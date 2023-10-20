chargement...

From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Moonlight Sorcery
 Moonlight Sorcery - Horned ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Stenched
 Stenched - Gorging On Mephi... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - 四元素 (Shige... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Grift
 Grift - Dolt land (C)
Par Esspekuer		   
No Return
 No Return - Seasons of Soul (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room -... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Burzum
 Burzum - Fallen (C)
Par peti_lap1		   
Have a Nice Life
 Have a Nice Life - Deathcon... (C)
Par peti_lap1		   
Caverne
 Caverne - La Fin De Tous Le... (C)
Par peti_lap1		   
In Der Welt
 In Der Welt - In Der Welt (C)
Par peti_lap1		   
Bastard Grave
 Bastard Grave - Vortex Of D... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
On Thorns I Lay
 On Thorns I Lay - Aegean So... (C)
Par dedo5021		   
Revenant Marquis
 Revenant Marquis - Milk Teeth (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - The Enduring Sp... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   

Les news du 20 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 20 Octobre 2023 Dimmu Borgir - The Plague - Ritual Clearing - Sadist - Bacterial Husk - Venus - Sardonic Witchery - Welcome To Pleshiwar - Malicious - Mormânt De Snagov - Martyrdoom
»
(Lien direct)
DIMMU BORGIR (Metal Cinématique, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait de sa compilation intitulée Inspiratio Profanus qui sortira le 8 décembre via Nuclear Blast et regroupe l'intégralité des reprises faites par le groupe depuis ses débuts. "Black Metal" s'écoute ici :


»
(Lien direct)
THE PLAGUE (Death Metal, Australie) a publié une "vidéo" pour le titre "Hacked and Butchered" tiré de son nouvel opus Erosion of Gods dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 octobre via Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

01. Harbinger of the Abyss
02. Hacked and Butchered
03. Living Catatonic
04. Impulsive Convulsions
05. Incinerated
06. Desolate Wasteland
07. Rotten, Dried, and Mummified
08. Roadside Burial
09. Entrenched in Decay
10. Erosion of Gods

»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL CLEARING (Black Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier album Penitence à paraître le 17 novembre sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Burn [8:15]
2. Penitence [3:40]
3. Cold, Forever [6:53]
4. Deathfog [5:15]
5. Void [6:46]
6. Mensis [7:42]

»
(Lien direct)
SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a terminé l'écriture de son nouveau disque. Les Italiens entreront en studio à la fin de l'année pour une sortie prévue courant 2024 chez Agonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BACTERIAL HUSK (Death Metal, USA) offre en écoute ici le morceau "Flayed By Anomalies" extrait de son premier full-length Anthropogenic Ruin qui sort le 27 octobre via The Metalhead Box. Tracklist :

1. Spores of Hallucinosis
2. Flayed By Anomalies
3. Plague Pollination
4. Corrupted Hydrosphere
5. Enshrined Gravitational Aberration
6. Umbilical Sewage
7. Mystics of Transmutation
8. Chemically Evolved
9. Cesarean-Born Constellations
10. Starving the Immortal

»
(Lien direct)
VENUS (Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Artificially Prolonged Existance" extrait de son premier long-format Obscured Until Observed prévu le 14 novembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Sons of Grus
02. The Observatory
03. City of Nektron
04. Circus Strange
05. Alive
06. Artificially Prolonged Existance
07. Venus Legacy
08. The Arrythmic Pulse of Universe
09. Subatomic Search For Human Consciousness

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SARDONIC WITCHERY (Black Metal, Portugal) a sorti une démo intitulée Wrath In Blasphemy en prévision de son nouvel opus Barbaric Evil Power prévu le 15 janvier chez War March Records, Nekrogoat Heresy Productions, Aniquilación Satanica Prod et Abyssal Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
WELCOME TO PLESHIWAR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Apostasy Pt.1" extrait de son premier long-format Apostasy Pt.1 à venir le 9 novembre via MDD Records. Tracklist :

Apostasy Pt.1
Sisyphean Task (Le Mythe De Sisyphe)
Sorrow
Darkness Within Light
Praying Mantis
Apostasy Pt.2

»
(Lien direct)
MALICIOUS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Merciless Storm le 1er décembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Merciless Storm
2. Invasive Terror
3. Ambient Sonic Annihilation
4. Chronic Quake

»
(Lien direct)
MORMÂNT DE SNAGOV (Black Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Invocation Through Revocation le 17 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Absurdity Ingrained
2. Perennial Bliss
3. Upon Their Feeble Existence
4. Revocation Through Invocation
5. The Cloak of Doctrine
6. Heretic Inception
7. Valediction for the Nameless

»
(Lien direct)
MARTYRDOOM (Death Metal, Pologne) propose son nouvel album As Torment Prevails en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Voidcreeper
2. 93
3. Katatonic Ascension of Cirrhosis
4. Purtenance
5. Shedding of the Soul
6. Torment
7. Festering Existence
8. Garden of Flesh
9. In the Grip of Winter [Autopsy cover]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Octobre 2023

