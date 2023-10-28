chargement...

Les news du 28 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 28 Octobre 2023 Broder - Varathron - Almost Dead - Cerulean - Teufelsberg - Bacterial Husk
»
(Lien direct)
BRODER (Drone/Doom/Noise, Danemark) vient de publier son nouvel album Skarpretterfossilet via Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :

1) En sten på et alter
2) Kraniekløversken
3) Bondejagt
4) Marvdram
5) Byldemor

»
(Lien direct)
VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "Hegemony Of Chaos" issu de son nouveau disque The Crimson Temple prévu le 1er décembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Ascension
02. Hegemony of Chaos
03. Crypts in the Mist
04. Cimmerian Priesthood
05. Sinners of the Crimson Temple
06. Immortalis Regnum Diaboli
07. To the Gods of Yore
08. Shrouds of the Miasmic Winds
09. Swamp King
10. Constellation of the Archons

»
(Lien direct)
ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove/Hardcore, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Warheads in The Sky" extrait de son nouvel opus Destruction is All We Know à venir le 26 janvier chez Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :

1. Warheads In The Sky
2. Commandments Of Coercion
3. Eight Eyes Black
4. Nightmare Coming
5. Within The Ashes
6. Agent Of Chaos
7. Brutal Devotion
8. Selfish Suicide
9. Where Sinners Cry

»
(Lien direct)
CERULEAN (Black/Death, USA) a sorti son nouvel EP Carrion Angel en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Tower of Silence
2. Sky Burial
3. Carrion Angel
4. Gnashing of Teeth
5. Shroud of Locusts

»
(Lien direct)
TEUFELSBERG (Black Metal, Pologne) propose son nouvel album Pakt mit dem Teufel en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 octobre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Hunger etter synd
2. Der ruf des Mephistopheles
3. Gospel of Diabolical Freedom
4. La Beauté du Diable
5. Noc Walpurgii, Lucyfera Dar!
6. Wpiekłowstąpienie (in Herrlichkeit inmitten der Flammen)

»
(Lien direct)
BACTERIAL HUSK (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Anthropogenic Ruin que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Spores of Hallucinosis
2. Flayed By Anomalies
3. Plague Pollination
4. Corrupted Hydrosphere
5. Enshrined Gravitational Aberration
6. Umbilical Sewage
7. Mystics of Transmutation
8. Chemically Evolved
9. Cesarean-Born Constellations
10. Starving the Immortal
Thrasho Keyser
28 Octobre 2023

