (of The Dillinger Escape Plan)
Mixed by Simon Ficken
Mastered by Josh Gannet
Artwork by Amber Leute

Album Recording Lineup:​
Nick DeFuria - Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Classical Guitar, Additional Percussion
Vin “Hawky” Verducci - Bass Guitar
Brian Weissman - Drums, Percussion, Harsh Vocals
Zack Larmer - Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals
Featuring a guest guitar solo from Mo Uddin on track 7
Thrasho Keyser
15 Octobre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Wolves In The Throne Room
Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledg...
Lire la chronique
Ruin Lust
Dissimulant
Lire la chronique
Salacious Gods
Oalevluuk
Lire la chronique
Syndrome 81
Prisons Imaginaires
Lire la chronique
Contorsion
The Children Of The Snake (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bastard Grave
Vortex Of Disgust
Lire la chronique
Bergrizen
Orathania
Lire la chronique
Interemo
Buried In Rotten Remains
Lire la chronique
Skourge
Torrential Torment
Lire la chronique
Dungeon
Into The Ruins (EP)
Lire la chronique
Moonlight Sorcery
Horned Lord of the Thorned ...
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
The Enduring Spirit
Lire la chronique
Blackjazz Tour 2023
Ckraft + Shining
Lire le live report
Feral / Crawl
Made As Those Who Are No Lo...
Lire la chronique
Discussion avec Sakrifiss, l'enterré vivant
Lire l'interview
Revenant Marquis
Milk Teeth
Lire la chronique
Cvinger
Doctrines By The Figures Of...
Lire la chronique
Hån
Conquering Magnificent Halls
Lire la chronique
Toter Fisch
Aspidochelone
Lire la chronique
Läjä Äijälä & Albert Witchfinder
Ordeal and Triumph
Lire la chronique
Frozen Graves
An Age Of Emptiness
Lire la chronique
Athiel
Destroy The Laws Of God
Lire la chronique
Profanatica
Crux Simplex
Lire la chronique
Fluisteraars
De Kronieken Van Het Verdwe...
Lire la chronique
Serpent Corpse
Blood Sabbath
Lire la chronique
Hertz Kankarok
Gothic Materialism
Lire la chronique
Taake
Et Hav Av Avstand
Lire la chronique
Marduk
Memento Mori
Lire la chronique
Move
Black Radical Love
Lire la chronique
Sielunvihollinen
Helvetinkone
Lire la chronique