|PROGENY OF SUN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Courier" issu de son premier longue-durée Throne of Desolation qui sort le 8 décembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Forged by the Devil
2. Damsel
3. Heartless Dome
4. Caldera
5. False Radiance
6. Dweller
7. Coward
8. Invasion
9. Courier
10. Restoration
11. Human Disposal Site
12. War of the Ages
|SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Purification through Fire" tiré de son nouvel opus Revelation à venir le 24 novembre via Odium Records. Tracklist :
01. Invocatio Genesis
02. Blood Covenant
03. Gateways to Tiamat
04. Purification through Fire
05. Invociatio Apocalypsis
06. Beyond the Void
07. Drakonian Gnosis
08. Path of the Serpent
09. Invocatio Resurrectio
10. Cult of Death
11. Unto Typhon
12. Pandaemonium
|BERGRIZEN (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album Die Falle le 21 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Ich Vergesse Nicht [10:20]
2. Ich Vergebe Nicht [10:07]
3. Der Rituelle Mord (Öffnung Der Tore) [6:04]
4. Die Falle (Der Wanderer 3) [10:02]
5. Verschneite Winternacht [4:34]
|AEONIAN SORROW (Gothic/Doom/Death, Finlande/Grèce) offre son nouvel album Katara en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Anemos
2. Elumia
3. Ashes and Death
4. Her Torment
5. Katara
6. Forbidden Cry
7. Ikuinen suru
|ESHTADUR (Melodic Death Metal, Colombie) a posté un nouveau single intitulé "Fire Above Mountain Below".
|CHAINED TO THE DEAD (Death Metal, USA) va sortir une compilation baptisée Discography of Debauchery le 17 novembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Zombie Dust
2. The Raft
3. The Man Who Knocks
4. Ant In The Afterbirth
5. Say You Love Satan
6. Moe Syzslak
7. Mogwai Highrise Massacre
8. The Ballad Of The Melting Hobos
9. The Ones That Walk Away
10. Beast From The East
11. Beheaded By Berryman
12. Are You In The House Alone?
13. A Graveyard Without Corpses
14. Teddy Tells Me To Kill
15. Tethered To Extinction
16. The Shunting
17. They Ooze
18. Head Not Found
19. What Lies Beneath The Gate
20. Butcher
21. Slaughtered In Their Sleeping Bags
22. No Time To Scream
23. Be Still (And Know That You're Dead)
24. You're No Saint
25. Zombie Dust (live)
26. The Ones That Walk Away (live)
27. Butcher (live)
|Le one-man band THE ARSENICUM POTESTAS (Blackened Death Metal, Colombie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Sepulchra. Tracklist :
1. Sepulchra 03:48
2. Occisus Est 03:38
3. Drowned (Entombed) 04:14
|3RD WAR COLLAPSE (Brutal Death (Brésil/Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Lacerate the Rival" issu de son dernier disque Catastrophic Epicenter sorti en avril chez Lethal Scissor Records.
|DROWN IN SULPHUR (Blackened Deathcore, Italie) a signé sur Scarlet Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus courant janvier 2024.
|Le one-man band KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé The Rhythmus of Death Eternal le 10 janvier 2024 via Zazen Sounds (CD) et Third Eye Temple (K7). Tracklist :
1. Endless Monument [7:56]
2. A God's Work [7:32]
3. What Great Lengths [7:34]
4. As Astral Images Darken Reality [Abigor cover] [4:15]
5. Man Of Iron [Bathory cover] [3:16]
|GODS OF GAIA (Symphonic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Bow to Me" extrait de son premier long-format paru le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Bow to Me
03. I Want Out
04. As Daylight Dies
05. Interlude
06. The Redeemer
07. Concerto
08. Downfall
09. Conscience
10. Schicksal (Opera)
11. Our Time
