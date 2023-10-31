»

(Lien direct) XOTH (Technical Death/Black/Thrash, USA) offre son nouveau disque Exogalactic en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 3 novembre sur Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :



1. Reptilian Bloodsport

2. Manuscripts of Madness

3. Sporecraft Zero

4. The Parasitic Orchestra

5. Saga of the Blade

6. Reflective Nemesis

7. Battlesphere

8. Map to the Stars, Monument to the Ancients