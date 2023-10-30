»

(Lien direct) BURIAL MOON (Black Metal, Europe) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 8 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :



1. Her eyes are as black as the night sky, and her children are as pale as moonlight

2. The witch is dead. The nightingale sings while the raven is mourning

3. Stars reflect the light of dead stars

4. Darkness shines through the mausoleum, throwing shadows on the unmarked grave



