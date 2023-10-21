»

(Lien direct) EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT (Brutal Slam Deathcore, France) offre le morceau "Oppression" en écoute. Celui-ci apparaîtra sur nouvel album Made of Stone dont la sortie est programmée pour le 1er décembre chez Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :



1. Nemesis

2. Aeons Of Fire

3. Unconquered (Feat Jason Netherton from Misery Index)

4. Oppression

5. Above Creation

6. Made Of Stone Part I (Feat Kirk Windstein from Crowbar)

7. Made Of Stone Part II

8. Worthless Hound

9. Minotaur’s Wrath

10. Exterminate The Threat (Feat Julien Truchan from Benighted)

11. Fury Of The Fates

12. The Ones Above Us



