Les news du 18 Octobre 2023
|CARNAL TOMB (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Embalmed In Decay qui sortira le 3 novembre via Testimony Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :
|AFTERBIRTH (Atmospheric Progressive Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé ici son nouvel album In But Not Of en écoute intégrale avant sa sortie vendredi via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Tightening The Screws
2 Devils With Dead Eyes
3 Vomit On Humanity
4 Autoerotic Amputation
5 Vivisected Psychopomp
6 Hovering Human Head Drones
7 In But Not Of
8 Angels Feast On Flies
9 Time Enough Tomorrow
10 Death Invents Itself
11 Succumb To Life
|ECOCIDE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) propose son nouveau disque Metamorphosis en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Prologue
2. Metamorphosis
3. Terminus
4. Corrupted Reality
5. On the Shores of Madness
6. Vortex Singularity
7. Transcendence of the Mind
8. The Flayed
9. Amongst the Tombs
|HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier longue-durée Horrid Resurrection le 15 décembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Chainsaw Death
2. Injected Corpse
3. Hooks In Flesh
4. Assimilated Life
5. Deranged Sanity
6. Sick Twisted Pleasures
7. Sadistic Impalement
8. Horrid Resurrection
|ASKESIS (Black/Death, Italie) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Beyond the Fate of Death qui sort vendredi via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1.Retaliation
2.Creation of Non-Existence
3.Logical Suicide
4.Dawn of Current Inferno
5.King of Somberness
6.Stone of Perdition
7.With No Death that Chases Us
8.Black Ontology
|OWDWYR (Classical Technical Death Metal, USA) offre son premier full-length Receptor en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 20 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Praefatio
2. The Liminal Carapace
3. Ripped from The Bog
4. Stench of Indemnity
5. Lagos
6. Ein
7. Writhe
8. Supplicant
9. Reverie
10. Cower
11. A Vessel Emerges
12 Not Afraid
13. Pitchtongue Vesper
14. Catalyst Sequence
15. The Sputtering Torch
|INFECTION CODE (Industrial Thrash Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Sulphur le 17 novembre sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Maze Of Death
02. The Colour Out Of Space
03. Evil Side Of Mercy
04. Deleted Error
05. Old Viral Order
06. Protoplasm Hope
07. Something Wicked This Way Comes
08. Blinded By Fear
09. Lurking Creepy Love
|VOID (Avant-garde Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Jadjow le 7 décembre chez Brucia Records. Un premier extrait, "Self Isolation", est disponible ici. Tracklist :
01. Fables From a Post-Truth Era (09:52)
02. Interdaementional (07:28)
03. Only For You (08:15)
04. Oduduwa's Chain (05:50)
05. When Lucifer Dies (06:12)
06. Self Isolation (05:19)
07. Swamp Dog (05:43)
08. Interlude (01:28)
09. Iniquitous Owl (06:26)
|BLACKFLOW (Heavy/Doom, Chili) sortira son premier longue-durée Seeds of Downfall le 15 décembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Neo Middle-Ages
2. Egomaniacal Fraternity
3. Society Worm
4. Indifferent To Others
5. Iron To Rust
6. Inhumane
7. Corrupted
8. 1830
9. Aspirations Of The Species [CD bonus track]
|GREH (Sludge Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Inhumed To Forget" tiré de son dernier EP Reversion Of The Repressed paru en mars en auto-production.
|SUICIDE CIRCLE (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Bukkake of Souls le 29 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Star Spawn [6:49]
2. The Highest Spheres [6:27]
3. The Advent [6:58]
4. Bukkake of Souls [8:21]
5. For Nothing [5:20]
6. The Prince of Darkness [7:07]
7. Any of You [6:17]
|SAVAGE (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a posté son premier long-format Glory Riders en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Carcass on Your Shoulders
2. Life in Chains
3. Make my Day
4. Master Bator
5. Wheels of Fire
6. Thirty & Dirty
7. Nightmare Invaders
8 Glory Riders
|DISPLAY OF DECAY (Brutal Death, Canada) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Vitriol qui sort vendredi via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Malicious Motorcide (3:17)
2. The Butcher (4:26)
3. Legion of Doom (4:04)
4. Familial Feast (3:26)
5. Harbinger (3:06)
6. Hot Lead Vengeance (4:01)
7. Slaughtercast (3:54)
8. Vitriol (3:19)
Durée totale : 29:36
|ON THORNS I LAY (Death/Doom/Gothic/Rock, Grèce) vient de sortir sur Season of Mist son nouvel album éponyme que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1. Fallen From Grace (8:07)
2. Newborn Skies (4:44)
3. Crestfallen (8:08)
4. Among The Wolves (7:38)
5. Raise Empires (7:18)
6. Thorns Of Fire (7:23)
Total: 58:54
