Les news du 30 Octobre 2023

News
Les news du 30 Octobre 2023 Crystal Coffin - Burial Moon - Mortiga - Ringarë - Hellburn
»
(Lien direct)
CRYSTAL COFFIN (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) offre son nouvel album The Curse of Immortality en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie demain chez A Beast in the Field. Tracklist :

1. Shadows Never Cast [6:15]
2. The Undead [5:08]
3. The Vortex of Earth and Death [4:19]
4. Final Breaths [5:36]
5. Cryogenesis [6:00]
6. Rise [3:42]
7. Leviathans Encased [5:54]
8. The Closing of the Crystal Coffin [5:36]

»
(Lien direct)
BURIAL MOON (Black Metal, Europe) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 8 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Her eyes are as black as the night sky, and her children are as pale as moonlight
2. The witch is dead. The nightingale sings while the raven is mourning
3. Stars reflect the light of dead stars
4. Darkness shines through the mausoleum, throwing shadows on the unmarked grave

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MORTIGA (Black Metal, France) sort demain son premier EP I, Cursed sur Ancien Culte en collaboration avec Asylum Tenebris au format pro-tape limité à cent exemplaires. Il comporte six titres pour une durée de vingt minutes.

»
(Lien direct)
RINGARË (Black Metal, Etats-Unis/Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Of Momentous Endless Night qui sortira le 15 décembre via Avantgarde Music. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Usurping Dark Magicks
2. Shadow Coronation
3. Of Mages And Mystics
4. Blood Pact Vindication

»
(Lien direct)
HELLBURN (Heavy Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 10 novembre sur MusikÖ_Eye. Tracklist :

01. Launching (Intro)
02. Exported Mind
03. Hellburn
04. Beautiful Host
05. The Great Return
06. Black Hole's Attraction
07. Landing On a Wonder
08. Navigators
09. Descent into Hell
10. Strange Creatures
11. Overseas
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
30 Octobre 2023

