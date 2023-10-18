»

(Lien direct) AFTERBIRTH (Atmospheric Progressive Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé ici son nouvel album In But Not Of en écoute intégrale avant sa sortie vendredi via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1 Tightening The Screws

2 Devils With Dead Eyes

3 Vomit On Humanity

4 Autoerotic Amputation

5 Vivisected Psychopomp

6 Hovering Human Head Drones

7 In But Not Of

8 Angels Feast On Flies

9 Time Enough Tomorrow

10 Death Invents Itself

11 Succumb To Life