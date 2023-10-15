|
Les news du 15 Octobre 2023
News
Les news du 15 Octobre 2023 Hortus Animae - Under the Oak - Malformed - Cruel Fate - TodoMal - Farsoth - Mindrazer
|»
|HORTUS ANIMAE (Progressive Black/Gothic, Italie) a dévoilé une version live du titre "The Bless of Eternal Bleeding" extrait de la réédition de Waltzing Mephisto dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre chez Symbol of Domination / BlackHeavens Music pour son vingtième anniversaire. Tracklist :
CD 1 – Waltzing Mephisto
01. Enter (Part 1)
02. Enter (Part 2)
03. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 1)
04. A Lifetime Obscurity (Part 2)
05. Springtime Deaths
06. Souls of the Cold Wind
07. Welcome the Godless
08. Freezing Moon including Terzo Incontro and Tubular Bells (Mayhem / Il Balletto di Bronzo / Mike Oldfield covers)
09. A Feeble Light of Hope
10. You're Dead (Part 1) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]
11. You're Dead (Part 2) (Norma Tanega cover) [bonus track]
CD 2 – Godless Years Live
01. A Dream of Wolves in the Snow (Cradle Of Filth cover)
02. Locusts
03. God and His Disgusting Children
04. Chamber of Endless Nightmares
05. At the End of Doomsday (Parts 2 & 3)
06. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover)
07. Medley (I - In Adoration of the Weeping Skies / II - Cruciatus Tacitus / III - Souls of the Cold Wind)
08. There's No Sanctuary
09. Across the Sea of Pain
10. The Bless of Eternal Bleeding
11. Raining Blood (Slayer cover)
12. Aqualung (Jethro Tull cover) [bonus track]
|
|»
|UNDER THE OAK (Thrash/Heavy, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Loyal to the Core" tiré de son dernier album Rattus Norvegicus sorti en septembre 2022 via Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|MALFORMED (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP The Gathering of Souls sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :
1) Drowning in Emptiness
2) The Gathering of Souls
3) Defiled
4) Enchantments of Nihilism
5) Mind Refinery
|
|»
|CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Québec) propose à cette adresse le titre "Descente aux Enfers" issu de son nouveau disque Destin Cruel à paraître le 17 novembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Triomphe de la Mort
2. Vampire Boréal
3. Destin Cruel
4. Transit Sidéral
5. Descente aux Enfers
6. Feu Christique
7. L'Usurpateur
|
|»
|TODOMAL (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus A Greater Good prévu le 24 novembre via Ardua Music. Tracklist :
1. Silent Mass
2. High Time
3. Infero Tristi
4. Ultima Lucerna
5. Dust and Nothingness
6. Antichrist of Love
7. Loss
8. A Greater Good
|
|»
|FARSOTH (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le titre "Bound for Death" extrait de son nouvel album Morbid Symphonies à venir le 24 novembre sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Hate
2. Nothingness
3. Infernal Bondage
4. Morbid Symphony
5. Bound To Death
6. Afterlife
7. Provoke Me
8. Your Death
9. Rotten Flesh Stew
10. World Beyond
|
|»
|MINDRAZER (Melodic Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format A Thing of Nightmares en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Les détails :
Tracklist :
1. Entombed In Time (5:36)
2. Suffer in Silence (4:05)
3. Left to Rot (6:09)
4. In the Corner of Your Eye (6:06)
5. Knightfall (5:35)
6. The Misanthropist (6:11)
7. Extractor (4:51)
8. Better Dead (4:07)
9. Crusader (6:25)
10. Mercy (1:12)
Durée totale : 50:22
Album Credits:
Tracks 1 & 3 by Nick DeFuria and Mo Uddin
Track 2 by Zack Larmer, Nick DeFuria, Vin Verducci and Brian Weissman
Track 4 by Nick DeFuria, Zack Larmer and Patrick Wentz
Tracks 6 and 9 by Nick DeFuria and Zack Larmer
Tracks 5, 7, 8 and 10 by Nick DeFuria
Production:
Produced by Kevin Antreassian (of The Dillinger Escape Plan)
Mixed by Simon Ficken
Mastered by Josh Gannet
Artwork by Amber Leute
Album Recording Lineup:
Nick DeFuria - Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Classical Guitar, Additional Percussion
Vin “Hawky” Verducci - Bass Guitar
Brian Weissman - Drums, Percussion, Harsh Vocals
Zack Larmer - Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals
Featuring a guest guitar solo from Mo Uddin on track 7
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par dedo5021
Par Billy S.
Par pourriture
Par von_yaourt
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par xworthlessx