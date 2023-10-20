|
Les news du 20 Octobre 2023
|DIMMU BORGIR (Metal Cinématique, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait de sa compilation intitulée Inspiratio Profanus qui sortira le 8 décembre via Nuclear Blast et regroupe l'intégralité des reprises faites par le groupe depuis ses débuts. "Black Metal" s'écoute ici :
|THE PLAGUE (Death Metal, Australie) a publié une "vidéo" pour le titre "Hacked and Butchered" tiré de son nouvel opus Erosion of Gods dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 octobre via Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :
01. Harbinger of the Abyss
02. Hacked and Butchered
03. Living Catatonic
04. Impulsive Convulsions
05. Incinerated
06. Desolate Wasteland
07. Rotten, Dried, and Mummified
08. Roadside Burial
09. Entrenched in Decay
10. Erosion of Gods
|RITUAL CLEARING (Black Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier album Penitence à paraître le 17 novembre sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Burn [8:15]
2. Penitence [3:40]
3. Cold, Forever [6:53]
4. Deathfog [5:15]
5. Void [6:46]
6. Mensis [7:42]
|SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a terminé l'écriture de son nouveau disque. Les Italiens entreront en studio à la fin de l'année pour une sortie prévue courant 2024 chez Agonia Records.
|BACTERIAL HUSK (Death Metal, USA) offre en écoute ici le morceau "Flayed By Anomalies" extrait de son premier full-length Anthropogenic Ruin qui sort le 27 octobre via The Metalhead Box. Tracklist :
1. Spores of Hallucinosis
2. Flayed By Anomalies
3. Plague Pollination
4. Corrupted Hydrosphere
5. Enshrined Gravitational Aberration
6. Umbilical Sewage
7. Mystics of Transmutation
8. Chemically Evolved
9. Cesarean-Born Constellations
10. Starving the Immortal
|VENUS (Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Artificially Prolonged Existance" extrait de son premier long-format Obscured Until Observed prévu le 14 novembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Sons of Grus
02. The Observatory
03. City of Nektron
04. Circus Strange
05. Alive
06. Artificially Prolonged Existance
07. Venus Legacy
08. The Arrythmic Pulse of Universe
09. Subatomic Search For Human Consciousness
|Le one-man band SARDONIC WITCHERY (Black Metal, Portugal) a sorti une démo intitulée Wrath In Blasphemy en prévision de son nouvel opus Barbaric Evil Power prévu le 15 janvier chez War March Records, Nekrogoat Heresy Productions, Aniquilación Satanica Prod et Abyssal Productions.
|WELCOME TO PLESHIWAR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Apostasy Pt.1" extrait de son premier long-format Apostasy Pt.1 à venir le 9 novembre via MDD Records. Tracklist :
Apostasy Pt.1
Sisyphean Task (Le Mythe De Sisyphe)
Sorrow
Darkness Within Light
Praying Mantis
Apostasy Pt.2
|MALICIOUS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Merciless Storm le 1er décembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Merciless Storm
2. Invasive Terror
3. Ambient Sonic Annihilation
4. Chronic Quake
|MORMÂNT DE SNAGOV (Black Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Invocation Through Revocation le 17 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Absurdity Ingrained
2. Perennial Bliss
3. Upon Their Feeble Existence
4. Revocation Through Invocation
5. The Cloak of Doctrine
6. Heretic Inception
7. Valediction for the Nameless
|MARTYRDOOM (Death Metal, Pologne) propose son nouvel album As Torment Prevails en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Voidcreeper
2. 93
3. Katatonic Ascension of Cirrhosis
4. Purtenance
5. Shedding of the Soul
6. Torment
7. Festering Existence
8. Garden of Flesh
9. In the Grip of Winter [Autopsy cover]
