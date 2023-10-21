chargement...

Les news du 21 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 21 Octobre 2023 Spiritual Deception - Embrace Your Punishment - Herzog - Silva - Bloodphemy - Cardiac Arrest - Sâver - E-Town Concrete - Revulsed
»
(Lien direct)
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Thousand Lives Within" extrait de son premier full-length Semitae Mentis à venir le 9 février sur Amputated Vein Records. Tracklist :

1. The I Swells... (Decadence pt.I)
2. Atavic Future (Decadence pt.II)
3. The Days of Sleep (Decadence pt.III)
4. Beyond Perception and Matter
5. Dirac Sea (feat. Luc Lemay - Gorguts)
6. The Night opens
7. On the Edge of the Abyss
8. Thousand Lives Within (feat. Karl Sanders - Nile)
9. Individuality Dissolves
10. ...To the Coldest Decline (Decadence pt.IV)

»
(Lien direct)
EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT (Brutal Slam Deathcore, France) offre le morceau "Oppression" en écoute. Celui-ci apparaîtra sur nouvel album Made of Stone dont la sortie est programmée pour le 1er décembre chez Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1. Nemesis
2. Aeons Of Fire
3. Unconquered (Feat Jason Netherton from Misery Index)
4. Oppression
5. Above Creation
6. Made Of Stone Part I (Feat Kirk Windstein from Crowbar)
7. Made Of Stone Part II
8. Worthless Hound
9. Minotaur’s Wrath
10. Exterminate The Threat (Feat Julien Truchan from Benighted)
11. Fury Of The Fates
12. The Ones Above Us

»
(Lien direct)
HERZOG (Black Metal, Belgique) propose en écoute le titre "All Rites" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Furnace qui sort le 24 novembre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Loss of Utopia
2. Acheminement
3. Melted Tesseract
4. Oath of Weakness
5. The Craftsmen
6. All Rites
7. Oath of I
8. Oath of Us

»
(Lien direct)
SILVA (Melodic Black/Death, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Forgotten Sanctuary sur Black Lion Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Foreboding Ruins
2. Desolate Hordes
3. Forgotten Sanctuary
4. Aurora
5. Death, My Becoming
6. Burrowed Light
7. Eye of Fate
8. Beyond Death

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODPHEMY (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le titre "Convoluted Reality" issu de son nouveau disque Dawn of Malevolence à paraître le 17 novembre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1 . Convoluted Reality
2. Therapeutic Torturing
3. Metamorphic Disposition
4. Sanity Obfuscation
5. Incarcerated Recollections
6. Demented Masquerade
7. Dawn of Malevolence
8. Crimson Redemption
9. From Suffering to Violence

»
(Lien direct)
CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Victims to the Blasphemy" issu de son nouvel opus The Stench of Eternity prévu au printemps prochain via Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
SÂVER (Sludge/Post-Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Eliminate Distance" extrait de son nouvel album From Ember And Rust à venir le 17 novembre sur Pelagic Records. Tracklist :

1. Formless
2. I, Evaporate
3. Eliminate Distance
4. Ember & Rust
5. Primal One 07:01
6. The Object
7. All in Disarray

»
(Lien direct)
Dix-neuf ans après sa dernière sortie, E-TOWN CONCRETE (Hardcore, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single intitulé "Level Up". Ce dernier est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
REVULSED (Brutal Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Cerebral Contamination le 15 décembre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Beyond The Depths Of The Subconscious" :

01. Dawn Of Inhuman Savagery
02. Equitable Sufferance
03. Asomatous Existence
04. Delusional Servitude
05. Beyond The Depths Of The Subconscious
06. Perditional Enslavement
07. Nefarious Devourment
08. Monotheistic Postulation
09. Inconceivable Hallucinations
10. Deistic Repudiation
11. Cerebral Contamination
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
21 Octobre 2023

