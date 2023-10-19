|
Les news du 19 Octobre 2023
News
Les news du 19 Octobre 2023
|DIMMU BORGIR (Metal Cinématique, Norvège) sortira le 8 décembre via Nuclear Blast une compilation intitulée Inspiratio Profanus qui regroupera l'intégralité des reprises faites par le groupe depuis ses débuts. Le tracklisting est le suivant :
1. Black Metal (VENOM)
2. Satan My Master (BATHORY)
3. Dead Men Don’t Rape (G.G.F.H.)
4. Nocturnal Fear (CELTIC FROST)
5. Burn In Hell (TWISTED SISTER)
6. Perfect Strangers (DEEP PURPLE)
7. Metal Heart (ACCEPT)
8. Nocturnal Fear (CELTIC FROST)
|»
|ABIGAIL WILLIAMS (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA/Irlande) est actuellement en studio pour l'enregistrement d'un nouvel album prévu courant 2024 chez Agonia Records.
|»
|RECKLESS (Speed Metal, Colombie) offre son premier full-length Sharp Magick Steel en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Kneel Before The Gods
2. Crimson Obsession
3. Glittering Death
4. Sharp Magik Steel
5. Behind The Mist
6. Neutralized
7. Wake Up Screaming
8. Unholy Odyssey
|»
|XOTH (Technical Death/Black/Thrash, USA) propose en écoute ici le titre "Manuscripts of Madness" issu de son nouveau disque Exogalactic dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 novembre sur Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :
1. Reptilian Bloodsport
2. Manuscripts of Madness
3. Sporecraft Zero
4. The Parasitic Orchestra
5. Saga of the Blade
6. Reflective Nemesis
7. Battlesphere
8. Map to the Stars, Monument to the Ancients
|»
|HYPERIA (Melodic Thrash/Death, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus The Serpent's Cycle à paraître le 17 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Ego Trip (4:41)
2. Automatic Thrash Machine (4:02)
3. Prophet of Deceit (4:16)
4. Psychosomatic (4:29)
5. The Serpent’s Cycle (5:04)
6. Trapped in Time (3:58)
7. Spirit Bandit (4:04)
8. Eye for an Eye ( 4:47)
9. Binge & Surge (3:44)
10. Deathbringer (5:31)
11. Crazy On You [Heart Cover] (5:03)
Durée totale : 49:41
|»
|TWEEDLEDEAD (Extreme Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "Sins" extrait de son premier longue-durée Infernotes qui sort le 22 novembre chez Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01 Remains
02 Anger Mud
03 Kingdom Collapse
04 Psychotropic Lies
05 Cain
06 Ad Extirpanda
07 Liars
08 Queen
09 Inﬂucancer
10 Nightmares
11 Sins
12 Rostov Butcher
|»
|HATRED REIGNS (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Awaken The Ancients le 1er décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Awaken The Ancients (5:20)
2. Pain Leads To Nothingness (3:16)
3. To Depths Unknown (2:40)
4. Obsolarium (2:36)
5. Ushered By Charon (5:23)
6. Planes Divide (3:47)
7. Absentia (4:58)
8. Departing Acheron (3:43)
Durée totale : 31:20
|»
|ABIGAIL (Black/Thrash, Japon) et NEKROFILTH (Death/Thrash/Hardcore Punk, USA) ont dévoilé l'intégralité de leur split Fuck in Hell's Evil Bitches prévu demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Fuck in Hell's Evil Bitches
2. Endless Holocaust
3. Black Funeral War
4. Bestial Metal Attack
5. I Crave Disease
6. Fuck In Hell
7. Squirming Corpse
8. Forming (Germs cover)
9. I Feel Nothing
Tracks 1-4 = Abigail
Tracks 5-9 = Nekrofilth
|»
|SLÔDDER (Sludge/Doom, Suède) sortira son nouvel album A Mind Designed to Destroy Beautiful Things le 24 novembre sur Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :
REMFsA
Mind Designed to Destroy Beautiful Things
Shitwalker
Warpaint
Bumrushed
Still No Friends
46
Reptile
|»
|RETURNING (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) va éditer son premier full-length Severance, sorti en février en numérique, aux formats CD et K7 chez Breath:Sun:Bone:Blood le 10 novembre. Tracklist :
01. Path of Ashes
02. Primal Remembrance
03. False Light Sickening
04. Bright Power, Dark Peace
|»
|AVRÆ LVNÆ (Black Metal/Ambient, Équateur) sortira son premier longue-durée Ntdd Strl le 8 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Ntr - Cnstlcn d Rn
2. Ntdd Strl
3. N l Mjstvs Nch
4. Crpt Strl
5. Ls Strlls sn ls Js Csmcs
6. Scndnd ls Nfns Cnfn Strl
7. Ls Rgns Hnsptas dl Vnrs
8. Vtr - Cntlcn d Scrpn
|»
|BEYOND THE HATE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "The Lighthouse" et extrait de son premier long-format Darkest Times à venir le 8 mars sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Sign Of Weakness
02. Alone I Die
03. The Lighthouse
04. Black Within (feat. Katri Hiovain-Asikainen)
05. The Plague Upon Us
06. Left Behind
07. Dark Is The Sky
08. Dead Ones
09. Stranger in Me
10. Times of Misery
11. The Last Moments
12. In Memoriam (feat. Jaakko Mäntymaa)
|»
|DRAGONFORCE (Power Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Warp Speed Warriors qui sortira le 15 mars via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Astro Warrior Anthem
2. Power Of The Triforce
3. Kingdom Of Steel
4. Burning Heart
5. Space Marine Corp
6. Doomsday Party
7. Prelude To Darkness
8. The Killer Queen
9. Pixel Prison
