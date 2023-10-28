VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "Hegemony Of Chaos" issu de son nouveau disque The Crimson Temple prévu le 1er décembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Ascension
02. Hegemony of Chaos
03. Crypts in the Mist
04. Cimmerian Priesthood
05. Sinners of the Crimson Temple
06. Immortalis Regnum Diaboli
07. To the Gods of Yore
08. Shrouds of the Miasmic Winds
09. Swamp King
10. Constellation of the Archons
ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove/Hardcore, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Warheads in The Sky" extrait de son nouvel opus Destruction is All We Know à venir le 26 janvier chez Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :
1. Warheads In The Sky
2. Commandments Of Coercion
3. Eight Eyes Black
4. Nightmare Coming
5. Within The Ashes
6. Agent Of Chaos
7. Brutal Devotion
8. Selfish Suicide
9. Where Sinners Cry
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par isotaupe
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Sakrifiss
Par Esspekuer
Par Sosthène
Par Dantefever
Par peti_lap1
Par peti_lap1
Par peti_lap1
Par peti_lap1
Par Jean-Clint
Par dedo5021