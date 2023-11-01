chargement...

Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - And Then You'll... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nekromantas
 Nekromantas - Hades of the ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Lunar Tombfields
 Lunar Tombfields - An Arrow... (C)
Par Furio		   
Overthrow
 Overthrow - Ascension Of Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Olaf		   
The Orb / Reformation exceptionnelle 20 ans de l'album "Colossal Titan Strife"
 The Orb / Reformation excep... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mork
 Mork - Dypet (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Maze Of Sothoth
 Maze Of Sothoth - Extirpate... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Speedtrip
 Speedtrip - Apocalyptic Kil... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 27 Octobre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Les news du 21 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 21 Octobre 2023... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Emperor
 Emperor - In The Nightside ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hørdür
 Hørdür - Bistre Repetita (C)
Par Sosthène		   
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Moonlight Sorcery
 Moonlight Sorcery - Horned ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Stenched
 Stenched - Gorging On Mephi... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - 四元素 (Shige... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 1 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 1 Novembre 2023 Progeny Of Sun - Serpents Oath - Bergrizen - Aeonian Sorrow - Eshtadur - Chained To The Dead - The Arsenicum Potestas - 3RD War Collapse - Drown In Sulphur - Krvna - Gods Of Gaia
»
(Lien direct)
PROGENY OF SUN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Courier" issu de son premier longue-durée Throne of Desolation qui sort le 8 décembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Forged by the Devil
2. Damsel
3. Heartless Dome
4. Caldera
5. False Radiance
6. Dweller
7. Coward
8. Invasion
9. Courier
10. Restoration
11. Human Disposal Site
12. War of the Ages

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Purification through Fire" tiré de son nouvel opus Revelation à venir le 24 novembre via Odium Records. Tracklist :

01. Invocatio Genesis
02. Blood Covenant
03. Gateways to Tiamat
04. Purification through Fire
05. Invociatio Apocalypsis
06. Beyond the Void
07. Drakonian Gnosis
08. Path of the Serpent
09. Invocatio Resurrectio
10. Cult of Death
11. Unto Typhon
12. Pandaemonium

»
(Lien direct)
BERGRIZEN (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album Die Falle le 21 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Ich Vergesse Nicht [10:20]
2. Ich Vergebe Nicht [10:07]
3. Der Rituelle Mord (Öffnung Der Tore) [6:04]
4. Die Falle (Der Wanderer 3) [10:02]
5. Verschneite Winternacht [4:34]

»
(Lien direct)
AEONIAN SORROW (Gothic/Doom/Death, Finlande/Grèce) offre son nouvel album Katara en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Anemos
2. Elumia
3. Ashes and Death
4. Her Torment
5. Katara
6. Forbidden Cry
7. Ikuinen suru


»
(Lien direct)
ESHTADUR (Melodic Death Metal, Colombie) a posté un nouveau single intitulé "Fire Above Mountain Below".

»
(Lien direct)
CHAINED TO THE DEAD (Death Metal, USA) va sortir une compilation baptisée Discography of Debauchery le 17 novembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Zombie Dust
2. The Raft
3. The Man Who Knocks
4. Ant In The Afterbirth
5. Say You Love Satan
6. Moe Syzslak
7. Mogwai Highrise Massacre
8. The Ballad Of The Melting Hobos
9. The Ones That Walk Away
10. Beast From The East
11. Beheaded By Berryman
12. Are You In The House Alone?
13. A Graveyard Without Corpses
14. Teddy Tells Me To Kill
15. Tethered To Extinction
16. The Shunting
17. They Ooze
18. Head Not Found
19. What Lies Beneath The Gate
20. Butcher
21. Slaughtered In Their Sleeping Bags
22. No Time To Scream
23. Be Still (And Know That You're Dead)
24. You're No Saint
25. Zombie Dust (live)
26. The Ones That Walk Away (live)
27. Butcher (live)

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band THE ARSENICUM POTESTAS (Blackened Death Metal, Colombie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Sepulchra. Tracklist :

1. Sepulchra 03:48
2. Occisus Est 03:38
3. Drowned (Entombed) 04:14

»
(Lien direct)
3RD WAR COLLAPSE (Brutal Death (Brésil/Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Lacerate the Rival" issu de son dernier disque Catastrophic Epicenter sorti en avril chez Lethal Scissor Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DROWN IN SULPHUR (Blackened Deathcore, Italie) a signé sur Scarlet Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus courant janvier 2024.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé The Rhythmus of Death Eternal le 10 janvier 2024 via Zazen Sounds (CD) et Third Eye Temple (K7). Tracklist :

1. Endless Monument [7:56]
2. A God's Work [7:32]
3. What Great Lengths [7:34]
4. As Astral Images Darken Reality [Abigor cover] [4:15]
5. Man Of Iron [Bathory cover] [3:16]

»
(Lien direct)
GODS OF GAIA (Symphonic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Bow to Me" extrait de son premier long-format paru le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Bow to Me
03. I Want Out
04. As Daylight Dies
05. Interlude
06. The Redeemer
07. Concerto
08. Downfall
09. Conscience
10. Schicksal (Opera)
11. Our Time

Thrasho Keyser
1 Novembre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
