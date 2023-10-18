chargement...

Stenched
 Stenched - Gorging On Mephi... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - 四元素 (Shige... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
No Return
 No Return - Seasons of Soul (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room -... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Burzum
 Burzum - Fallen (C)
Par peti_lap1		   
Have a Nice Life
 Have a Nice Life - Deathcon... (C)
Par peti_lap1		   
Caverne
 Caverne - La Fin De Tous Le... (C)
Par peti_lap1		   
In Der Welt
 In Der Welt - In Der Welt (C)
Par peti_lap1		   
Bastard Grave
 Bastard Grave - Vortex Of D... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
On Thorns I Lay
 On Thorns I Lay - Aegean So... (C)
Par dedo5021		   
Revenant Marquis
 Revenant Marquis - Milk Teeth (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Moonlight Sorcery
 Moonlight Sorcery - Horned ... (C)
Par pourriture		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - The Enduring Sp... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Discussion avec Sakrifiss, l'enterré vivant
 Discussion avec Sakrifiss, ... (I)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 5 Octobre 2023 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blackjazz Tour 2023
 Blackjazz Tour 2023 - Ckraf... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 18 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 18 Octobre 2023 Carnal Tomb - Cailleach Calling - Afterbirth - Ecocide - Horrifier - Askesis - Owdwyr - Infection Code - Void - BlackFlow - Greh - Suicide Circle - Savage - Display of Decay - On Thorns I Lay
»
(Lien direct)
CARNAL TOMB (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Embalmed In Decay qui sortira le 3 novembre via Testimony Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
CAILLEACH CALLING (Post Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Glittering Delusion" qui découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
AFTERBIRTH (Atmospheric Progressive Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé ici son nouvel album In But Not Of en écoute intégrale avant sa sortie vendredi via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1 Tightening The Screws
2 Devils With Dead Eyes
3 Vomit On Humanity
4 Autoerotic Amputation
5 Vivisected Psychopomp
6 Hovering Human Head Drones
7 In But Not Of
8 Angels Feast On Flies
9 Time Enough Tomorrow
10 Death Invents Itself
11 Succumb To Life

»
(Lien direct)
ECOCIDE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) propose son nouveau disque Metamorphosis en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Prologue
2. Metamorphosis
3. Terminus
4. Corrupted Reality
5. On the Shores of Madness
6. Vortex Singularity
7. Transcendence of the Mind
8. The Flayed
9. Amongst the Tombs

»
(Lien direct)
HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier longue-durée Horrid Resurrection le 15 décembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Chainsaw Death
2. Injected Corpse
3. Hooks In Flesh
4. Assimilated Life
5. Deranged Sanity
6. Sick Twisted Pleasures
7. Sadistic Impalement
8. Horrid Resurrection

»
(Lien direct)
ASKESIS (Black/Death, Italie) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Beyond the Fate of Death qui sort vendredi via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1.Retaliation
2.Creation of Non-Existence
3.Logical Suicide
4.Dawn of Current Inferno
5.King of Somberness
6.Stone of Perdition
7.With No Death that Chases Us
8.Black Ontology

»
(Lien direct)
OWDWYR (Classical Technical Death Metal, USA) offre son premier full-length Receptor en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 20 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Praefatio
2. The Liminal Carapace
3. Ripped from The Bog
4. Stench of Indemnity
5. Lagos
6. Ein
7. Writhe
8. Supplicant
9. Reverie
10. Cower
11. A Vessel Emerges
12 Not Afraid
13. Pitchtongue Vesper
14. Catalyst Sequence
15. The Sputtering Torch

»
(Lien direct)
INFECTION CODE (Industrial Thrash Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Sulphur le 17 novembre sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Maze Of Death
02. The Colour Out Of Space
03. Evil Side Of Mercy
04. Deleted Error
05. Old Viral Order
06. Protoplasm Hope
07. Something Wicked This Way Comes
08. Blinded By Fear
09. Lurking Creepy Love

»
(Lien direct)
VOID (Avant-garde Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Jadjow le 7 décembre chez Brucia Records. Un premier extrait, "Self Isolation", est disponible ici. Tracklist :

01. Fables From a Post-Truth Era (09:52)
02. Interdaementional (07:28)
03. Only For You (08:15)
04. Oduduwa's Chain (05:50)
05. When Lucifer Dies (06:12)
06. Self Isolation (05:19)
07. Swamp Dog (05:43)
08. Interlude (01:28)
09. Iniquitous Owl (06:26)

»
(Lien direct)
BLACKFLOW (Heavy/Doom, Chili) sortira son premier longue-durée Seeds of Downfall le 15 décembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Neo Middle-Ages
2. Egomaniacal Fraternity
3. Society Worm
4. Indifferent To Others
5. Iron To Rust
6. Inhumane
7. Corrupted
8. 1830
9. Aspirations Of The Species [CD bonus track]

»
(Lien direct)
GREH (Sludge Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Inhumed To Forget" tiré de son dernier EP Reversion Of The Repressed paru en mars en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
SUICIDE CIRCLE (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Bukkake of Souls le 29 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Star Spawn [6:49]
2. The Highest Spheres [6:27]
3. The Advent [6:58]
4. Bukkake of Souls [8:21]
5. For Nothing [5:20]
6. The Prince of Darkness [7:07]
7. Any of You [6:17]

»
(Lien direct)
SAVAGE (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a posté son premier long-format Glory Riders en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Carcass on Your Shoulders
2. Life in Chains
3. Make my Day
4. Master Bator
5. Wheels of Fire
6. Thirty & Dirty
7. Nightmare Invaders
8 Glory Riders

»
(Lien direct)
DISPLAY OF DECAY (Brutal Death, Canada) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Vitriol qui sort vendredi via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Malicious Motorcide (3:17)
2. The Butcher (4:26)
3. Legion of Doom (4:04)
4. Familial Feast (3:26)
5. Harbinger (3:06)
6. Hot Lead Vengeance (4:01)
7. Slaughtercast (3:54)
8. Vitriol (3:19)

Durée totale : 29:36

»
(Lien direct)
ON THORNS I LAY (Death/Doom/Gothic/Rock, Grèce) vient de sortir sur Season of Mist son nouvel album éponyme que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. Fallen From Grace (8:07)
2. Newborn Skies (4:44)
3. Crestfallen (8:08)
4. Among The Wolves (7:38)
5. Raise Empires (7:18)
6. Thorns Of Fire (7:23)

Total: 58:54
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
18 Octobre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
