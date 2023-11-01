»

(Lien direct) CHAINED TO THE DEAD (Death Metal, USA) va sortir une compilation baptisée Discography of Debauchery le 17 novembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Zombie Dust

2. The Raft

3. The Man Who Knocks

4. Ant In The Afterbirth

5. Say You Love Satan

6. Moe Syzslak

7. Mogwai Highrise Massacre

8. The Ballad Of The Melting Hobos

9. The Ones That Walk Away

10. Beast From The East

11. Beheaded By Berryman

12. Are You In The House Alone?

13. A Graveyard Without Corpses

14. Teddy Tells Me To Kill

15. Tethered To Extinction

16. The Shunting

17. They Ooze

18. Head Not Found

19. What Lies Beneath The Gate

20. Butcher

21. Slaughtered In Their Sleeping Bags

22. No Time To Scream

23. Be Still (And Know That You're Dead)

24. You're No Saint

25. Zombie Dust (live)

26. The Ones That Walk Away (live)

27. Butcher (live)



