(Lien direct) BEYOND THE HATE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "The Lighthouse" et extrait de son premier long-format Darkest Times à venir le 8 mars sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01. Sign Of Weakness

02. Alone I Die

03. The Lighthouse

04. Black Within (feat. Katri Hiovain-Asikainen)

05. The Plague Upon Us

06. Left Behind

07. Dark Is The Sky

08. Dead Ones

09. Stranger in Me

10. Times of Misery

11. The Last Moments

12. In Memoriam (feat. Jaakko Mäntymaa)



