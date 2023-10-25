»

(Lien direct) VALDRIN (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cete adresse le morceau "Paladins of Ausadjur" extrait de son nouvel album Throne of the Lunar Soul à venir le 24 novembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :



1. Neverafter

2. Golden Walls of Ausadjur

3. Seven Swords (In the Arsenal of Steel)

4. Paladins of Ausadjur

5. Sojourner Wolf

6. The Hierophant

7. Vagrant in the Chamber of Night

8. Holy Matricide

9. Throne of the Lunar Soul

10. Two Carrion Talismans

11. Hymn to the Convergence