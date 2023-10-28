»

(Lien direct) ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove/Hardcore, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Warheads in The Sky" extrait de son nouvel opus Destruction is All We Know à venir le 26 janvier chez Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :



1. Warheads In The Sky

2. Commandments Of Coercion

3. Eight Eyes Black

4. Nightmare Coming

5. Within The Ashes

6. Agent Of Chaos

7. Brutal Devotion

8. Selfish Suicide

9. Where Sinners Cry



