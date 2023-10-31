|
Les news du 31 Octobre 2023
|MANTICORA (Power/Speed Metal Progressif, Danemark) a mis en ligne un morceau inédit intitulé "Beast Of The Fall", qui figurera sur son prochain album attendu pour l'année prochaine. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|OSSUARY (Death Metal, Colombie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album Stellar Annihilation qui sortira le 30 novembre en autoproduction. "Demons Of The Universe” se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|PHANTOM WINTER (Sludge Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Shadow Barricade" issu de son nouvel album Her Cold Materials à venir le 10 novembre sur This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :
1. Flamethrowers
2. Her Wound Is Grave
3. When I Throw Up
4. Shadow Barricade
5. Dark Lanterns
6. The Unbeholden
|
|»
|PESTILENGTH (Death/Black/Doom, Espagne) a signé sur Debemur Morti Productions et a mis en ligne un nouveau morceau, "'Suhbem Legm".
|
|»
|THE AMENTA (Industrial Death Metal, Australie) a sorti son album de reprises Plague of Locus chez Debemur Morti Productions. Écoute intégrale en-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Sono l'Antichristo (Diamanda Galas cover)
03. Asteroid (Killing Joke cover)
04. Angry Chair (Alice in Chains cover)
05. Plague of Locus
06. A Million Years (Wolf Eyes cover)
07. Crystal Lakes (Lord Kaos cover)
08. Rise (Halo cover)
09. Totem (Nazxul cover)
10. Black God (My Dying Bride cover)
|
|»
|SLIDHR (Black Metal, Irlande/Islande) a sorti son nouvel album White Hart! via Debemur Morti Productions. Celui-ci est diponible en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1. The Temple Armoury
2. White Hart!
3. Sacred Defiance
4. Trench Offering
5. What the Gauntlet Bestows
6. The Bloodied Tongue
7. Wall of the Reptile
8. Hate's Noose Tightens
|
|»
|ERSHETU (Progressive Black Metal, France/Norvège) a sorti son premier longue-durée Xibalba sur
Debemur Morti Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Enter the Palace of Masks
2. From Corn to Dust
3. The Place of Fright
4. Cult of the Snake God
5. Hollow Earth
6. Tunkuluchú
|
|»
|Le one-man band STENCHED (Death Metal, Mexique) a posté sa première démo Gorging on Mephitic Rot en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Sortie ce jour chez Blood Harvest Records au format vinyle. Tracklist :
SIDE MEPHITIC
A1. Black Adipocere
A2. Putridity Mass Excretion
A3. Maggot Grave Infestation
SIDE ROT
B1. Rentombment
B2. Chunks Of Pustulant Rot *
B3. A Skull Covered In Putrid Slime *
* Vinyl version exclusive bonus track
|
|»
|HEBEPHRENIQUE (Blackened Death Metal, Australie) propose ici l'écoute intégrale de son premier EP Non Compos Mentis qui débarque aujourd'hui via Gutter Prince Cabal (vinyle) et Brilliant Emperor (CD). Tracklist :
1. An Insane Cacophony 03:47
2. The Curse of Biology 05:41
3. Waking 04:01
4. Homicidal Ambivalence 06:00
5. Non Compos Mentis 09:31
|
|»
|XOTH (Technical Death/Black/Thrash, USA) offre son nouveau disque Exogalactic en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 3 novembre sur Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :
1. Reptilian Bloodsport
2. Manuscripts of Madness
3. Sporecraft Zero
4. The Parasitic Orchestra
5. Saga of the Blade
6. Reflective Nemesis
7. Battlesphere
8. Map to the Stars, Monument to the Ancients
|
|»
|DEATH HAS SPOKEN (Doom/Death, Pologne) et BACKBONE (Doom/Post-Metal, Pologne) viennent de sortir un split EP spécial synthwave baptisé Doomed To Gloom au format numérique auto-produit. Tracklist :
01. Lurking Fear (Death Has Spoken)
02. In Shrouds Of Shadow (Death Has Spoken)
03. Cathedral (Backbone)
|
|»
|CHAÎNES (Black Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé son premier long-format Les Litanies des Chaînes en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. La Fange existe dans nos coeurs
2. Que ta Lumière me serve de fin
3. De Vermine et de fer
4. Macabre romantique
5. Que vos morts soient souillés jusqu'à l'os
6. Vois la lumière aveugler par centaines les yeux écarlates des hommes rampants
|
|»
|DEMONCY (Black Metal, USA) sera de retour le 1er décembre via Dark Descent Records avec un nouvel opus intitulé Black Star Gnosis. Tracklist :
1. Across the Setian Planes
2. Ipsissimus of Shadows
3. Black Star Gnosis
4. Cosmic Curse Invocation
5. Syzygy of Unholy Trinity
6. De Mysterium Noctis
7. Performing the Ceremonies of Tragedy
8. Cosmic Curse Expulsion
9. Occultation of Typhon
|
|»
|TORN THE FUCK APART (Technical Death/Groove, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Stuck In The Trunk" extrait de son nouvel album Kill.Bury.Repeat. paru le 6 octobre sur Gore House Productions.
|
|»
|VEMOD (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Deepening le 19 janvier prochain via Prophecy Productions. Pour les retardataires, le groupe avait déjà révélé un premier extrait avec le titre "Der Guder Dør" à (re)découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Mot Oss, En Ild
02. Der Guder Dør
03. True North Beckons
04. Fra Drømmenes Bok I
05. Inn I Lysande Natt
06. The Deepening
|
