Les news du 25 Octobre 2023
Les news du 25 Octobre 2023 Mortal Vision - i Helvete - Pessimystic - Lightlorn - Aegrus - Vokonis - Valdrin - Plague of the Fallen - Netherdom - Savage - Ginnungagap - Death Blood - Sathanas - DeathEpoch
|MORTAL VISION (Thrash Metal, Ukraine) vient de dévoiler un morceau inédit qui figurera sur son prochain album qui sera enregistré prochainement. "Body Without Bones" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|I HELVETE (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Paratiisi" issu de son nouveau disque Yksi Yhteinen Yhteiskunta à paraître le 24 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Yksi Yhteinen Yhteiskunta
2. KKK
3. Uuden Ajan ABC
4. Yhdestoista Hetki
5. Paratiisi
6. Suuri Puhdistus
7. Valittu Kansa
8. V Niin Kuin Vallankumous
|PESSIMYSTIC (Death/Black, Canada) sortira son premier EP Burnt Offering le 24 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Conquer the Pantheon – 4:05
2. Visions – 6:19
3. Burnt Offering – 4:25
4. Crystalline – 5:05
5. Omnipresent Malevolence – 6:50
Durée totale : 26:47
|LIGHTLORN (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal, Suède) a posté l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format At One with the Night Sky qui sort le 27 octobre chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1) Amongst Stellar Remnants
2) A Tragedy in Starlight
3) Dimensionless Blackness
4) Ghostly Soliloquies
5) Of Longing Spirit and Infinite Solitude
6) Spiral Arms Like Swirling Rivers
7) Earthbound
|AEGRUS (Black Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute son nouvel opus Invoking the Abysmal Night prévu le 27 octobre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Invoking the Abysmal Night [5:12]
2. Followers of the False Prophets [5:28]
3. Through Devil's Breath [3:45]
4. Temple of Ardent Worship [5:39]
5. Nocturnal Rites of Faust [7:07]
6. Those Who Hide from Light [5:50]
7. Where the Forest Emanates Death [7:57]
|VOKONIS (Stoner/Doom, Suède) offre sur ce lien son nouvel EP Exist Within Light en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sorotie le 27 octobre sur Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :
1. Houndstooth
2. Revengeful
3. Exist Within Light
|VALDRIN (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cete adresse le morceau "Paladins of Ausadjur" extrait de son nouvel album Throne of the Lunar Soul à venir le 24 novembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Neverafter
2. Golden Walls of Ausadjur
3. Seven Swords (In the Arsenal of Steel)
4. Paladins of Ausadjur
5. Sojourner Wolf
6. The Hierophant
7. Vagrant in the Chamber of Night
8. Holy Matricide
9. Throne of the Lunar Soul
10. Two Carrion Talismans
11. Hymn to the Convergence
|PLAGUE OF THE FALLEN (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son premier full-length Amongst the Rats le 8 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Dead
2. Amongst the Rats
3. The God of Depravity
4. Cycles of Anguish
5. Tongues of Fire
6. Relentlessly Butchered
7. Leading us into the darkness
8. Incestuous Breeding
9. So you have chosen death
|NETHERDOM (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Forsaking, Forseeking le 31 octobre via Amor Fati Productions au format LP. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Lured By All That Is Forsaken [9:27]
2. In The Depths Of The Fog [7:54]
3. To Forsake Remnants Of An Existence Bereft of Meaning [23:33]
|SAVAGE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira sa première démo Demo I le 27 octobre sur Dawnbreed Records au format K7. Tracklist :
1. Mortal Decay
2. Revulsion
3. Malformation
|GINNUNGAGAP (Black Metal/Ambient, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format Heliacal Arising le 8 décembre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Majestic Throne of the Sky
2. Helical Arising
3. Herminius Mons
4. Mysteries of the Primordial Moon
5. Perpetual Winter Reign
6. Forest of Hyperborean Evil
7. Polar Solitude III
|DEATH BLOOD (Death Metal, France) sortira son premier EP Osteonecrovore le 3 novembre via MusikÖ_Eye. Tracklist :
- Intro : A Graveyard Anthem
- Claws Of Death
- Awaiting Release
- Never Say Die !
- Cold Cell
- Ending A Life Part
- Reboot Human Form
- Outro : The Mark Of Satan
|SATHANAS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) et DEATHEPOCH (Black/Death, Pologne) viennent de sortir un split intitulé Hellspawn Hegemony sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
01. Sathanas - Arise from Fire
02. Sathanas - Defiled
03. Sathanas - Hail Lucifer
04. Sathanas - Jaws of Satan
05. Sathanas - To Bring The Sabbat
06. DeathEpoch - B.D
07. DeathEpoch - I.H.S.
08. DeathEpoch - D.W.
09. DeathEpoch - G.O.M.
10. DeathEpoch - B.T.K.
